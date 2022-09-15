ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

No, the pandemic is not over, Pima County officials say

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said Adum Mahamat, 25, was fatally shot by an officer after he refused to drop a firearm. A group of Belgian firefighters traveled to the Old Pueblo to train with the Tucson Fire Department. Former girlfriend of accused child killer Christopher Clements' continues testimony...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Breaking: Police investigating shooting at apartments near campus

The area surrounding the Yugo Tucson Campus Apartments has been declared all-clear following a shooting early this morning. According to the Tucson Police Department, the shooting occurred at the off-campus student apartments at 1101 N Tyndall Ave. This complex was formerly known as the Hub Apartments, the name used in the UAlerts sent out to university faculty, students and others, but is now under the name Yugo Tucson Campus.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

University of Arizona Police investigating early morning shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona Police is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Hub Tucson Park Avenue apartments on North Park Avenue. UAPD said, a person of interest is in custody. Details are very limited at this time.
TUCSON, AZ
Christopher Clements
KTAR.com

300 pounds of methamphetamine seized in 2 traffic stops north of Tucson

PHOENIX — Arizona troopers seized nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine in two traffic stops north of Tucson in early September. Carlos Celaya of Tucson, 23, was arrested after a trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Red Rock on Sept. 7 and found narcotics, according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety press release.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young child was injured in a shooting in Tucson around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Tucson Police Department said a 4-year-old was shot in the hand in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Columbus Boulevard.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TPD investigating misconduct allegations against former officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after they were notified of possible misconduct by an off-duty officer last month. According to a news release from TPD, the allegations, which were of sexual misconduct, prompted an administrative investigation by the department's Office of Professional Standards.
KOLD-TV

Two hikers rescued following bee attack in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two hikers were rescued following a bee attack in Pima County early Saturday, Sept. 17. The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed two people had to be flown off Pontatoc Ridge Trail after being stung. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to PCSD.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man missing from Sahuarita found dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita Police Department has informed KOLD News 13 that 70-year-old Leonard Baker was found deceased. They said there are no suspicious circumstances with his death. He was located by Pima County Sheriff's deputies last night near Box Canyon and Flordia Canyon Road.
SAHUARITA, AZ
KOLD-TV

No injuries reported in house fire near Camino de Oeste, Bald Eagle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from two districts responded to a house fire near North Camino de Oeste and North Bald Eagle Avenue early on Monday morning, Sept. 19. Firefighters from the Northwest and Golder Ranch fire districts were called to the scene and the Pima County Sheriff's...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Troopers discover nearly 300 pounds of meth during traffic stops near Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two traffic stops led to Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arresting two men with loads of meth, including one driver who was hauling over 250 pounds of the drug, near Tucson earlier this week. On Wednesday, a trooper pulled over 61-year-old Jesus R. Enriquez, who was driving on Interstate 10 near Marana. The trooper searched Enriquez's sedan and discovered nearly 31 pounds of meth hidden in compartments.
TUCSON, AZ
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

