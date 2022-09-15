These three Boston Red Sox starters could be replaced by a major free agent signing this offseason. It seems cliché to call the season the Boston Red Sox are finishing off as a rollercoaster. If it was a rollercoaster, it would be a ride nobody would want to wait in line for. The year started low, had a huge raise, and then plummeted with a few short hills along the way.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO