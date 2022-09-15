Read full article on original website
Police Investigating Some Suspicious Activity in Sartell
SARTELL -- Sartell police are investigating some suspicious activity that happened Sunday night. Officers were dispatched just after 7:30 p.m. to 2nd Street South near Theisen Road on reports of a loud explosion. Authorities arrived to find a tire smoking in a grassy area and multiple vehicles speeding away from...
Delivery driver shot in south Minneapolis
A delivery driver is among the latest victims of the gun violence that continues to plague the city of Minneapolis. Police say the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the 5400 block of Nokomis Ave. S following what they call a "failed delivery." The driver, a man in his 30s, was attempting to leave the address when two men approached, one of them holding a gun.
willmarradio.com
Court appearance Monday for woman charged with stabbing woman in group home
(Morris MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday afternoon for 24-year-old Jessica Nazarian of Shoreview, accused of stabbing a vulnerable adult at a group home she worked at in Morris February 13th. The alleged victim suffered cuts to the face, neck and stomach and broken vertebrae. Nazarian is charged with 2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 1 Count of 1st Degree Assault. Nazarian is currently being held in the Traverse County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail and a review hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1:45 p.m.
kduz.com
Six Injured in Stearns County Crash
Five members of one family in one vehicle and another driver were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Sunday night. At just before 8:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44 in Lynden Township, Southwest of Clearwater.
fox9.com
Toddler killed in Arden Hills crash between school bus, pick-up truck
(FOX 9) - A 23-month-old was killed in a crash involving a pick-up truck and a school bus in Arden Hills Monday morning. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. when a school bus, which was not carrying passengers, collided with the side of a pick-up truck at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 96 West.
fox9.com
Charges: Grandmother killed with hatchet in Kanabec County
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. A man in Ogilvie, Minnesota faces a felony murder charge after his grandmother was found brutally killed with a hatchet in her home earlier in the week. Dustin Tinklenberg, 42, was charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection...
Body found believed to be missing Polk County man
Police in Polk County, Wisconsin said they have found a body that they believe is a man who had been missing for more than a week. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they believe they found 58-year-old Michael Minteer on Thursday around 4 p.m. in a heavily wooded area in the town of Johnstown, Wisconsin.
Sheriff: Suspected armed burglars shoot Hennepin County deputy's squad car on I-94
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says one of its squad cars was "struck by gunfire" early Thursday morning in the north metro.Brooklyn Center police were called to the 1100 block of 57th Avenue North at about 2:30 a.m. after an armed burglary was reported on the block. A sheriff's deputy was in the area, saw the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over. A chase began, which moved onto Interstate 94, and at some point at least one bullet hit the squad. The deputy wasn't injured, and the sheriff's office says no members of law enforcement discharged their weapons.Police say no one was hurt in the burglary, and "it does not appear to be a random incident." The sheriff's office is investigating the shooting.
Ogilvie man charged with killing grandmother with a hatchet
OGILVIE, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man from central Minnesota faces charges for allegedly killing his grandmother with a hatchet.Police were called to the home on the 1300 block of Highway 23 on Tuesday to find Stella Anderson, 93, dead. Family members were gathered outside the home, and Anderson's son said he believed Dustin Gene Tinklenberg, Anderson's grandson, had killed her.Tinklenberg was taken into custody and charged in Kanabec County with second-degree murder.The complaint says two family members had stopped by the property on Monday to pick something up from a camper on site. One of the family members said she heard...
Girl, 8, run over by driver as she tied her shoe outside strip mall
An 8-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a driver outside a strip mall in Brooklyn Park. The collision was reported at 1:45 p.m., with emergency responders being sent to the Starlite Center at 8089 Brooklyn Boulevard, with the 911 caller reporting the girl was trapped under a vehicle.
Brooklyn Center PD responds to 'spin outs', chaotic scene unfolds as suspects flee
Police in Brooklyn Center are investigating after suspects allegedly damaged five vehicles while doing "spin outs" in two stolen cars. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers responded to the commotion in a parking lot in the 5800 block of Xerxes Ave. N. shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday. A group...
Charges: Driver killed woman, 21, while speeding away from I-94 crash
A St. Paul man behind the wheel of a BMW hit a vehicle, sped through a north Minneapolis intersection, and fatally struck a 21-year-old woman, according to charges. Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, causing a collision and leaving the scene for the Wednesday incident that killed 21-year-old Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins, of Hopkins.
"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
KAAL-TV
Highway 61 crash kills bicyclist in Winona County
(ABC 6 News) – A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Thursday evening in Winona County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 p.m., a bicycle and Honda Accord collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila St. The bicyclist, Matthew Tipton, 40, from Buffalo,...
fox9.com
20 Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from Brooklyn Park, police warn drivers
(FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park police are warning drivers that the department is seeing the rising trend of thieves targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles in their jurisdiction. Throughout the past few weeks, the Brooklyn Park Police Department has reported approximately 20 vehicles from brands Kia and Hyundai that have been stolen across the city.
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
One Killed, Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Twin Cities
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Twin Cities area Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Expedition was traveling south on Highway 61 south of Leibel Street in White Bear Lake when it rear-ended a Dodge Dart attempting a left turn onto 5900 US Trunk Highway 61. The Expedition pushed the Dodge Dart into the northbound lanes of Highway 61 and was then struck head-on by a Volvo XC90 around 8:20 a.m.
Minneapolis man gets more than 30 years for girlfriend's murder
A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for fatally stabbing his girlfriend last year. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s office announced Wednesday that Jerome Woodland, 55, had been sentenced to 366 months in prison. In July, a jury found Woodland guilty of intentional...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Man Accused of Hitting Driver with Baton for Honking at Him
A Golden Valley man is charged with assault after allegedly hitting a woman with a metal baton in what police describe as an act of road rage. Joseph Blanks-Humbeutel, 40, of Golden Valley is charged with second-degree assault. According to the criminal complaint:. A woman pulled up behind a silver...
2 arrested in middle of attempting to steal catalytic converter
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Law enforcement leaders say catalytic converter thefts continue to be a major problem across the Twin Cities.Early Friday morning, Brooklyn Park Police say they arrested two more men who were in the process of stealing a catalytic converter in a business park. "They were actually cutting the catalytic converters off when the officers rolled up," said Inspector Elliot Faust.Faust said the two men were taken into custody and could face multiple felony charges. He said it's another example of a concerning trend. So far this year in Brooklyn Park there have been 305 cases of catalytic converter thefts,...
