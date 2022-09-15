ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'She Had Privilege': Don Lemon 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle's Admission That She 'Understands What It’s Like To Be A Black Woman' After Dating Prince Harry

Don Lemon was "shocked" about Meghan Markle's stance on racism, considering the Duchess of Sussex admitted she had never been treated like a Black woman until she began dating Prince Harry, Radar has learned. Lemon, 56, addressed Meghan's eye-opening podcast after her second episode dropped with special guest Mariah Carey, who is also of mixed race. Meghan's estranged father Thomas is white and her mother Doria is Black. During the episode, the Los Angeles native, 41, told Mariah that she "started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman" after she began her relationship with...
Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne

King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William

This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
Everything We Know About Queen Elizabeth's Death: Final Moments Uncovered As Her Eldest Son Charles Becomes Monarch

Britain is mourning the death of its longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth, as tributes pour out for the iconic and beloved figure from both the 20th and 21st centuries. RadarOnline.com confirmed the news of her passing at the age of 96 on Thursday.She was earlier placed under medical supervision following further evaluation by her doctors, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, noting she "remained comfortable" at Balmoral, the castle in Scotland where family members rushed to be by her side. Here's everything we know about Elizabeth's final moments and days leading up to her death:Cancer ConcernsMysterious under-skin hemorrhaging on Her...
