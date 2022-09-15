ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Bucks to host national anthem auditions at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 5

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oADlU_0hx2vBiE00

The Milwaukee Bucks will be hosting auditions for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at Bucks home games for the upcoming season.

Auditions will be held in the Fiserv Forum atrium on Wednesday, Oct. 5. It will be split into three different time slots: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates will register at the audition and will audition in the order that they arrive. Performers will only audition during one session.

According to the Bucks, the auditions are open to singers and musicians of all ages. Those who are under the age of 18 will need permission from a legal guardian. In order to be considered, you must perform the entire national anthem. The Bucks say the Canadian national anthem can also be performed.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiserv Forum#National Anthem#The Milwaukee Bucks#Canadian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy