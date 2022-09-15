Read full article on original website
UA police investigating shooting at Yugo Apartments
The University of Arizona Police is investigating a shooting at Yugo Apartments' Tucson campus. Officers say the shooting happened around 3 a.m.
PCSO investigating human remains discovered outside of Eloy
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were discovered outside of Eloy.
KOLD-TV
No, the pandemic is not over, Pima County officials say
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team said Adum Mahamat, 25, was fatally shot by an officer after he refused to drop a firearm. A group of Belgian firefighters traveled to the Old Pueblo to train with the Tucson Fire Department. Former girlfriend of accused child killer Christopher Clements’ continues testimony...
Two wounded in student apartment shooting
Two people were shot in a gathering at student apartments early Sunday morning. One man was badly hurt. Residents say this is not the first time there’s been violence in their
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Breaking: Police investigating shooting at apartments near campus
The area surrounding the Yugo Tucson Campus Apartments has been declared all-clear following a shooting early this morning. According to the Tucson Police Department, the shooting occurred at the off-campus student apartments at 1101 N Tyndall Ave. This complex was formerly known as the Hub Apartments, the name used in the UAlerts sent out to university faculty, students and others, but is now under the name Yugo Tucson Campus.
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona Police investigating early morning shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona Police is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Police were called to the Hub Tucson Park Avenue apartments on North Park Avenue. UAPD said, a person of interest is in custody. Details are very limited at this time. Copyright...
L.A. Weekly
Devi Marie Stubblefield Arrested after Pedestrian Crash on Grant Road [Tucson, AZ]
25-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Stone Avenue. The incident happened on September 9th, just before 7:00 p.m. in the area of North Stone Avenue and East Grant Road. According to reports, the crash involved a pedestrian and a 2007 Cadillac SRX. The Cadillac was driven by 25-year-old...
Testimony reveals Clements may have been in area where girl's body was found
Cell phone expert testifies during Clements' murder trial about a possible link to the location where a 13-year-old girl's body was found
AZFamily
Woman accused of human smuggling leads Pinal County deputies on chase with 2 kids in the car
New photos show conditions inside trailer where 3 girls were found; ex-FLDS leader arrested. DPS said in the trailer were 3 girls, all between 11 and 14 years old. It also had a makeshift toilet, which was a bucket, a trash bag and toilet seat. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
KTAR.com
300 pounds of methamphetamine seized in 2 traffic stops north of Tucson
PHOENIX — Arizona troopers seized nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine in two traffic stops north of Tucson in early September. Carlos Celaya of Tucson, 23, was arrested after a trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Red Rock on Sept. 7 and found narcotics, according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety press release.
KOLD-TV
Young child injured in shooting in Tucson parking lot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young child was injured in a shooting in Tucson around 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The Tucson Police Department said a 4-year-old was shot in the hand in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Columbus Boulevard. The child’s injuries are...
Parents of 7-year-old boy who brought guns to school won't face charges
The parents of the Cochise Elementary School child who brought two guns and ammunition to school won't face charges.
KOLD-TV
TPD investigating misconduct allegations against former officer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after they were notified of possible misconduct by an off-duty officer last month. According to a news release from TPD, the allegations, which were of sexual misconduct, prompted an administrative investigation by the department’s Office of Professional Standards. TPD...
KOLD-TV
Two hikers rescued following bee attack in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two hikers were rescued following a bee attack in Pima County early Saturday, Sept. 17. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed two people had to be flown off Pontatoc Ridge Trail after being stung. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to PCSD. Arizona...
Autopsy reveals country music star's cause of death
Country music star Luke Bell passed away at the age of 32 on Aug. 30. A passerby found him unresponsive in a shaded area of a parking lot near North Craycroft and East Grant roads.
KOLD-TV
Man missing from Sahuarita found dead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita Police Department has informed KOLD News 13 that 70-year-old Leonard Baker was found deceased. They said there are no suspicious circumstances with his death. He was located by Pima County Sheriff’s deputies last night near Box Canyon and Flordia Canyon Road. Baker...
KOLD-TV
No injuries reported in house fire near Camino de Oeste, Bald Eagle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters from two districts responded to a house fire near North Camino de Oeste and North Bald Eagle Avenue early on Monday morning, Sept. 19. Firefighters from the Northwest and Golder Ranch fire districts were called to the scene and the Pima County Sheriff’s...
Mexican citizens arrested with multiple weapons and high capacity magazine
Tucson Sector Border Patrol found two handguns, a rifle and a dual drum magazine in the car during a search.
AZFamily
Troopers discover nearly 300 pounds of meth during traffic stops near Tucson
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two traffic stops led to Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arresting two men with loads of meth, including one driver who was hauling over 250 pounds of the drug, near Tucson earlier this week. On Wednesday, a trooper pulled over 61-year-old Jesus R. Enriquez, who was driving on Interstate 10 near Marana. The trooper searched Enriquez’s sedan and discovered nearly 31 pounds of meth hidden in compartments.
Border officers in Arizona find 150K rainbow fentanyl pills in gas tank, spare tire in separate busts
Border officers in Arizona found more than 150,000 multicolored fentanyl pills and other illegal drugs over the past week. According to Port of Nogales Director Michael Humphries, 26,000 fentanyl pills were found Tuesday in the gas tank of a car. "9/13, CBP officers at the Nogales POE took down approx...
