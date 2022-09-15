Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
How a tip from a Florida coach landed Illinois and edge rusher in Gabe Jacas
CHAMPAIGN — During one of Illinois football’s bye weeks last season, defensive backs coach Aaron Henry was sent on a detour during his recruiting trip to Florida by head coach Bret Bielema. Originally in his home state to recruit corner Elijah Mc-Cantos, Henry and Bielema got a tip...
spotonillinois.com
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blankets Dunlap with swarming defensive effort 3-0
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Dunlap's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 17. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 12:21. 09:54. 09:54. 09:54. 09:25. 09:25. How many points did Nicholas Patrick from...
HS scoreboard (9-17-22)
WCIA — Highlights from wins by Clifton Central and St. Thomas More to cap Week 4 of the high school football season. FOOTBALL: St. Thomas More 42, Bushnell 28 Clifton Central 28, Westville 21
Herald & Review
Colin Hayes shows he can run, too, as Central Catholic finally takes care of Monticello
BLOOMINGTON — Quarterback Colin Hayes was cool with Central Catholic's game plan Friday night to emphasize the running game. Anything to finally beat Monticello. Hayes just wasn't thinking it would involve him so much. "We knew we had to pound the ball, and it ended up being me and...
Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
advantagenews.com
Labor troubles hit pumpkin country
The owner of a large farming operation in central Illinois is concerned with a shortage of labor combined with growing costs to hire people. John Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Family Farms in Morton, Illinois, reports farmers across central Illinois are already feeling the pinch. This year, at his large pumpkin...
Herald & Review
McLean County cattle family makes a shift in the industry
LEXINGTON — A purebred Angus cattle producer for almost 30 years, Dave Duzan switched gears into a different segment of the beef industry. The Duzans switched to backgrounding cattle about five years ago. They buy calves at 250 pounds, get them healthy, vaccinated and ready for the next step at about 700 pounds, and off to a feedlot.
ourquadcities.com
Television station floods; Meteorologists remain on air in flooded studio
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Two television meteorologists covering severe weather in central Illinois found themselves up to their ankles in a flooded studio overnight while on the air. Between two to three inches of rain fell in and around Champaign early Monday morning. There were localized reports of flash-flooding,...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
1470 WMBD
Severe weather possible in Peoria Sunday evening
PEORIA, Ill. – The weekend is not going to end on a positive note weather-wise. 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says despite the storms of this morning, more severe storms will be on the way starting early this evening. “The best chance for severe storms is...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and tourists. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most likely find something for your liking at any of these places.
walls102.com
Over 10K without power; damage reported after overnight storms
SPRINGFIELD – A series of late summer storms stampeded across Illinois late Sunday night, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power. As of Monday morning, over 10,000 residents across the state are without power after the thunderstorms triggered a number of watches and warnings. Wind gusts were reported as high as 70 mph, and near Bradford in Bureau County, grain bins reportedly broke free and overturned a nearby LP tank. According to the Bureau County EMA, one home sustained damage but no injuries have been reported.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @ Agatucci’s Restaurant
And there’s the owners, Tony and Danny Agatucci, two of the nicest guys in the world! Always a pleasure to see them and catch up on things. They told me business has been good in here and that’s always great to hear!. Usually I sit at the bar,...
25newsnow.com
Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody. Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
Mahomet-Seymour school board responds to strike notice
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet-Seymour school board responded on Friday to the news that the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association has authorized a strike. The board sent out an email to parents Friday evening about the possible teacher strike if both parties did not reach an agreement. Since late April 2022, the board and the union […]
1470 WMBD
Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power
PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
Teen shot walking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teen was shot Friday evening walking near West Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road, said officials. Champaign Police arrived and found a 16-year-old with several non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his legs. The teen was walking near Springfield Avenue when another male started following him, officials said. The shooter shot the teen […]
1470 WMBD
Pedestrian hit overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say one person was hit by a car on the city’s south side early Friday morning. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the incident happened at the intersection of W. Lincoln and S. Western Avenues just after midnight, and that the vehicle fled the scene.
