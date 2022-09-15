ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, CO

Craig Daily Press

Coffee with CASA set for Wednesday in Craig

Join Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m, at the Warehouse Foodhall at 1589 W. Victory Way in Craig for “Coffee with CASA.”. Attendees can get a cup of coffee, and learn more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate for local CASA, where volunteers are very much needed.
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

PHOTOS: Downtown Craig Fall Fest brings fun times for all

Downtown Business Association saw plenty of people throughout the day Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of the sixth annual Fall Fest. Though a few splashes of rain came and went, crowds were staying put in Alice Pleasant Park for live music from the likes of Grand Junction’s Williams Brothers Band, as well as community booths and food and crafts along Yampa Avenue.
CRAIG, CO
knau.org

Colorado City man charged after girls found in trailer

A Colorado City man is facing federal charges that he tampered with evidence after he was arrested on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman was indicted this month on three counts of destroying records and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty Thursday in...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
