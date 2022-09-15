Read full article on original website
Ambulance takes Bills’ CB Dane Jackson off field after scary hit
A scary situation took place during Monday Night Football, as Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson had to be taken off the field in an ambulance. There was a scary situation that took place during the Buffalo Bills‘ home opener against the Tennessee Titans. In the second quarter, Bills cornerback...
Patrick Mahomes blasts ESPN for showing replays of graphic Texas Tech injury
Kansas City Chiefs star and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes criticized ESPN for replaying Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Martinez’s graphic injury. The Texas Red Raiders have gone 2-0 to start the season, and they looked to remain undefeated with a victory over the No. 16 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Anonymous 49ers players reportedly took shots at Trey Lance after gruesome injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is out for the season and will need ankle surgery. With that, Jimmy Garoppolo has been reinserted as the starter. Per a report from the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver, some 49ers players think that may be a good thing. At least one...
Watch Tom Brady lose his cool and smash tablet on sideline during Saints game (Video)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had one of his trademark sideline meltdowns, proving once again that seeing Brady lose it never gets old. Tom Brady is renowned for his fiery competitive streak, which causes him to cheer on his teammates and make #LFG his own. Brady’s emotive nature turns...
Kyler Murray allegedly slapped in face by fan after Raiders-Cardinals game (Video)
Las Vegas police are investigating allegations that a fan struck Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the face immediately following the Week 2 game against the Raiders. One of the more exciting games of Week 2 was the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray...
Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime
Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
LIV Golf Chicago purse: Payout by player, finishing position
The latest LIV Golf event had big names in contention and we’re checking in on the LIV Golf Chicago payout by finishing position to see the prize money. In a loaded weekend that featured a ton of golf and football, the new series was at it again with LIV Golf Chicago as the Greg Norman-led invitational events headed to Rich Harvest Farms just outside of the biggest city in Illinois.
GOLF・
Packers already have a huge advantage heading into Week 3 matchup
The Green Bay Packers already have a huge advantage ahead of next week’s game. One of the toughest games on the schedule awaits the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. Up next, the Packers hit the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are undefeated after two games.
10 snapshots that capture the glory of NFL Week 2 comebacks
Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season was headlined by incredible comebacks — not just for a handful of teams, but for several clutch players who clinched the win. With the return of football comes the familiarity of a treasured storyline in sports lore: NFL Week 2 is the week of the comeback.
NFL・
Dane Jackson injury update following brutal hit
There has been an update on Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson following a brutal hit. During Monday Night Football, fans watching the Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans game were witnesses to a scary scene when corner back Dane Jackson was accidentally hit by a teammate. Jackson’s head appeared to snap...
NFL・
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol admittedly frustrated by offensive woes
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol wasn’t happy with the team’s offensive woes, especially as they enter the final stretch of the season. Albert Pujols can and should be excluded from this conversation, of course. St. Louis has scored just once in the past 20 innings of baseball,...
Watch Jesse Ventura hype up Vikings ahead of MNF matchup vs. Eagles
Former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura narrated the opening montage of the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season featured two games on Monday Night Football. The first game was between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. The other was the Minnesota Vikings traveling on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Atlanta Falcons nearly exorcise demons against champs
After losing a game that was ripe for the taking, the Atlanta Falcons had to travel west for a date with the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams were reeling after looking completely lost in a 31-10 trouncing by the current favorite Buffalo Bills, yet Vegas believed this matchup was incredibly lopsided in the champs’ favor, as evidenced by a (correctly predicted) opening line of LAR -13.5 that closed at -10.5.
Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse
FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
Arik Armstead makes concerning accusation against Lions Dan Skipper
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead accused viral Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper of using racist language on the field. The story of Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper blew up over the internet this weekend. It’s safe to say it was the feel-good story of Sunday. Skipper, a...
