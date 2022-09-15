ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Hispanic Heritage Month festivities, live music and fast cars top what to do this weekend

By Craig D. Lindsey via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100SRM_0hx2rO2p00

This weekend features a host of cultural celebrations, from Latino performing arts, a popular NPR political podcast, a milestone moment for the symphony, Hispanic heritage, jazz, and more.

Meanwhile, movie fans who want to also enjoy the weather can enjoy outdoor screenings downtown, while music fans can take in cool jazz and a meaningful Ukrainian benefit show. A local sports bar hosts a purr-fect pet and animal fundraiser, and a famed boutique hotel mixes in some cocktail classes.

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, September 15

The Alliance presents United We Dine

The Alliance will host an international food and culture celebration that will highlight Houston's diversity, while highlighting the important work the organization does to help refugees and underserved individuals in the community. Local restaurants will provide food sampling to give attendees the opportunity to virtually transport themselves to the countries and regions. During the event, attendees will also have the opportunity to watch live performances from the finest artists, representing various cultures from around the globe. 6 p.m.

Arte Publico Press presents Showcase of Latino Performing Arts

Arte Público Press is celebrating 40 years of promoting literacy and reading through publishing excellence. In honor of the 40th anniversary, the nonprofit will host a showcase of Latino performing artists. This show will be a collaborative effort bringing together outstanding artists from the opera, symphony, ballet, and other performing groups to highlight the vibrant influence of Latin-American and Latino cultures. 6:30 p.m.

NPR Politics Podcast Live

After a two-year hiatus, the NPR Politics Podcast is headed back to the stage, featuring a panel of your favorite NPR voices: Ashley Lopez, Asma Khalid, Domenico Montanaro, Susan Davis and Tamara Keith. This all-star cast will dig into local and national midterm races, the big political news and issues in Texas and what they just cannot let go of. Join them for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the podcast is made, and a chance to put your questions to the pod squad. 8 p.m.

For more great things to do this weekend, including celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, watching movies on the green at Discovery Green, and seeing jazz greats, visit our partners at Culturemap.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstoniamag.com

8 Ways to Have Fun in Houston For Free (No, Really—Totally Free)

As a kid, you couldn’t wait to get older and have the freedom to do whatever you wanted. But there’s a high chance we didn’t fully understand the sentiment of being an adult—especially as it pertains to finances. As soon as the money is deposited bills have to be paid, groceries bought, gas tank filled and in some instances, there’s no surplus leftover that allows for some much-needed adventures. But who’s to say that you have to spend money in order to do so?
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Society
cohaitungchi.com

12 Free Or Nearly-Free Things To Do In Houston, Texas

Just how many free or nearly-free things are there to do in Houston? Quite a few. I set my limit at $5 — not including tips or donations — and this is what I found, beginning with the free attractions. You are reading: Free things to do in...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

That Girl Lay Lay

A celebrity edition of Houston Life, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. We’re joined by Houston native and Nickelodeon star, ‘That Girl Lay Lay!’
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamara Keith
Click2Houston.com

Stronger Houston: Prison entrepreneurship program expands with new space in Houston

HOUSTON – The Prison Entrepreneurship Program (PEP) was created in 2004 to prepare soon-to-be-released inmates for life on the outside. Using courses in character, life skills, and business development, PEP matches convicted felons with top executives, entrepreneurs and MBA students who serve as coaches and mentors. The organization says...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Live Music#Political Podcast#Localevent#Fast Cars#Help Refugees#Npr#Parade#Latino#Hispanic#Ukrainian#Arte Publico Press
fox26houston.com

Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction

HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Newest Rooftop Lounge is a Steakhouse Stunner — Georgia James Embraces the Sky

On the menu upstairs at the new Rooftop Lounge at Georgia James: Crab Fingers in a cane vinegar marinade. (Photo by Michael Anthony) This fall as we thankfully begin to see the humidity and temperatures drop why not toast the new season with cocktails and bites at the new rooftop lounge at Georgia James? As you might recall, in July PaperCity took you for a virtual taste inside the splashy new digs of Underbelly Hospitality’s signature Houston restaurant on West Dallas where cast-iron seared steaks are the specialty.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Feges BBQ Lets Veterans Eat Free Every Friday and Its Purple Heart Pitmaster is Planning Something Even Bigger

Veteran, pitmaster and owner of Feges BBQ, Patrick Feges has worn a lot of hats. Now he wants to give back to his fellow veterans. Every Friday the team at Feges BBQ pays homage to those who have served our country by serving them a meal for free. Barbecue pitmaster and Feges owner Patrick Feges is a veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart (for injuries he sustained during a tour in Iraq) who with the community’s generous support wants every veteran to dine well at the end of a long work week.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Fiesta Patrias International Parade canceled over worry of violence

HOUSTON — Organizers of the Fiesta Patrias International Parade announced Friday the event will be canceled this year. “It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the Fiestas Patrias International Parade for this year,” the Board of Directors said in a statement. The board said...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
150K+
Followers
16K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy