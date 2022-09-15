Read full article on original website
Related
Do not pretend celebrity princess Meghan Markle can meaningfully advance the cause of racial justice | Sisonke Msimang
It’s difficult to criticise the politics of someone who has been on receiving end of so much racist vitriol, but there isn’t much substance to the Duchess
Anti-LGBTQ protesters blocked by 'angels' at Pride event
LGBTQ students attending Brigham Young University were attending a Pride event ahead of the start of the school year when around 100 protesters showed up. A group of ‘angels’ arrived to keep students safe.
The Queen Represented Racist Violence As Much As She Did Glamour
I don’t know why people get sad when someone famous, old, and comfortable finally dies. It just doesn’t strike me as that devastating; death is the ultimate retirement, and I’ve been trying to be idle since the minute I was born. But on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at 96, Queen Elizabeth II died. She had a long, well-documented, dutiful life: She was the eighth Queen of England, a thorn in the sides of several nonwhite countries for seven decades, and, of course, the reason why immigrant mothers like my own defended Princess Diana so fiercely. The internet appears deeply divided between people dunking on her (myself included) and people mourning someone whose best quality was how much she loved corgis. (Those tweets are also pretty funny but clearly not intentionally so.)
Black ambulance driver who sued his employers claiming the phrase 'ten a penny' was 'racist' and linked to slavery loses discrimination claim
A black ambulance driver who sued for racism after his boss used the phrase 'ten a penny' has had his case thrown out by a judge. DHL boss Dan Price used the phrase to Matthew Johnson after the employee told him he was going on a month-long honeymoon just a month after joining the company.
LAW・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma sued by 3 transgender students over new prohibitive bathroom law
Three transgender students in Oklahoma sued the state on Tuesday over a new law requiring students at some schools to use restrooms and locker rooms that match the sex listed on their birth certificates, arguing that the measure is discriminatory and should be struck down.
Professor Who Wished Queen 'Excruciating' Death Is Rebuked By University
Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who said Elizabeth was the head of a "genocidal empire," also drew condemnation from Jeff Bezos.
Rich Mom Who Threw Racist Party Denies Being Racist—Then Admits It
A wealthy Rochester mom held a press conference Tuesday to defend herself against accusations of racism, spilling tears over the pressures of cancel culture—but ended up admitting to engaging in racist behavior, anyway. Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia is being sued by a local fireman after he was invited to a racist party she threw, dubbed a “Juneteenth Parody,” which featuring buckets of KFC fried chicken strewn on the lawn, Hennessy cognac, cutouts of former President Donald Trump, and Juneteenth-themed signs and party favors. The party faced intense public backlash and led to the forced retirement of Rochester Fire Capt. Jeffrey Krywy, who invited the on-duty Black fireman, according to Rochester City Newspaper. “In full disclosure, I do have a Twitter parody account that operates under a veil of a persona—and I have made blatantly racist comments under that persona,” Nicosia said. Although she refused to disclose the handle, the outlet linked Nicosia to @HoHoHomeboyROC, a now-disabled account that made posts mocking AAVE and used a Mammy-era Black caricature as its profile picture. The socialite blamed the racist comments on the culture of Twitter, calling it “part of its charm.”Read it at New York Post
Man who had his job as a ‘period dignity officer’ axed after backlash reveals he will sue his former employer under Equality Act
The man who had his job as the UK's first ever 'period dignity officer' scrapped due to backlash will be pursuing legal action against the group that hired him. Jason Grant was appointed to the £36,000-a-year role to talk to women and girls about periods and the menopause by a Scottish college in August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voices: The Queen’s death has unleashed a torrent of racist abuse
News of the Queen’s passing has been met with mixed emotions in some parts of the country, particularly among Black communities, and within countries once colonised by Britain. These feelings range from indifference to celebration.If you’re surprised by that, you shouldn’t be: the late ruler had many subjects – it stands to reason that views on her legacy will vary in light of the atrocities of the British empire and colonial crimes committed in the royal family’s name. I sympathise with the new King for his loss of a parent; I have experienced it myself. But if some naturally...
Former UNC-Chapel Hill student alleges racial discrimination in lawsuit
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is under fire after a Black former graduate student sued, accusing faculty members at the university’s business school of racial discrimination and retaliation in her lawsuit. Rose Brown alleges in the lawsuit, filed last month in the U.S. District Court for...
Youngkin rolls back accommodations for transgender students
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) released a set of policies Friday that roll back accommodations for transgender students in public schools. The Virginia Department of Education released updated “model policies” mapping out treatment of transgender students in schools from use of names and pronouns to participation in activities and sporting events separated by sex.
Mayor blames Leicester unrest on social media disinformation
Peter Soulsby says claims circulating online are ‘very, very, very distorting’, after tensions between Hindu and Muslim groups
BBC
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Order of service at Westminster Abbey
Buckingham Palace has released the order of service for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. It has also published an order of service for St George's Chapel, Windsor, where there will be a further ceremony later. The Westminster Abbey service pays tribute to the Queen's "remarkable reign...
U.K.・
Democrat Delegate Launches Racist Attacks on Opponent
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Delegate Cody Thompson (D-Randolph) took to Twitter to launch a barrage of disgusting, racist, and xenophobic attacks on Republican House candidate Elias Coop-Gonzales. Elias is an American citizen whose mother is from Guatemala. Elias and his family made the decision to live in West Virginia when Elias was 14 years old. One of the highest aims of our Republican-led legislature is to attract people and business to our great state, but Democrat Cody Thompson’s divisive rhetoric sends a different message.
LGBTQ Rights Are in Peril—as Senate Marriage Equality Mess Reveals
The news came as no surprise, more a sense of resigned confirmation. There will be no debate or vote on marriage equality in the Senate until after the midterm elections. Democrats accept that there aren’t yet the 10 Republican votes to get the vote over the line, but remain optimistic that there will be at some point. Where this positivity comes from is a mystery. Some say that Republican senators wouldn’t want to vote for the bill before the elections, because a “no vote” would not fly with voters, the majority of whom support marriage equality. Republican senators will be...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Hospital appointments cancelled on Monday
Operations and appointments scheduled for the day of the Queen's funeral have been postponed, a hospital trust said. The cancellations will affect hospitals run by Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Foundation NHS Trust (NLAG). The trust said there may be exceptional circumstances, such as chemotherapy, and that any affected patients would...
U.S. court skeptical of challenge to elite Virginia school's admissions policy
(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday appeared skeptical of claims that an admissions policy adopted for a highly selective Virginia public high school discriminates against Asian Americans in a closely watched challenge brought by a conservative parents group.
BBC
George VI funeral leaflet falls at service for Queen
Church staff were shocked when a leaflet from George VI's funeral fell from a Bible before a service to mark the death of his daughter, the Queen. St Genny's Church, near Crackington Haven, Cornwall, decided to use the King James Bible for Sunday's Evensong. "No one could quite remember when...
BBC
George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
U.K.・
BBC
Queen's funeral: The Lord Mayor of Westminster's first ever funeral
The Queen's state funeral was for many the first time they had seen an event of that magnitude, but for the youngest ever Lord Mayor of Westminster, it represented a different first - the first time he had ever attended a funeral. "I'm lucky to have never had anyone thankfully...
Comments / 3