Try Queen Elizabeth II's pancake recipe for breakfast: She shared it with this US president
Queen Elizabeth II had a pancake recipe that she favored — and reportedly sent it to President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The queen died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96 at Balmoral, her Scottish castle. Her funeral will take place on Monday at Westminster Abbey, with a private burial...
Queen Elizabeth II's insignia missing from Prince Harry's uniform, worn by Prince William and Prince Andrew
Prince Harry's military uniform was noticeably different from his brother's, Prince William, and uncle's, Prince Andrew, as they each stood vigil over Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday. The "ER" initials were positioned on the shoulder of Prince William's uniform and were also...
Prince Harry appeared 'traumatized' at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral while seated behind King Charles III
At the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, one member of the royal family in particular seemed to be overcome with emotion: Prince Harry. "Harry just looked traumatized," Shannon Felton Spence, a royal expert, told Fox News Digital. The late monarch's grandson sat next to wife Meghan Markle at...
Meghan Markle has won over some in the UK: Expert shares what’s next for Duchess of Sussex and royal family
Meghan Markle has had an unsteady relationship with fans of the royal family over the past several years, but according to one royal expert, the Duchess of Sussex might have won some people over throughout the week. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family — including Markle...
Queen Elizabeth's funeral 'heartbreaking' for Prince Harry who gave up country for celebrity: Sharon Osbourne
British television personality Sharon Osbourne called Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday a "heartbreaking" reminder that Prince Harry gave up his "country for celebrity" as the world says its final goodbyes to his grandmother. Osbourne joined Fox News' special coverage of her funeral to discuss the feud between Prince Harry and the Royal family, and the expected release of his upcoming book.
Queen Elizabeth II: Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the pre-funeral reception at Buckingham Palace?
The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama continued into the weekend as it wasn’t clear if the Sussexes would be attending a pre-funeral reception at Buckingham Palace on the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who settled in California after stepping...
Queen Elizabeth II funeral a historic day but not everyone was welcome: royal expert
LONDON – When Prince Charles became King Charles III and met our newly installed British Prime Minster Liz Truss, he famously said on camera, "We have all been dreading this," and he spoke for the world. I mean, can anyone imagine a world without our dear late Queen Elizabeth?...
Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren, including Princes Harry and William, hold vigil at coffin
Prince Harry and Prince William joined the rest of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren to stand vigil at the queen's coffin on Saturday. Prince William, who is heir to the throne, stood at the head of the coffin, while Harry was at the foot. Harry, the duke of Sussex, wore a...
Who owns Windsor Castle? The history of the royal residence where Queen Elizabeth II was put to rest
For nearly a millennium, Windsor Castle has been the home of the British royal family and is the oldest inhabited castle in the world. Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign as Britain's longest-serving monarch, used the castle as one of her official residences. Outside of living quarters, Windsor Castle also has been used for ceremonial purposes, such as hosting heads of state.
King Charles’ rep responds to claim that Prince Harry was told of queen's death five minutes before public
King Charles’ spokesperson responded to a claim that Prince Harry was told of Queen Elizabeth’s death just minutes before the rest of the world. According to a report from The Telegraph, Charles told his youngest son that his grandmother died "five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement." The outlet alleged that Harry received a call from his father while he was midair, shortly before landing. But by the time the 38-year-old’s plane touched down, the public was informed that the monarch had died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Prince George and Princess Charlotte will walk behind Her Majesty's coffin
Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral Monday at Westminster Abbey in London. The nine-year-old prince and his seven-year-old sister are also expected to follow Her Majesty's casket along in the "Procession of the Coffin,"...
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Meghan Markle like 'fish out of water' as body language expert analyzes royal ties
Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest Monday by the royal family during a funeral at Westminster Abbey followed by a burial at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle outside central London. Her state funeral marked the culmination of 10 days of mourning Her Majesty following...
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Which family members have been buried in the Royal Vault?
On September 19, 2022, funeral services took place for Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning British monarch in history died on September 8, 2022, when she was 96 years old. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was brought to St George's Chapel and was lowered into the Royal Vault...
Queen Elizabeth biographer calls her funeral a ‘facade,’ demands ‘atonement’ for slavery
Biographer Clive Irving slammed the funeral ceremonies for Queen Elizabeth II Monday as a "facade" without "atonement" for the sin of slavery by the monarchy as an institution over centuries. When MSNBC correspondent Katy Tur suggested Irving had referred to the pomp of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as an "intoxicant,"...
Queen II's youngest grandchild, James, Viscount Severn, 14, stands vigil at her coffin
Queen Elizabeth II's youngest grandchild, James, Viscount Severn, joined his cousins as they paid their respects to the late monarch on Saturday. James, who is the 14-year-old son of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, took part in a 15-minute silent family vigil at the queen's lying-in-state in Westminster Hall.
