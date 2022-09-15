ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

White House asks for GOP help in 'calling out' Abbott and DeSantis migrant 'stunt'

By Christian Datoc
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Comments / 71

Royce Williamson
4d ago

Secure the borders like you are supposed to, and the so-called “migrant stunts” won’t be necessary. The MOST ANTI-AMERICAN ADMINISTRATION IN THE HISTORY OF THIS NATION!!!

Reply
72
Meredith Rutkowski
4d ago

These are not stunts. It is a means of sharing the wealth of and shear numbers of humanity crossing the southern border. Border states can hardly be expected to handle this situation alone.

Reply(5)
43
truth to power
4d ago

huh? how about the immigration stunt Obama and Biden pulled (open borders) that resulted in bussing them to Washington, New York, and Delaware? That's just fair right. God Bless Abbott and Desantis

Reply
30
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ne White House#Gop#Govs#The Department Of Justice#Republicans
T. Ware

Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border

Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Rolling Stone

Trump Family Dunks on DeSantis: You’re ‘Stealing’ Our Bit!

Donald Trump has been complaining that Ron DeSantis is “stealing” from him. According to three people who’ve spoken to the former president about the Florida governor last year and in more recent months, Trump has repeatedly ridiculed DeSantis for ripping off the ex-president’s style. “There was this time, maybe a year ago, that I remember him making fun of [DeSantis] for doing similar hand gestures and motions,” one of these individuals tells Rolling Stone. “He called it ‘stealing’ from him and [to paraphrase] described it as a lame impression of Trump.”
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
236K+
Followers
70K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy