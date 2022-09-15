ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Nick Cushing staying grounded following NYCFC win over Red Bulls

NYCFC interim head coach Nick Cushing isn't getting too ahead of himself, despite his side pulling off two vital victories in the space of a week. After a wretched run of just one win and five points from their last 10 MLS matches, the Pigeons brought home another trophy with a 2-0 win over Atlas in the Campeones Cup on Wednesday. NYCFC followed that up with a dominant performance against Hudson River Derby rivals New York Red Bulls on Saturday, winning by the same scoreline.
Phil Neville says Inter Miami will 'go for it' in MLS Cup Playoffs push

Inter Miami's push to make the MLS Cup Playoffs continues when they travel to DC United on Saturday afternoon and there's absolutely no margin for error now. The Herons ended a three-game losing streak with a vital 2-1 win over the Columbus Crew on Tuesday but remain two points adrift of the top seven in the East with just four games remaining.
The best goals of MLS week 32 - ranked

Only two weeks left in the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign, and things are heating up. In the East, it was an MVP showdown between Hany Mukhtar and Sebastian Driussi. Though each player scored a goal, the Nashville SC figure maintains the lead in the Golden Boot race at a whopping 23 goals. The West saw plenty of action as well, with a classic Chicharito goal and stunning Julian Gressel strike to round out week 32.
