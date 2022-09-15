ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvin, CA

Arvin Police Chief resigns

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ct8FW_0hx2rZVa00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin Police Chief Eddie Brock submitted his resignation and his last day is later this month, according to Jeff Jones, the Arvin City Manager.

Brock applied for an interim sheriff position in San Diego County in March. He was one of three final candidates but Brock did not get the job.

The city will appoint someone to the police department to “provide guidance” on a temporary basis, according to Jones. They will start looking for someone permanent later this year.

It is unknown where Chief Eddie Brock will be headed next.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

KCSO investigates suspicious death near Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near Cuda Drive and East Bear Mountain Boulevard after Lamont deputies responded to a “possible subject down,” according to KCSO. Deputies responded at about 10:10 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived they said they found a man dead who appeared to […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

BPD searching for an at-risk runaway teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Neisy Salazar,14, according to BPD. The police department said Salazar is described as 5 feet and 4-inches tall and 130 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. Salazar was last seen Saturday at Lotus Lane in southwest […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in SW Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist who died after running a red light in southwest Bakersfield Saturday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Bly Dion Brown, 45, was driving the motorcycle that crashed into an SUV at the intersection...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Arvin, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Arvin, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirms amount of employees fired

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a letter addressed to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirmed that 115 employees were notified that they were let go earlier this month. Eyewitness News obtained the letter sent to employees laid off. A portion of the letter said, "Employee separations in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dies in Pedestrian Crash on California Avenue [Bakersfield, CA]

Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on L Street. The collision took place just after 5:15 a.m., at the intersection of California Avenue and L Street on August 19th. Per reports, a female pedestrian attempted to cross California Avenue at a red light. As a result, she was struck...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arvin Police#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

KCSO makes arrest for grand theft of copper wire

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection with a grand theft of a copper wire at a local farming company in Lost Hills, according to KCSO. Officers arrested Efrain Briones, 37, on Universal Street in Lost Hills on Monday. Briones was booked into the county jail for […]
LOST HILLS, CA
sjvsun.com

Newsom strips two Valley counties of redistricting powers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills Sunday that will drastically change how county supervisorial districts are drawn in Fresno and Kern Counties in 2031. Up until this point, both the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Kern County Board of Supervisors have drawn their own district lines. But...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

3 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,871 additional cases reported: KCPH

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 1,871 additional cases on Sept. 15. A total of 2,535 Kern County residents have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Officials have reported a total of 284,494 COVID-19 cases. Since Jan. 21, 2021, officials report a total of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Officers seize ‘large amount of money,’ drugs, gun during search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department conducted a probation search on Monday and found drugs, a large amount of money and a firearm, according to the probation department. The probation department said officers conducted a “home call” on Dana Street in northeast Bakersfield around 3 p.m. and found Jose Vierra, 24, who […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
crimevoice.com

Gang- and Drug-Related Arrests in Wasco

Originally Published By: Kern County Sheriffs Office Nixle Webpage. “On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 09:20 p.m., a deputy from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco City Substation conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 46 and Central Avenue in the City of Wasco. Upon contacting the driver, Cristofher Visoso (18-year-old male from Lost Hills) was found to be driving without a valid license.
WASCO, CA
KGET

Motorcyclist dies in collision in SW Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield. Officers and emergency responders were called to the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Coffee Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of a collision. Police said their preliminary investigation showed the motorcyclist did not stop […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot, killed after reported fight in central Bakersfield identified

Update (Sept. 19): The victim of the shooting on the 1700 block of Cherry Street early Sunday morning has been identified as James Michael Quair, 35, of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. Quair as shot by another and pronounced dead at the scene. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on District Blvd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting late Friday night on District Boulevard, according to Bakersfield police. Officers and emergency crews were called to the area of District Boulevard just west of Gosford Road just after 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Bakersfield police […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Fire Department seeks arson suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for arson of a vehicle in east Bakersfield. The suspect was first seen leaving the ampm Gas Station located at 1819 East Brundage Lane on Thursday around 7:20 p.m., officials said. Officials said the suspect walked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies 2 bodies found at Taft Hwy home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man and woman who were found dead as a result of an apparent murder-suicide at a home on Taft Highway on Sept. 9. The coroner said the bodies of Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, and Edgar Tornez, 32, were found at the home in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy