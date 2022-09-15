ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

More than half of workers say incomes failed to keep up with inflation: survey

By Adam Barnes
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzX9T_0hx2uG5e00

Story at a glance

  • A new survey found among 61 percent of workers who have seen a pay bump or achieved a better paying job in the past year, just two in five say their new income has matched or exceeded inflation.
  • Close to half of the same group said their wages failed to meet the demand.
  • Overall, 55 percent of American workers said their wages have not kept up with inflation.

Americans are struggling to keep pace with inflation despite half of the workforce receiving pay boosts in the past year, according to a new survey.

Bankrate’s September Pay Raise survey found that among 61 percent of workers who have seen a pay bump or achieved a better paying job in the past year, just two in five say their new income has matched or exceeded inflation.

Close to half of respondents in the same group said their wages failed to meet the demand.

“Inflation that has run at the highest levels in more than four decades has stripped buying power away from households of all walks of life,” Greg McBride, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst, said in a statement.

“Even half of those receiving a pay raise, getting a promotion, or taking on new responsibilities said that higher pay falls short of the increase in household expenses,” McBride added.

Overall, 55 percent of American workers said their wages have not kept up with inflation, while around a third say their wages have met the demand.

Yet there are generational differences. Around half of Millennial and Gen Z employees said their wage increases matched or exceeded inflation, while a third of Baby Boomers and Generation X employees said the same.

Still, amid an economic downturn and fears of recession, most workers are not fearful they will lose their jobs, the survey found.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Gas prices are falling while the prices of other household goods and energy sources are rising, leading to a slight increase in inflation in August.

The Consumer Price Index released Tuesday, which measures inflation, rose by 0.1 percent last month despite the continued decline of gasoline prices from record highs earlier this summer.

“Today’s higher-than-expected CPI reading shows that we still have a long way to go before inflation returns to more normal levels,” said Scott Brave, lead consumer spending economist at Morning Consult, in an analysis.

“While the recent decline in gas prices has provided a welcome reprieve for consumers, it represents just one part of the larger consumer basket, and prices for much of that basket continue to increase at rates that far exceed incomes,” he added.

Nationwide average gas prices fell to $3.69 per gallon on Thursday, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Comments / 9

Mark Jensen
4d ago

Well, yes. The government doesn't report accurate inflation numbers. Gas doubled, dollar tree is up 25% plus reduced packaging. Real inflation is about thirty to forty percent. No one can cover that.

Reply
3
Mark Carter
4d ago

Well keep votin DEMOCRAT and you'll get more of that

Reply(7)
10
Related
AOL Corp

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Gas Prices#Consumer Price Index#Business Industry#Americans#Bankrate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
STOCKS
Cadrene Heslop

Stimulus Money of $1,400

States are funding programs to help select groups of residents. This money will help people cope with inflation. Plus, other financial shocks they might face because of changes in the economy. The funds will get sent as a direct payment to ensure the relief received by beneficiaries is fast.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
The Hill

The Hill

698K+
Followers
82K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy