Los Angeles, CA

City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins' body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
NBA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. She's reportedly not doing well right now. According...
SPORTS
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar's Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Stanley Johnson
Yardbarker

Report Reveals Jazz's Trade Intentions on Jordan Clarkson & Others

With the start of the regular season just around the corner, the Utah Jazz are still over the maximum amount of rostered players allowed to start the year. It felt like getting down to the NBA requirements would be a walk in the park. The Jazz were a prime candidate to take on Russell Westbrook’s monster salary of $47 million and this unprecedented summer for Utah basketball would be complete.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
#The Los Angeles Lakers
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Savannah James Jokingly Showed LeBron James The Middle Finger During Their Wedding Anniversary Vacation In Italy: "On Our Anniversary, This Is How I Get Treated"

LeBron James and Savannah James are very much a power couple, many NBA fans and even those that don't follow the league much are enamored with their relationship. The James gang, as LeBron refers to his family, are a bunch that is often going viral on social media, and they recently did an epic photoshoot too.
NBA
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report

It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Tim Duncan Had No Faith In Tony Parker After 2001 NBA Draft: "We'll Never Win A Title With A European Point Guard."

There is no salvaging a bad first impression, some say. But that isn't the case for two parts of one of the NBA's most legendary trios. The San Antonio Spurs' consistent success in the 2000s for nearly 2 decades was built primarily on the backs of 3 players. Tim Duncan is considered the greatest power forward ever. Manu Ginobili, the exciting and unbelievable Argentine, and Tony Parker, the point guard that brought it all together.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Spurs reportedly shopping three noteworthy players

Though the San Antonio Spurs already traded All-Star Dejounte Murray earlier this summer, the sell-off may only intensify from here. Veteran Spurs writer L.J. Ellis reports Monday that center Jakob Poeltl and guard Josh Richardson are two players who have commonly been involved in the Spurs’ trade talks. San Antonio is reportedly seeking a first-round draft pick in exchange for the latter and two first-rounders for the former.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

