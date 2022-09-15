Read full article on original website
Coffee with CASA set for Wednesday in Craig
Join Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m, at the Warehouse Foodhall at 1589 W. Victory Way in Craig for “Coffee with CASA.”. Attendees can get a cup of coffee, and learn more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate for local CASA, where volunteers are very much needed.
Found remains and North Park wolves update: The most-read articles this week
1. More human remains found during North Routt search. Detectives with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office and Routt County Search and Rescue conducted a search in North Routt County on Friday, Sept. 9, following the discovery of a human skull earlier in the week. 2. 2022 fall foliage forecast:...
PHOTOS: Downtown Craig Fall Fest brings fun times for all
Downtown Business Association saw plenty of people throughout the day Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of the sixth annual Fall Fest. Though a few splashes of rain came and went, crowds were staying put in Alice Pleasant Park for live music from the likes of Grand Junction’s Williams Brothers Band, as well as community booths and food and crafts along Yampa Avenue.
Colorado City man charged after girls found in trailer
A Colorado City man is facing federal charges that he tampered with evidence after he was arrested on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman was indicted this month on three counts of destroying records and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty Thursday in...
Woman arriving at Iron County jail to serve 6-day misdemeanor sentence charged with 6 new felonies after strip search
CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman reporting to the Iron County Jail Saturday to serve a six-day misdemeanor sentence was arrested on six felony charges after officials say they found illegal drugs during an intake strip search. Kathleen Heun, 35, faces new charges of:
