Queens, NY

Comments / 1

FanSided

3 Mets who won’t be on the roster by October 1 and why

The Mets will have a few players that won’t be on their roster on October 1 for a few different reasons. The New York Mets are a relatively healthy team entering the final three weeks of the season and with Max Scherzer likely coming off of the injured on Monday, they will be in a better place.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

3 Red Sox starters who could be replaced by major free agent signings

These three Boston Red Sox starters could be replaced by a major free agent signing this offseason. It seems cliché to call the season the Boston Red Sox are finishing off as a rollercoaster. If it was a rollercoaster, it would be a ride nobody would want to wait in line for. The year started low, had a huge raise, and then plummeted with a few short hills along the way.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run

Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Death Of Former Star Player

Earlier this week, the baseball world learned that a beloved former player passed away. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. Stearns was a two-sport athlete in college, getting drafted into both...
QUEENS, NY
Pinstripe Alley

The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 144

Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s run through Game 144:
numberfire.com

Giants bench Mike Yastrzemski on Saturday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski will take a seat after Lewis Brinson was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 307 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has accounted for a 10.4% barrel rate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Mark McGwire predicted Albert Pujols Hall-of-Fame career before it happened

Former St. Louis Cardinals star Mark McGwire accurately predicted Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals star and a former teammate of legendary veteran Albert Pujols, predicted Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. According to Peter Gammons of The Athletic (subscription required), McGwire saw Pujols during spring training in 2001, pointed at him and mentioned that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Seattle's Julio Rodriguez scratched on Saturday, Taylor Trammell to start

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. After Rodriguez was scratched, Taylor Trammell will start and bat eighth versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. Per Baseball Savant on 66 batted balls this season, Trammell has recorded a 9.1% barrel rate and a...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Padres leave Josh Bell off Sunday lineup

The San Diego Padres did not list Josh Bell in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bell will sit out Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks while Wil Myers joins the lineup at first base and bats seventh. Brandon Drury will move over to third base and Manny Machado will take a turn at designated hitter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Chris Taylor batting seventh for Los Angeles Sunday

The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Chris Taylor at second base for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Taylor will bat seventh and start at second base Sunday while Gavin Lux takes the night off. Taylor has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.5 fantasy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jonah Bride sitting for Oakland Saturday night

Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Bride is being replaced at second base by Tony Kemp versus Astros starter Jose Urquidy. In 165 plate appearances this season, Bride has a .224 batting average with a .590 OPS,...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Edward Olivares in lineup for Royals on Saturday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Olivares is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Olivares for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Terrin Vavra starting Saturday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vavra is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios. Our models project Vavra for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Alek Thomas in lineup Saturday night for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Thomas for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Eddie Rosario taking over left field on Saturday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario will man left field after Robbie Grossman was rested at home versus Phillies' right-hander Aaron Nola. numberFire's models project Rosario to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
ATLANTA, GA

