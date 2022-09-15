Read full article on original website
Asylum seeker dies by suicide in New York City shelter, mayor says
After an influx of migrants from southern states, New York Mayor Eric Adams said an asylum seeker died by suicide at a city shelter.
Bidens Indo-Pacific plan is ‘foreign policy for the middle class’ in action
Trade representative Katherine Tai and United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo hosted an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Ministerial meeting in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 8-9. This was the first in-person ministerial meeting — there were virtual meetings with 13 Indo-Pacific partners earlier this year after President Biden officially launched the IPEF to develop a high-standard and inclusive economic framework to reenter the Asian trade architecture.
Michigan pharmacists now will be able to prescribe birth control
Soon, getting hormonal birth control in Michigan may be as simple as stopping in at your neighborhood pharmacy. That’s because the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs on Monday issued a new interpretation of the Michigan Public Health Code that opens up the ability of doctors to partner with pharmacists to directly dispense hormonal birth control. ...
