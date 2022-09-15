ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Minnesota State
Houston, TX
FanSided

Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime

Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position

The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
GOLF
FanSided

10 snapshots that capture the glory of NFL Week 2 comebacks

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season was headlined by incredible comebacks — not just for a handful of teams, but for several clutch players who clinched the win. With the return of football comes the familiarity of a treasured storyline in sports lore: NFL Week 2 is the week of the comeback.
NFL
FanSided

Dane Jackson injury update following brutal hit

There has been an update on Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson following a brutal hit. During Monday Night Football, fans watching the Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans game were witnesses to a scary scene when corner back Dane Jackson was accidentally hit by a teammate. Jackson’s head appeared to snap...
NFL
FanSided

Watch Jesse Ventura hype up Vikings ahead of MNF matchup vs. Eagles

Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura narrated the opening montage of the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season featured two games on Monday Night Football. The first game was between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. The other was the Minnesota Vikings traveling on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons nearly exorcise demons against champs

After losing a game that was ripe for the taking, the Atlanta Falcons had to travel west for a date with the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams were reeling after looking completely lost in a 31-10 trouncing by the current favorite Buffalo Bills, yet Vegas believed this matchup was incredibly lopsided in the champs’ favor, as evidenced by a (correctly predicted) opening line of LAR -13.5 that closed at -10.5.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse

FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

FanSided

