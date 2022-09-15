ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Click10.com

Videos show thief regularly stealing mail in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – Several videos show a thief who rides either a moped or a motorcycle has been stealing mail from Sunrise residents in Broward County. Doug Hughes said the thief stole a package while combing through the neighborhood’s mailboxes. The thief took license plate tags, bills, and...
SUNRISE, FL
Click10.com

Missing Fort Lauderdale boy found safe

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officials said that a 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale reported missing over the weekend was found safe Monday morning, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Isaiah Louise-Jeune had been reported missing early Sunday evening. He had last been seen in the area of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by Brightline train in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train Monday afternoon in Hollywood, authorities confirmed. The crash involving a Brightline train occurred around 12:10 p.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Taylor Street. Sky 10 was above the scene around 12:30 p.m. as a tarp...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday morning. The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 69th Street and 18th Avenue. According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police have identified...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Employee attacked by group inside Lauderhill gas station

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An attack inside a Lauderhill gas station was caught on camera. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a group of attackers entering the Exxon gas station on North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street on at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday. At one...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Miami police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

MIAMI – Miami police is seeking the assistance of the public in the search for a missing 12-year-old boy. According to authorities, Luke Davis was reported missing from the Little Haiti area on Monday. Detectives say Davis was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and shorts, sweater and...
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on Sawgrass Expressway

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly wrong-way crash on a South Florida highway is under investigation. Troopers confirmed it was a 36-year-old man who died early Sunday morning. The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash. Authorities said a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Vicki Lopez and A.J. D’Amico

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The midterm elections are getting closer and closer. There is a Florida state house race that a recent poll shows is just one point apart, which is essentially tied. District 113, redistricted, now comprises some of Miami-Dade County’s denser neighborhoods in Coral Gables, Coconut Grove,...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: September 18, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg speaks to Broward School Board member Torey Alston, Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, Venezuelan activist and leader Maria Corina Vegas, and Florida House candidates Vicki Lopez and A.J. D’Amico. The full...
FLORIDA STATE

