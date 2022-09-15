Read full article on original website
Ambulance provider for Knox Co. may change in 2023
Knox County may be getting a new ambulance provider after Mayor Glenn Jacobs recommended that the county discontinue the current contract in 2023.
WATE
Community reflects on Oak Ridge teacher’s life and generosity
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a fatal car accident in Morgan County, many in Oak Ridge are mourning the loss of a local teacher who died in the crash. Aimee Dixon was a Linden Elementary School teacher, coach for Girls on the Run and an overall active community member of the Oak Ridge area. Her husband, Eric Dixon said it was impossible to go anywhere without multiple people stopping Aimee to have a conversation.
1450wlaf.com
Smiley Miller remembered, honored at Saturday’s SHP Bed Build
TOP PHOTO: Kenneth “Smiley” Miller’s family remembered and honored him at Saturday’s Bed Build. “Daddy was so passionate about a portion of his estate going to help children in Campbell County,” said Miller’s daughter Linda Prim. Left to right are Linda and Andrew Prim, Andrew’s fiance’ Megan and Jason Prim.
'She made everyone feel special' | Coworkers remember life of Oak Ridge teacher
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge community is remembering the life of a second-grade teacher who died after a car crash last week. Aimee Dixon taught at Linden Elementary School in Oak Ridge, and "cared deeply about being an educator," according to her coworkers. “You could just feel...
WATE
Pet of the week: Rose
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We have the perfect new addition to your family. Our Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in and gave us some love. Rose is about 1 year old and makes the perfect pet for any household. She does well in car rides, around children, and on hikes.
anglerschannel.com
Faulkner Earns Victory at Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Cherokee Lake
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Boater Riley Faulkner of Jacksboro, Tennessee, caught nine bass weighing 23 pounds, 7 ounces, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Cherokee Lake in Jefferson City, Tennessee. The tournament, hosted by the Jefferson County Department of Tourism, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Mountain Division. Faulkner earned $8,050 for his victory.
wvlt.tv
East Knoxville church helps the community with free gas giveaway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Overcoming Believers Church helped residents by giving each car $15 to $20 worth of free gas. The church began the gas giveaway, which they call Gas and Glory, at 8 a.m., but cars began lining up around 4 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street.
Volunteer with passion for reading honored at annual local Imagination Library luncheon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Knox County celebrated the joy of reading and the people who help make that happen Thursday at its annual fundraiser. The event, attended by hundreds, was held at the Cherokee Country Club. WBIR's Abby Ham, a member of the group's advisory...
Marble Springs to host broom-making workshop, teaching how old brooms were made
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, people will have a chance to learn about a significant part of the Appalachian culture — traditional broom-making. The Marble Springs State Historic Site will host an "Intro to Broom-Making Workshop" with Dustin Cecil of "Broomtown" on September 16, from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. Cecil is known for making traditional brooms in Kentucky and hosting workshops across the area.
Volunteers come together to help bring golf back after Tanasi Clubhouse fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Golfing is underway at the Tanasi Golf Club in Tellico Village after a fire destroyed the clubhouse in late August. The staff said, though, it would not have been possible without the help of hundreds of volunteers. Casey Flenniken, who is the head golf professional at...
WBIR
KCS Coupon Book Fundraiser raises some concerns for some parents who can't make sales goals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County School's coupon book fundraiser campaign has been around since 1989 and it is the district's largest fundraiser. Parents like Justin Howe say the format of the fundraiser is too much to handle because it adds a new kind of stress for students who hope to earn new privileges like extra time outside during recess.
Tennessee beats Florida on first day of annual blood drive in run-up to Vols game against Gators
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — All this week, the MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be collecting blood donations in its annual competition against a Florida blood bank, LifeSouth. The competition is an annual event held during the week leading up to when Tennessee Football plays against Florida. Each year, the blood centers compete to see who can collect the most donations. During the week, MEDIC takes its donation buses to different locations across East Tennessee, hoping to reach as many people as possible.
wvlt.tv
Teen dropped off at Fulton High School, reported missing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15, was last seen on Sept. 2 when she was dropped off at Fulton High School. Now, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding her. Gaspar-Sebastian sent her sister a text, saying that she was with her...
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Restaurants in Maryville, TN (Photos & Maps)
Maryville, Tennessee is a quaint little town with a lot of charm and a heck of a lot of local culture, not unlike most towns of its kind in the volunteer state. With that charm comes noteworthy architecture, friendly people, fascinating historical relevance, and a ton of terrific restaurants – a subject that we never get tired of. Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Maryville, Tennessee.
‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.’ Preparing for a house fire
Following a fatal house fire, the Knoxville Fire Department is sharing ways to safely escape if your house catches on fire. The Alcoa and Maryville Fire Departments are also spreading awareness ahead of this year's Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”
Man injured after falling from bucket truck in Knoxville
A man fell from a bucket truck in Knoxville according to Rural Metro Fire.
Storytelling festival to fill Big South Fork area with stories and fun on Saturday
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Behind all the rustic cabins, the delicious dishes and the colorful quilts there is something deeper at the core of Appalachian culture — stories. On the third Saturday in September each year, the National Park Service hosts a festival to celebrate the...
10About Town: A butterfly festival, a broom-making workshop and Romeo and Juliet
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Want to learn a unique craft? Try broom-making! The Marble Springs State Historic Site will host an "Intro to Broom-Making Workshop" with Dustin Cecil of "Broomtown" on September 16, from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. The workshop will teach people basic weaving techniques and how they can make a broom with a natural, sorghum broomcorn. Participants will be able to take home the brooms they make. The workshop is $60 for non-members of Marble Springs or $50 for members.
wvlt.tv
‘GatlinBURGER’ week to kick off, celebrate hamburgers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This coming week, Gatlinburg has gone all out for the American class: the hamburger. Calling it, GatlinBURGER week, the city has 18 different restaurants participating in the event. The public is invited to try at least three different burgers throughout the week and decide which restaurant had the best creation.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man arrested after damaging lawn of Knox Co. church, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after damaging the lawn of a church in Knox County, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Brian Saddoris was taken into custody Saturday after he did burnouts on the Bays Mountain Baptist Church lawn while drunk, the report said. Officers responded to the Bays Mountain Road area on the call of a man driving recklessly. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses after locating Saddoris in a neighbor’s yard “yelling and cussing.”
WBIR
