Primanti Bros. offers T.J. Watt ‘light duty’ job at Strip District location

PITTSBURGH — Primanti Bros. restaurant has made a conditional offer to T.J. Watt for a “light duty” job while he’s away from the Steelers recovering from a pectoral injury.

The job offer includes tasks such as greeting guests, taking online orders and seating new customers.

According to a news release, Primanti Bros. is able to put Watt to work as soon as he’s available.

Watt has worked at Primanti Bros. before. He stopped in on his first day in Pittsburgh after being drafted in 2017, and worked the grill.

“We’ve seen what he can do on the grill,” said President Adam Golomb. “So we feel comfortable making this offer without even interviewing or speaking to T.J. whatsoever. In fact, he has absolutely no idea we’ve made him an offer at all.”

If Watt joins the Primanti Bros. team for a shift, the restaurant says he will be compensated fairly for his time.

“We’re not sure we can match his team salary – but we’ll certainly get as close as we can,” said Golomb. “With that said, we expect to be very, very far away.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

McKees Rocks Bridge construction causing major backups The backups are being caused by construction on the bridge, which is limiting traffic to just one lane each direction between Brighton Heights and McKees Rocks.

©2022 Cox Media Group