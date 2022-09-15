Read full article on original website
Nick Cushing staying grounded following NYCFC win over Red Bulls
NYCFC interim head coach Nick Cushing isn't getting too ahead of himself, despite his side pulling off two vital victories in the space of a week. After a wretched run of just one win and five points from their last 10 MLS matches, the Pigeons brought home another trophy with a 2-0 win over Atlas in the Campeones Cup on Wednesday. NYCFC followed that up with a dominant performance against Hudson River Derby rivals New York Red Bulls on Saturday, winning by the same scoreline.
Phil Neville says Inter Miami will 'go for it' in MLS Cup Playoffs push
Inter Miami's push to make the MLS Cup Playoffs continues when they travel to DC United on Saturday afternoon and there's absolutely no margin for error now. The Herons ended a three-game losing streak with a vital 2-1 win over the Columbus Crew on Tuesday but remain two points adrift of the top seven in the East with just four games remaining.
The best goals of MLS week 32 - ranked
Only two weeks left in the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign, and things are heating up. In the East, it was an MVP showdown between Hany Mukhtar and Sebastian Driussi. Though each player scored a goal, the Nashville SC figure maintains the lead in the Golden Boot race at a whopping 23 goals. The West saw plenty of action as well, with a classic Chicharito goal and stunning Julian Gressel strike to round out week 32.
Thomas Frank backs Arsenal to compete for Premier League title
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes Arsenal have what it takes to compete for this season's Premier League title.
Rangers 2-1 Dundee United: Antonio Colak double secures much-needed win
Match report from Rangers 2-1 Dundee United.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer linked with vacant Brighton job
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been linked to the Brighton job, according to a new report.
Who has qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs? FC Dallas clinch their spot
FC Dallas became the latest team to clinch their spot in the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs over the weekend.
USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi scores first goal for FC Groningen
After recording his first assist since leaving FC Dallas in January, the 19-year-old finally got on the scoresheet, netting FC Groningen's only goal in a 2-1 defeat away at Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday.
Brighton confirm appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as new head coach
Brighton have named former Shakhtar Donetsk boss Roberto De Zerbi as new head coach to replace Graham Potter.
NYCFC 2-0 New York Red Bulls player ratings: Callens & Rodriguez decide Hudson River Derby
New York City FC backed up their Campeones Cup triumph with a much-needed 2-0 win over Hudson River Derby rivals New York Red Bulls on Saturday.
Richarlison reveals why he left Everton for Tottenham
Richarlison has admitted that Everton could not match his personal ambitions to even 'win matches' and this was the driving force behind his summer transfer to Tottenham.
Mark McKenzie & Erik Palmer-Brown added to the USMNT squad for September friendlies
U.S. men’s national team defenders Mark McKenzie and Erik Palmer-Brown have been added to the 26-player roster set to face Japan and Saudi Arabia.
Arsenal vs Ajax - UWCL preview: team news, prediction & how to watch highlights
Preview of Champions League clash between Arsenal and Ajax.
Aston Villa 4-3 Man City: Daly debut brace decides seven-goal WSL thriller
Rachel Daly scored twice as Aston Villa condemned Man City to an opening WSL defeat.
Michael Bradley labels 2022 MLS campaign as 'disappointing' after being ruled out of playoffs
Toronto FC fell 4-0 to Orlando City on Saturday night at Exploria Stadium, cementing 13th place on the Eastern Conference table.
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: The fastest players in Ultimate Team
The fastest players on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
David Moyes insists new signings can make a difference for West Ham
David Moyes insists new signings can make a difference for West Ham.
Moises Caicedo must be Chelsea's next transfer target
Chelsea must make Moises Caicedo their next transfer target regardless of who is hired as sporting director.
Transfer rumours: Barcelona consider Jorginho; Man Utd eye Oblak
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Jorginho, Jan Oblak, Antoine Griezmann, Romelu Lukaku, Milan Skriniar and more.
Jules Kounde reflects on Chelsea & Man City interest before Barcelona move
Jules Kounde opens up on his decision to join Barcelona over Chelsea and Manchester City.
