At least two people were killed by a major earthquake off the coast of Michoacán state in Mexico.The earthquake, measured at a magnitude of 7.6, stuck on exactly the same day that two previous earthquakes caused enormous damage and killed hundreds or thousands of people in 1985 and 2017.One of the victims died on Monday after being crushed by the facade of a department store in the Pacific port of Manzanillo, while another was found dead at a mall.The tremor passed without that level of tragedy, despite heightened nerves from a nationwide annual earthquake drill that occurred less than...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 26 MINUTES AGO