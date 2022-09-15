Read full article on original website
3 Mets who won’t be on the roster by October 1 and why
The Mets will have a few players that won’t be on their roster on October 1 for a few different reasons. The New York Mets are a relatively healthy team entering the final three weeks of the season and with Max Scherzer likely coming off of the injured on Monday, they will be in a better place.
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
3 Red Sox starters who could be replaced by major free agent signings
These three Boston Red Sox starters could be replaced by a major free agent signing this offseason. It seems cliché to call the season the Boston Red Sox are finishing off as a rollercoaster. If it was a rollercoaster, it would be a ride nobody would want to wait in line for. The year started low, had a huge raise, and then plummeted with a few short hills along the way.
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run
Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
Yankees Twitter makes it known that they're fed up with Frankie Montas
Frankie Montas struggled yet again on Friday night after being given a 5-0 lead, and Yankee fans made it clear that they don’t want to see him on the mound anymore.
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
MLB World Reacts To Death Of Former Star Player
Earlier this week, the baseball world learned that a beloved former player passed away. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. Stearns was a two-sport athlete in college, getting drafted into both...
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 144
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s run through Game 144:
1 Knicks player poised for major role increase next season?
One New York Knicks player may be graduating to a full-time cast member next season. Ian Begley of SNY reported this week that there is an expectation that Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley will get an increased role early on in the 2022-23 campaign. The 23-year-old will be entering his third NBA season.
Giants bench Mike Yastrzemski on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski will take a seat after Lewis Brinson was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 307 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has accounted for a 10.4% barrel rate...
Mark McGwire predicted Albert Pujols Hall-of-Fame career before it happened
Former St. Louis Cardinals star Mark McGwire accurately predicted Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals star and a former teammate of legendary veteran Albert Pujols, predicted Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. According to Peter Gammons of The Athletic (subscription required), McGwire saw Pujols during spring training in 2001, pointed at him and mentioned that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame.
Seattle's Julio Rodriguez scratched on Saturday, Taylor Trammell to start
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. After Rodriguez was scratched, Taylor Trammell will start and bat eighth versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. Per Baseball Savant on 66 batted balls this season, Trammell has recorded a 9.1% barrel rate and a...
Padres leave Josh Bell off Sunday lineup
The San Diego Padres did not list Josh Bell in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bell will sit out Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks while Wil Myers joins the lineup at first base and bats seventh. Brandon Drury will move over to third base and Manny Machado will take a turn at designated hitter.
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax & Fernando Valenzuela Set Shutout Records, Hideo Nomo Throws No-Hitter, Joe Torre Announces Retirement
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a long line of star pitchers and on this day in franchise history, those stars shined a little brighter throughout the years. On Sept. 17, 1963, Dodgers ace Sandy Koufax pitched a shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals at Sportsman’s Park while giving up just four hits.
Chris Taylor batting seventh for Los Angeles Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Chris Taylor at second base for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Taylor will bat seventh and start at second base Sunday while Gavin Lux takes the night off. Taylor has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.5 fantasy...
Jonah Bride sitting for Oakland Saturday night
Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Bride is being replaced at second base by Tony Kemp versus Astros starter Jose Urquidy. In 165 plate appearances this season, Bride has a .224 batting average with a .590 OPS,...
Edward Olivares in lineup for Royals on Saturday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Olivares is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Olivares for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.8...
Terrin Vavra starting Saturday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vavra is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios. Our models project Vavra for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Alek Thomas in lineup Saturday night for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Thomas for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Atlanta's Eddie Rosario taking over left field on Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario will man left field after Robbie Grossman was rested at home versus Phillies' right-hander Aaron Nola. numberFire's models project Rosario to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
