connecticuthistory.org
Elastic Web Expands Textile Manufacturing in West Haven
For the better part of a century, West Haven produced one of the more unique and innovative textile products in United States’ history. Known as elastic web, this stretchable fabric found its way into everything from clothing to automobile parts to industrial machinery. The American Mills Web Shop in West Haven provided the model for many local manufacturers to follow, helping make Connecticut one of the dominant elastic web producers in the country.
New Britain Herald
Berlin welcomes another new business in town, this time Kader Insurance Agency
BERLIN – After 16 years in the industry, Sam Kader set off on his own and opened Kader Insurance Agency in Berlin. “It’s great that Kader Insurance is here; it’s really demonstrating the true entrepreneurial spirit that’s been going on throughout Berlin and throughout the area,” said Bill Moore, Greater New Britain Chamber president. “With all the openings that have been going on most have been individual, not corporate, which is good. Not that there’s anything wrong with corporate, but seeing such a concentration of entrepreneurial openings in Berlin really speaks to how the town is going, the direction, the leadership. It’s truly a great thing.”
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing
Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
Uncovering New Haven: Confronting history in centuries-old court records
Uncovering New Haven is a massive archival undertaking to document, catalog, preserve, and digitize thousands of court records. The post Uncovering New Haven: Confronting history in centuries-old court records appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman overcomes anxiety by learning how to fly planes
NEW BRITAIN – Tanyka Renee, a pilot, motorcyclist and explorer, feared heights while learning to fly an airplane. “When I took up a pilot license when I learned how to fly, I had no choice but to face my fears,” Renee said. “Now imagine being in control of a plane and still learning how to fly it and being up there.”
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice
Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
eastoncourier.news
Between a Headstone & a Hard Place – Union Cemetery
Anyone who has passed by Easton’s Union Cemetery this summer has certainly noticed a difference in its appearance of late. Unlike the past few summers, the grounds are neatly mowed and the weeds and unkempt shrubs that formally obscured many of the headstones have been trimmed or removed. While many people have answered the call to volunteer in helping with this task, it has been mostly the effort of two cousins who grew up in Easton who decided to tackle the daunting task of cleaning up one of the town’s oldest burial grounds. Those men are Bruce and Bob Laskay.
Register Citizen
DEEP: Boat collides with breakwater in Stonington Harbor
STONINGTON — A boat carrying two people crashed into a breakwater in Stonington Harbor on Saturday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The two were transported to Westerly, Rhode Island, with minor injuries, according to a DEEP spokesperson. "DEEP thanks the Stonington Police Department, other local departments,...
Bob Stefanowski calls for repeal of 8-30g, CT’s affordable housing law
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski on Thursday repeated his calls to repeal one of the state’s tools to encourage affordable housing development, citing a need for more local control. “I’ll start by saying this is not a partisan strategy. This is not against affordable housing. And I feel very...
Board considers whether former state official gets job back
He ran the state’s school construction program and reconstruction of the State Pier in New London. He’s under investigation by the FBI. The state says no because he resigned. His lawyer said he resigned because of a hostile work environment.
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Rondell D. Watkins, 31, 215 Beaver St. Apt. 2, New Britain, ill opn mv under suspension, poss intent sell/dspns narcotic, pos control substance – first offense, failure comply fingerprint reqs. Adaora Stephanie Nwodili, 27, 200 Westcommerce St. Apt. 211, Dallas, TX, interfere w/ officer/resisting, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, second-degree...
New Britain Herald
New Britain Corn Hole tournament happening at The Truck Bar Wednesday; here's how to enter
NEW BRITAIN – Get a head start on Oktoberfest with The Greater New Britain Chamber’s Corn Hole Tournament hosted by The Truck Bar this Wednesday. “It’s our Oktoberfest Business After Hours,” said Bill Moore, Greater New Britain Chamber president. “We’re trying to do it themed in with Oktoberfest with a twist.”
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
UC Daily Campus
CT Union cancels rally for UConn’s service employees
The Connecticut Employees Union Independent (CEUI), an organization representing Connecticut’s blue collar and service workers, planned to host a rally earlier this month at the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus to bring attention to UConn’s custodial workers. The “anti-privatization” rally, which was meant to take place on...
Register Citizen
'The water is so violent': West Haven homeowner losing property to water erosion, heavy rain
WEST HAVEN — Islands have formed in Lissa McCarthy's backyard, but to her it's no tropical vacation. When McCarthy moved into her home near the top of a hill on Lake Avenue about nine years ago, she had enough room to add a fire pit and a garden beside Upper Lake Phipps, which feeds into the Cove River. Since then, McCarthy estimates she has lost about 10 feet of land on her property to rising water levels, which has created islands where there was once visible land.
Register Citizen
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut
Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield teacher, selfless volunteer dies from COVID-19: 'She always put people ahead of her'
RIDGEFIELD — Whatever task she was involved in, Jennifer Hawkins Mason, a longtime teacher at Ridgefield Public Schools, gave 110 percent, said her colleagues, friends, family and those for whom she volunteered. "She's not one that ever had something falling through the cracks. You step back and say, 'How...
Register Citizen
Strong thunderstorms hit portions of CT after warm start to week, weather service says
Strong thunderstorms hit portions of Connecticut Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service. The service issued a special weather statement for northern and southern New London County around 7:30 p.m. Monday, warning of strong thunderstorms through 8:15 p.m. The statement followed several others issued earlier that evening. Photos depicted...
NewsTimes
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
