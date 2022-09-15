ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HUD Announces $12.5 Million Funding Opportunity to Expand Access to Affordable Homeownership

By Staff Report
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago

On September 08, 2022, HUD announced the availability of $12.5 million through the Self-Help Homeownership Opportunity Program (SHOP) for eligible national and regional non-profit organizations and consortia with experience providing or facilitating self-help housing opportunities.

This funding opportunity aims to develop decent, safe, and sanitary housing for low-income persons and families who would otherwise not have the opportunity to become homeowners. The continued partnerships with local communities and organizations that SHOP funds facilitate will help rebuild and revitalize neighborhoods and improve the lives of residents by expanding access to affordable housing and homeownership opportunities.

Applications for the FY2022 Self-Help Homeownership Opportunity Program NOFO are due to HUD by 11:59:59 PM EST on November 07, 2022. Visit Grants.gov for additional information, including eligibility requirements, and to apply. To learn more please read the entire press release. Please visit HUD’s Pressroom for the latest HUD news and information.

Upcoming Free Training and Events for HUD Certified Housing Counselors and Others

  • September 20, 2022: Title Policy 101: Learn the basics of title policies including potential issues that can occur with a property title when buying a home, such as a clouded title, and how these issues can be addressed, homebuyer education resources and ideas for partnering with local title companies to provide useful information to clients
  • September 22, 2022: Real Estate Wire Fraud: Learn about real estate wire fraud during the home purchase process, explore the latest trends in wire fraud and steps a consumer can take to report and resolve cases of wire fraud. Review potential scenarios involving wire fraud and share resources housing counselors can share with their clients to help them protect their financial transaction
  • September 27, 2022: Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Meeting: The public is invited to attend this one-day virtual meeting. Registration will be closed for the event on September 21, 2022. If you have any questions about registration, please email HCFACCommittee@ajantaconsulting.com

The post HUD Announces $12.5 Million Funding Opportunity to Expand Access to Affordable Homeownership appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

