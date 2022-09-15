Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 PaymentsCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
This restaurant only makes one thing, and it's really goodCaroline at EatDrinkLAGlendale, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Top Indian Takeout In Southern California, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
50-year-old Shaquille O’Neal looking absolutely jacked in latest workout video
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2010-11 season, but it’s clear that he still takes his fitness seriously. Even at 50 years old, the Hall of Famer is looking pretty jacked. O’Neal’s size was a major key for him...
RUMOR: The Dwight Howard reason Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder, revealed
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was quite disappointing, so it definitely raised more than a few eyebrows when the team opted to sign him this offseason. Apparently, however, the Purple and gold franchise has a Dwight Howard-esque reason for giving the German guard another chance.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Have Not Traded Russell Westbrook To Jazz Or Pacers Because They Want Cap Space For A Max Player And Valuable Picks In 2023 Free Agency, Say NBA Insiders
Russell Westbrook has not had a good season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and there's no doubt that he has been the target of a lot of criticism. He was a poor fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and failed to adapt to being a good No. 3 option.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now. According...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Report: Immanuel Quickley expected to have an increased role for Knicks
One New York Knicks player may be graduating to a full-time cast member next season. Ian Begley of SNY reported this week that there is an expectation that Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley will get an increased role early on in the 2022-23 campaign. The 23-year-old will be entering his third NBA season.
Yardbarker
Report Reveals Jazz's Trade Intentions on Jordan Clarkson & Others
With the start of the regular season just around the corner, the Utah Jazz are still over the maximum amount of rostered players allowed to start the year. It felt like getting down to the NBA requirements would be a walk in the park. The Jazz were a prime candidate to take on Russell Westbrook’s monster salary of $47 million and this unprecedented summer for Utah basketball would be complete.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Roster: 'Bro, That's A 79-3 Team."
Since the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers have remained one of the most dominant NBA franchises in the league. They have had several amazing NBA superstars wear the iconic Purple and Gold jersey and led the team to immense success. But since 2010, the Lakers haven't really been very successful....
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player
On Saturday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley On LeBron James' Career: "I Think What LeBron Has Accomplished Is Arguably The Greatest Story In Sports History."
The GOAT debate has always been lopsided in favor of the Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. While fans take the name of LeBron James as someone who has surpassed or will surpass MJ in the future, most still believe that Jordan is the GOAT. Both players are great and it's...
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
New York Knicks Land De’Aaron Fox In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The New York Knicks made some strides this NBA offseason when it comes to upgrading the roster. Their biggest splash was signing Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks in free agency to address their glaring need at the point guard spot. Brunson will fill a void they have seemingly...
Yardbarker
Savannah James Jokingly Showed LeBron James The Middle Finger During Their Wedding Anniversary Vacation In Italy: "On Our Anniversary, This Is How I Get Treated"
LeBron James and Savannah James are very much a power couple, many NBA fans and even those that don't follow the league much are enamored with their relationship. The James gang, as LeBron refers to his family, are a bunch that is often going viral on social media, and they recently did an epic photoshoot too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report
It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
Yardbarker
Tim Duncan Had No Faith In Tony Parker After 2001 NBA Draft: "We'll Never Win A Title With A European Point Guard."
There is no salvaging a bad first impression, some say. But that isn't the case for two parts of one of the NBA's most legendary trios. The San Antonio Spurs' consistent success in the 2000s for nearly 2 decades was built primarily on the backs of 3 players. Tim Duncan is considered the greatest power forward ever. Manu Ginobili, the exciting and unbelievable Argentine, and Tony Parker, the point guard that brought it all together.
Yardbarker
Spurs reportedly shopping three noteworthy players
Though the San Antonio Spurs already traded All-Star Dejounte Murray earlier this summer, the sell-off may only intensify from here. Veteran Spurs writer L.J. Ellis reports Monday that center Jakob Poeltl and guard Josh Richardson are two players who have commonly been involved in the Spurs’ trade talks. San Antonio is reportedly seeking a first-round draft pick in exchange for the latter and two first-rounders for the former.
Comments / 0