Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Nebraska man who maintains his innocence is denied a pardon
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who maintains he wasn’t even at a fatal 1999 shooting he was convicted of being involved in was denied a pardon Monday despite having the support of the victim’s family. Earnest Jackson asked the state Pardons Board in intervene in...
KAAL-TV
Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of...
KAAL-TV
Judge chides Montana for refusing order on transgender law
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge issued a scathing ruling Monday saying state health officials made “calculated violations” of his order to temporarily stop enforcing a law to prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate unless they had undergone surgery. District Judge...
KAAL-TV
Lucille Babineaux, late Louisiana governor’s mom, dies
NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — Lucille Fremin Babineaux, matriarch of a large family that included Louisiana’s first female governor, died Monday, two weeks before what would have been her 103rd birthday. Babineaux and her late husband, L. Louis Babineaux, had seven children, 24 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. Counting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
Flood of record requests hamper Oregon election officials
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — County clerks in Oregon are inundated with public records requests stemming from “the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, even while they’re already busy preparing for the November election, the secretary of state said Monday. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan...
KAAL-TV
Local vet hosts vaccine clinic for deadly rabbit disease
(ABC 6 News) – A fatal disease found in rabbits has been detected in both Minnesota and Iowa. Humans and other animal species are not at risk, but the Minnesota board of animal health is encouraging all rabbit owners to get their pets vaccinated. Quarry Hill Park Animal Hospital...
KAAL-TV
Walz: Minnesota, 6 states launch coalition to accelerate development of clean hydrogen
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Monday that Minnesota will work with a coalition of six Midwestern states to pursue billions in hydrogen investments, create jobs, reduce costs, and promote energy independence. Walz is joining Governors in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio, to announce...
KAAL-TV
MN DNR: Pheasant numbers increase this year
(ABC 6 News) – This year, there is a significant higher amount of pheasants in the state of Minnesota than there was last year. The weather has had an influence on the increase in pheasants. Drier conditions in several woodlands over the past few months have also contributed increase.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
GOP nominee Scott Jensen visits Rochester
Dr. Scott Jensen, Minnesota GOP nominee for Governor, hosted a meet and greet in Rochester Sunday afternoon. Jensen will challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the state’s race for governor on Nov. 8. Many Rochester residents came out to Kathy’s Pug to support Jensen and ask him questions.
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz agrees to 2 more debates with challenger Jensen
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz agreed Saturday to two additional debates against Scott Jensen, following complaints from the Republican challenger that Walz is ducking him. The candidates will meet for an October 18 debate with another debate scheduled for October 28 on Minnesota Public...
KAAL-TV
RPL holds forum for candidates running for MN House of Rep. 20B
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public Library held a forum for candidates who are running for the Minnesota House of Representatives 20B. Hosted by the League of Women Voters in Rochester, candidates Elise Diesslin and Steven Jacob took turns answering questions to give voters an idea of what they’re plans are if elected. Addressing topics like education, abortion and gun safety.
KAAL-TV
Early Tuesday & Wednesday Rain
We have some thunderstorms in the forecast for Tuesday morning (mainly before daybreak) as well as some isolated thunderstorms possible Wednesday morning. A warm front will support the storms early Tuesday, but they will likely be stronger or more developed as they move into Wisconsin and Illinois. A cold front will then come through early Wednesday morning, which will help with thunderstorms early Wednesday. Both of these rain chances do not offer much of an opportunity for severe weather partially due to the timing of these storms during the overnight.
Comments / 0