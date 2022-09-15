ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 41

LaVerne Marslender Wheelbarger
4d ago

I hope they catch the two idiots, they can be human, lock them up and throw away the key. Come judge whoever you may be, do the right thing not a Pat on the hand.

Reply(2)
21
Valerie Tuck
3d ago

I am glad they are making progress. I hope they catch them soon. I pray that they turn the,selves in or that someone recognize them and turn them in. This should not happen to anyone, especially our elderly.

Reply(1)
12
Rebecca Shelburne Dyson
4d ago

Oh yea...This is a REAL shocker! ....said NO ONE EVER. 🙄🙄 Im sure they've been robbing since they've been walking.

Reply(3)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
Fox News

Virginia police search for two men who held elderly residents at gunpoint during home invasion

Police in Virginia are searching for two men who allegedly walked into the home of two elderly people and stole a wallet at gunpoint. The incident happened in Portsmouth, Virginia on Wednesday at around 1:50 p.m. when Mitchell Boney Jr., 25 and Tyree Demont Boney Jr., 22, allegedly entered the residence of two elderly people and ordered them to "get inside of a linen closet at gunpoint."
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dodge
13News Now

Norfolk woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for identity theft

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud and identity theft, the Department of Justice said. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, Shaneca Moseley, 39, took over the identity of a New Jersey resident identified in the release as C.J. between 2018 and 2020.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Yorktown bank robbery suspect on the loose; reportedly had hatchet

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson deputies are searching for a person who robbed the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway in Yorktown on Friday morning, reportedly with a hatchet. The suspect is described as a tall white male with white hair and a muscular build. He was...
YORKTOWN, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy