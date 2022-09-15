Read full article on original website
Kate wears Queen Elizabeth II's pearl necklace at funeral
The royal family honored the queen with jewelry tributes at her funeral.
What the note left on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin says
The note from King Charles III was placed on a wreath of flowers.
Princess Charlotte wears symbolic horseshoe brooch to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Princess Charlotte donned a symbolic horseshoe brooch as a tribute to her later great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth during the late monarch's funeral on Monday, Sept. 19.
Powerful images from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s staff pay final tribute to late monarch
The staff of Queen Elizabeth II lined up outside Buckingham Palace in London following the monarch’s funeral Monday.
