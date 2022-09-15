Read full article on original website
Man accused of leaving dead animals on Parkland memorial makes first court appearance
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Covered in face tattoos, 29-year-old Robert Mondragon appeared in Broward County court for the first time Monday, a little more than two weeks after deputies arrested him after they say he placed dead animals on a memorial for those killed in the Parkland school shooting.
Videos show thief regularly stealing mail in Sunrise
SUNRISE, Fla. – Several videos show a thief who rides either a moped or a motorcycle has been stealing mail from Sunrise residents in Broward County. Doug Hughes said the thief stole a package while combing through the neighborhood’s mailboxes. The thief took license plate tags, bills, and...
Shoplifters had magnet to steal Versace sunglasses in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman are facing charges Monday in Miami-Dade County after police officers accused them of stealing three pairs of Versace sunglasses by removing security tags. Axel Vasquezaros and Nicole Penazuniga are accused of shoplifting the $1,035 designer goods on Sunday at the...
Missing Fort Lauderdale boy found safe
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officials said that a 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale reported missing over the weekend was found safe Monday morning, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Isaiah Louise-Jeune had been reported missing early Sunday evening. He had last been seen in the area of...
Facing possible removal, report casts doubt on Sheriff Tony’s self-defense claim in ‘90s shooting
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – After the Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause to believe Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony “misused his public position” when he allegedly lied to get his first job at the Coral Springs Police Department, a report obtained by Local 10 News casts doubt on his self-defense claim in a 1993 shooting.
Police: Group followed, robbed pair who bought Rolex in Design District; 1 arrested
MIAMI – Police arrested a northwest Miami-Dade man Friday after they accused him of being part of a group who followed and robbed a pair of victims who had just bought a Rolex watch in Miami’s Design District last month. Twenty-two-year-old Davontae McCrae is facing numerous felony charges....
Police searching for suspected car burglars after 4 stolen in Pembroke Pines community
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating multiple robberies after four cars were stolen in a matter of months in a Pembroke Pines community. The thefts happened at Windsor in Pembroke Gardens in the 500 block of Southwest 145th Avenue. Both victims Eyad Dayem and Eddie Matson spoke with...
Police searching for two suspects after robbery in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Officers are searching for two suspects after a robbery occurred on Monday night in Pembroke Pines. Pembroke Pines police said the robbery took place near Walmart located at 12800 Pines Blvd. Detectives say one suspect is a black male with hair in twists and is...
Pedestrian fatally struck by Brightline train in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train Monday afternoon in Hollywood, authorities confirmed. The crash involving a Brightline train occurred around 12:10 p.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Taylor Street. Sky 10 was above the scene around 12:30 p.m. as a tarp...
Man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday morning. The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 69th Street and 18th Avenue. According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police have identified...
Missing child alert issued for 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a young boy from South Florida. Authorities are looking for 3-year-old Isaiah Louise-Jeune from Fort Lauderdale. He was last seen in the area of the 2900 block of Northwest 33rd Terrace wearing a white t-shirt...
Police: 3 people shot in northwest Miami-Dade, suspect in custody
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A street turned into a shooting scene in northwest Miami-Dade County early Sunday morning after police say three people were shot. The suspected shooter, a man in a wheelchair, returned to the scene before being taken into custody. It all went down on the corner...
Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
Employee attacked by group inside Lauderhill gas station
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An attack inside a Lauderhill gas station was caught on camera. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a group of attackers entering the Exxon gas station on North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street on at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday. At one...
12-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike in Margate, airlifted to hospital
MARGATE, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a car while he rode his bike in Margate Monday afternoon, according to police. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Coconut Creek Parkway, east of State Road 7. Lt. Michael Druzbik, a...
Miami police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
MIAMI – Miami police is seeking the assistance of the public in the search for a missing 12-year-old boy. According to authorities, Luke Davis was reported missing from the Little Haiti area on Monday. Detectives say Davis was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and shorts, sweater and...
Police release image of suspect they say opened fire on Lauderhill Rescue truck
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities released new information on Saturday in regard to someone firing a gun at a Lauderhill Rescue Truck. According to Lauderhill police, officers responded to the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street on Friday around 4 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Investigators determined that a...
Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on Sawgrass Expressway
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly wrong-way crash on a South Florida highway is under investigation. Troopers confirmed it was a 36-year-old man who died early Sunday morning. The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash. Authorities said a...
This Week in South Florida: Vicki Lopez and A.J. D’Amico
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The midterm elections are getting closer and closer. There is a Florida state house race that a recent poll shows is just one point apart, which is essentially tied. District 113, redistricted, now comprises some of Miami-Dade County’s denser neighborhoods in Coral Gables, Coconut Grove,...
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: September 18, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg speaks to Broward School Board member Torey Alston, Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, Venezuelan activist and leader Maria Corina Vegas, and Florida House candidates Vicki Lopez and A.J. D’Amico. The full...
