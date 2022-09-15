ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
connecticuthistory.org

Elastic Web Expands Textile Manufacturing in West Haven

For the better part of a century, West Haven produced one of the more unique and innovative textile products in United States’ history. Known as elastic web, this stretchable fabric found its way into everything from clothing to automobile parts to industrial machinery. The American Mills Web Shop in West Haven provided the model for many local manufacturers to follow, helping make Connecticut one of the dominant elastic web producers in the country.
WEST HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin welcomes another new business in town, this time Kader Insurance Agency

BERLIN – After 16 years in the industry, Sam Kader set off on his own and opened Kader Insurance Agency in Berlin. “It’s great that Kader Insurance is here; it’s really demonstrating the true entrepreneurial spirit that’s been going on throughout Berlin and throughout the area,” said Bill Moore, Greater New Britain Chamber president. “With all the openings that have been going on most have been individual, not corporate, which is good. Not that there’s anything wrong with corporate, but seeing such a concentration of entrepreneurial openings in Berlin really speaks to how the town is going, the direction, the leadership. It’s truly a great thing.”
BERLIN, CT
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Pity the richest CT towns, “bullied” on affordable housing

Finally, a solution to Connecticut’s housing crunch. Greenwich, as always, to the rescue. Only a few minutes’ drive from downtown, a newly listed property has room for dozens, maybe hundreds of people with its nearly 18,000 square feet of living space on 19 acres, as well as a 30 (yes, thirty)-car garage. Also included is a wine cellar and a “golf simulation room,” whatever that might mean. Asking price: $33.8 million.
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Britain#Energy System#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Greenhouse Gas#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Citizens Energy#The Ct Green Bank#Schneider Electric
New Britain Herald

New Britain woman overcomes anxiety by learning how to fly planes

NEW BRITAIN – Tanyka Renee, a pilot, motorcyclist and explorer, feared heights while learning to fly an airplane. “When I took up a pilot license when I learned how to fly, I had no choice but to face my fears,” Renee said. “Now imagine being in control of a plane and still learning how to fly it and being up there.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice

Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
eastoncourier.news

Between a Headstone & a Hard Place – Union Cemetery

Anyone who has passed by Easton’s Union Cemetery this summer has certainly noticed a difference in its appearance of late. Unlike the past few summers, the grounds are neatly mowed and the weeds and unkempt shrubs that formally obscured many of the headstones have been trimmed or removed. While many people have answered the call to volunteer in helping with this task, it has been mostly the effort of two cousins who grew up in Easton who decided to tackle the daunting task of cleaning up one of the town’s oldest burial grounds. Those men are Bruce and Bob Laskay.
EASTON, CT
Register Citizen

DEEP: Boat collides with breakwater in Stonington Harbor

STONINGTON — A boat carrying two people crashed into a breakwater in Stonington Harbor on Saturday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The two were transported to Westerly, Rhode Island, with minor injuries, according to a DEEP spokesperson. "DEEP thanks the Stonington Police Department, other local departments,...
STONINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Rondell D. Watkins, 31, 215 Beaver St. Apt. 2, New Britain, ill opn mv under suspension, poss intent sell/dspns narcotic, pos control substance – first offense, failure comply fingerprint reqs. Adaora Stephanie Nwodili, 27, 200 Westcommerce St. Apt. 211, Dallas, TX, interfere w/ officer/resisting, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, second-degree...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
UC Daily Campus

CT Union cancels rally for UConn’s service employees

The Connecticut Employees Union Independent (CEUI), an organization representing Connecticut’s blue collar and service workers, planned to host a rally earlier this month at the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus to bring attention to UConn’s custodial workers. The “anti-privatization” rally, which was meant to take place on...
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

'The water is so violent': West Haven homeowner losing property to water erosion, heavy rain

WEST HAVEN — Islands have formed in Lissa McCarthy's backyard, but to her it's no tropical vacation. When McCarthy moved into her home near the top of a hill on Lake Avenue about nine years ago, she had enough room to add a fire pit and a garden beside Upper Lake Phipps, which feeds into the Cove River. Since then, McCarthy estimates she has lost about 10 feet of land on her property to rising water levels, which has created islands where there was once visible land.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut

Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Strong thunderstorms hit portions of CT after warm start to week, weather service says

Strong thunderstorms hit portions of Connecticut Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service. The service issued a special weather statement for northern and southern New London County around 7:30 p.m. Monday, warning of strong thunderstorms through 8:15 p.m. The statement followed several others issued earlier that evening. Photos depicted...
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
NewsTimes

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy