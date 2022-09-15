The Best Record Players For Spinning This Year’s Top Hits

Whether you’re inspired by the 2022 MTV VMAs winners or you’re catching up on new artists ahead of this year’s fall festivals , there’s no shortage of new music to add to your playlist — and some of the best record players can deliver every note, melody and bass line exactly as the artists intended.

Harry Styles took home the MTV VMA album of the year award for Harry’s House , winning over Adele’s 30 , Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Si Ti , Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy . At the Billboard Awards , Mary J. Blige was presented with the Billboard Icon Award, Doja Cat was named best new artist and won best R&B album for Planet Her , Megan Thee Stallion won top female rap artist and Glass Animals took home the top rock artist award. And at the Grammys in April, Jon Batiste’s We Are took home a golden gramophone for album of the year, Silk Sonic ‘s “Leave the Door Open” won song and record of the year, Olivia Rodrigo won best new artist and best pop solo performance and Doja Cat and SZA won best pop duo/group performance for “Kiss Me More.”

While all of those artists are available at the click of a button via streaming services, some music lovers might crave a more hands-on listening experience. Therein lies the appeal of vinyl — the ability to listen to a full album, front to back with more richness, warmth and depth than you might get on your laptop speakers.

That’s because audio engineers often master for vinyl differently than for digital (including lossless formats like Tidal) or CD, and some listeners prefer that more dynamic sound quality. And with Neil Young , Joni Mitchell, India.Arie and other musicians pulling their catalogs from Spotify, vinyl offers another way to listen to their tracks offline.

Whether you’re an avid collector with an ever-expanding trove, or a new listener just getting into the vinyl game, there are tons of options these days, spanning from the entry-level — but still solid — Crosley Voyager to the best-selling Sony PS-LX310BT turntable to the investment-worthy Regar Planar 3 deck. Each has a clear spot in the market, and with it, an excellent reason to buy.

But finding the right machine isn’t a simple case of the best price point. Keep reading for more things you’ll need to consider when buying a record player.

Manual vs. automatic If you prefer to be hands-on in every sense of your music listening experience, a manual turntable will require you to lower or lift the tonearm onto the record. On the other hand, an automatic turntable (you guessed it) automates that work for you. Automatic record players tend to be more expensive, but there are some of options (like our pick from Sony below) that won’t break the bank.

Built-in pre-amp and speakers Not all decks come with a built-in pre-amp (also called a phono stage), which is the internal audio component that essentially amplifies the sound so that it can be received by speakers.(Think of it as the control hub of your vinyl before the sound is sent to the amplifier.) If yours doesn’t include a pre-amp or you prefer to upgrade from the built-in one, you can buy one for as low as $129 (like this compact one from Pro-Ject ) or higher-end ones for upwards of $600. Some turntables might have a pre-amp but no built-in speakers, so you’ll need to consider the full cost of your setup, which might also require a receiver in addition to a pre-amp, a receiver and speakers.

Turntable mat Depending on your sound preferences, you’ll want to think about the material of the platter (the spinning surface that you place the record on) or adding a turntable mat to maintain consistency in speed, reduce vibrations and dampen any resonances that might affect the audio.

Cost of accessories Although turntables are advanced, high-tech machines these days, they still need to be looked after. A bonafide wax enthusiast might want to keep extra styluses and cartridges (the part that holds the stylus and turns the vibrations from the record grooves into sound) on hand, as well as a cartridge stylus cleaner .

There are many other components (such as different types of cartridges), but these are the most basic ones that beginners need.

Ahead, here are some of the best record players for every budget — and every level of sound snob.

1. Rega Planar 3 Record Player

BEST INVESTMENT

Cartridge Not included

Not included Phono pre-amp No

No Drive type and operation Manual belt drive

Manual belt drive Built-in speakers No

No Speeds 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM

33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM Bluetooth No

No USB output No

No Dimensions 17.5 x 14 x 4.5 inches

17.5 x 14 x 4.5 inches Weight 13.25 pounds

13.25 pounds Included accessories 45 RMP adapter, detachable audio cable

Rega has long been atop the list for music fans who are willing to spend a little more on their listening experience. The Planar 3 record player has been finely tuned to get the crispest and clearest sound, thanks to the new RB-330 tonearm.

It all starts with an emphasis on weight distribution, meaning that there’s never excess stress put on the record, helping extract the best audio possible. Alongside the redesigned tonearm, the plinth — the surface on which the record spins — also boasts an upgrade to optimize performance and now comes in three high gloss acrylic finishes to suit your style. The motor tray now has a cooling device (so your vinyl won’t get damaged) and the redesigned foot increases stability and reduces vibration transfer. Even the dust cover has received an upgrade. The result is an excellent deck that puts a premium on performance.

Beginners should note that they’ll also need to purchase a pre-amp and/or a receiver as well as speakers. (This deck doesn’t include a cartridge, but you can find options like this one at Amazon with a pre-mounted Elys2 cartridge or choose from a variety at Audio Advice or World Wide Stereo .)

Buy: Rega Planar 3 Turntable with RB303 Tonearm and Elys2 Cartridge $1,349.99

2. Fluance RT80 Record Player

BEST BEGINNER TURNTABLE FOR $200

Cartridge Audio Technica AT91 cartridge

Audio Technica AT91 cartridge Phono pre-amp Yes

Yes Drive type and operation Manual belt drive

Manual belt drive Built-in speakers No

No Speeds 33 1/3 and 45 RPM

33 1/3 and 45 RPM Bluetooth No

No Outputs RCA line

RCA line USB No

No Dimensions 13.75 x 16.50 x 5.50 inches

13.75 x 16.50 x 5.50 inches Weight 10 pounds

10 pounds Included accessories 45 RPM adapter, felt slip mat, RCA cable, dust cover

Beginners on a budget who want a basic turntable that delivers bright and full sound as artists intended can trust Fluance’s entry-level RT80 record player to get the job done, thanks to the S-shaped tonearm that accurately tracks record grooves and multi-layered wood chassis that cuts out resonance. (You’ll need to hook up your own speakers or sound system.) You can switch between photo or line signal and turn on or off the auto stop.

It comes pre-mounted with Audio Technica’s AT91 cartridge for high-definition audio, and the aluminum platter, engineered wood and adjustable feet help to isolate from unwanted vibrations. Those who want to upgrade will find excellent options in the Canadian company’s other turntables , including the RT81 Elite with a rubber slip mat and sleek walnut wood plinth ($250), or the models from RT82 and up (which don’t have built-in preamps) for the more involved vinyl listener.

Buy: Fluance RT80 Record Player $449.99

3. House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable

BEST ECO-FRIENDLY UNDER $250

Cartridge 1/2-inch mount ATL3600 MM cartridge

1/2-inch mount ATL3600 MM cartridge Phono pre-amp Yes

Yes Drive type and operation Manual belt drive

Manual belt drive Built-in speakers Yes

Yes Speeds 33 1/3 and 45 RPM

33 1/3 and 45 RPM Bluetooth Yes

Yes Outputs USB, Bluetooth, RCA line, 3.5mm headphone

USB, Bluetooth, RCA line, 3.5mm headphone Dimensions 15.75 x 15.75 x 3.15 inches

15.75 x 15.75 x 3.15 inches Weight 13.2 pounds

13.2 pounds Included accessories 45 RPM adapter

Eco-conscious audiophiles will dig this wireless record player from House of Marley, the audio brand created by the estate of music legend Bob Marley. We found that it delivers rich sound from the built-in speakers, but you can also switch the internal amp off and plug it into your own speaker setup or headphones, or connect to a Bluetooth speaker or soundbar. It’s a great option for most music lovers who want a great modern turntable for under $250 that can also record to a computer using the USB output — just note that it only offers two speeds, 33 1/3 and 45 RPM, so you won’t be able to play 78s.

Other things we love are eco-conscious touches, such as the natural bamboo, the aluminum alloy platter and the silicone slip mat and canvas dust cover (both made of recycled materials). In addition to using 100 percent recyclable materials, the company supports One Tree Planted, a nonprofit that supports global reforestation.

Buy: House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable $249.99

4. Crosley Voyager Record Player

BEST ENTRY-LEVEL RECORD PLAYER

Cartridge Ceramic NP6

Ceramic NP6 Phono pre-amp Yes

Yes Drive type and operation Manual belt drive

Manual belt drive Built-in speakers Yes

Yes Speeds 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM

33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM Bluetooth Yes

Yes Inputs Auxiliary, Bluetooth

Auxiliary, Bluetooth Outputs RCA line, Bluetooth 3.5mm headphone

RCA line, Bluetooth 3.5mm headphone USB No

No Dimensions 12 x 14.5 x 6 inches

12 x 14.5 x 6 inches Weight 7.25 pounds

7.25 pounds Included accessories 45 RPM adapter

Yes, you’ve seen them beautifully displayed at Target and Urban Outfitters . And some sound purists might also tell you that they’re not quite the real thing. However, for someone new to the vinyl game, the Voyager is a good (and more affordable) investment. It’s certainly an aesthetic with its retro folding case and variety of trendy colorways. It has a surprisingly powerful speaker, while other perks include portability, convenient Bluetooth and an auxiliary input if you want to upgrade with external wired speakers or listen privately on headphones. (You can also upgrade to the Executive turntable if you want the option to record your vinyl’s music via USB).

Buy: Crosley Voyager Record Player $79.95

5. Technics SL-1500C Turntable

BEST RECORD PLAYER FOR DJS

Cartridge Ortofon 2M Red cartridge

Ortofon 2M Red cartridge Phono pre-amp Yes

Yes Drive type and operation Semi-automatic direct drive

Semi-automatic direct drive Built-in speakers No

No Speeds 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM

33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM Bluetooth No

No Inputs Auxiliary

Auxiliary Outputs RCA line

RCA line USB No

No Dimensions 17 x 14 x 6 inches

17 x 14 x 6 inches Weight 21.9 pounds

21.9 pounds Included accessories 45 RPM adapter, balance weight, auxiliary weight, phono cable, phono earth lead

A favorite among vinyl DJs, Technics is known for its responsive turntables — and the brand’s latest SLC-1500C record player certainly does a lot to distinguish itself, especially in terms of sound. Listeners will immediately notice the quality and depth of bass, thanks to the fact that Technics is owned by Panasonic, so it benefits from the company’s precise engineering that squeezes every last note and tone. The motor, for example, is adapted from a Blu-ray player and has been pieced together to avoid clogging. Meanwhile, the tracking weight has been precisely measured to get the right resonance out of the record. If it’s precision you’re after, this might be the one.

6. Sony PS-LX310BT Turntable

BEST UNDER $250 AUTOMATIC TURNTABLE

Cartridge Factory-installed MM

Factory-installed MM Phono pre-amp Yes

Yes Drive type and operation Automatic belt drive

Automatic belt drive Built-in speakers No

No Speeds 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM

33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM Bluetooth Yes

Yes Inputs Auxiliary

Auxiliary Outputs RCA line, USB, Bluetooth

RCA line, USB, Bluetooth USB Yes

Yes Dimensions 14.5 x 17 x 4.3 pounds

14.5 x 17 x 4.3 pounds Weight 7.9 pounds

7.9 pounds Included accessories 45 RPM adapter, RCA cable, USB-B cable, removable dust cover, vibration dampening slip mat

If you’re willing to take a step up in price for some additional features, consider the Sony PS LX310BT automatic turntable (also available with speakers ). It features one-step auto start, stop and return; Bluetooth for connecting to wireless headphones or speakers; a built-in switchable phono output; line out; and three gain settings.

The aluminum die-cast platter reduces vibration so you can enjoy crystal-clear sound. The biggest draws might be the sleek, minimalistic design and the fact that you can rip your vinyl records into digital MP3 files — perfect for bringing those rare tracks with you.

Buy: Sony PS-LAX310BT Record Player $248.00

7. Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo Record Player

BEST UNDER $500 FOR INTERMEDIATE USERS

Cartridge Sumiko Rainer cartridge

Sumiko Rainer cartridge Phono pre-amp No

No Drive type and operation Manual belt drive

Manual belt drive Built-in speakers No

No Speeds 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM

33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM Bluetooth No

No Inputs Auxiliary

Auxiliary Outputs RCA line

RCA line USB No

No Dimensions 12.6 x 16.3 x 4.5 inches

12.6 x 16.3 x 4.5 inches Weight 13.2 pounds

13.2 pounds Included accessories 45 RMP adapter, RCA cable

Pro-Ject doesn’t often tweak its popular Debut line, but the Carbon Evo turntable bucks that trend, and is subject to a fairly holistic redesign. Their latest effort aims to perfect the mid-range turntable — all of the right pieces are there, such as redesigned motor suspension that reduces vibrations, the sleek carbon tonearm that reduces pressure on the vinyl, the adjustable damped aluminum feet for perfect leveling and the noiseless steel record platter. Choose from a range of colors available for the real wood veneer.

Buy: Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO Record Player $599.00

8. Audio-Technica AT-LP5x Turntable

BEST UNDER $500 FOR BEGINNERS

Cartridge AT-VM95E Dual Moving Magnet stereo cartridge

AT-VM95E Dual Moving Magnet stereo cartridge Phono pre-amp Yes

Yes Drive type and operation Manual direct-drive

Manual direct-drive Built-in speakers No

No Speeds 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM

33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM Bluetooth No

No Inputs TV/optical, auxiliary

TV/optical, auxiliary Outputs USB, RCA

USB, RCA USB Yes

Yes Dimensions 9.5 x 17.5 x 21 inches

9.5 x 17.5 x 21 inches Weight 20 pounds

20 pounds Included accessories 45 RPM adapter, rubber damping mat, dual-RCA stereo cable with grounding wire, USB cable, dust cover

Audio-Technica is a major part of the record player space, and that continues with the AT-LP5x turntable . The Japanese brand has long been an option for sound junkies who don’t want to break the bank — a trend that only expands with their latest offering. There are some tweaks here that make it more distinctive than its predecessor: a three-speed motor, a preamp gain switch for moving-magnet or moving-coil cartridges and an AT-VM95E dual moving-magnet stereo cartridge that allows the user to extract as much sound of their wax as possible. The J-shaped tonearm is inspired by the company’s original ’60s and ’70s models that were precisely engineered to minimize tracking errors, and the switchable built-in line/phono preamp lets you use the player with your home speakers or stereo system. A USB output lets you record your rare tracks onto a computer. It’s a simple piece of kit, too, and only takes about five minutes to set up.

Buy: Audio-Technica AT-LP5x Record Player $449.00

9. Victrola V1 Soundbar Turntable

BEST FOR SMALL SPACES

Cartridge Victrola VPC-190 cartridge

Victrola VPC-190 cartridge Phono pre-amp Yes

Yes Drive type and operation Manual belt drive

Manual belt drive Built-in speakers Yes

Yes Speeds 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM

33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM Bluetooth Yes

Yes Inputs TV/optical, auxiliary, Bluetooth

TV/optical, auxiliary, Bluetooth Outputs RCA line, USB, 3.5mm headphone, vinyl stream

RCA line, USB, 3.5mm headphone, vinyl stream USB Yes

Yes Dimensions 16.5 x 5.1 x 8 inches

16.5 x 5.1 x 8 inches Weight 17.4 pounds

17.4 pounds Included accessories 45 RMP adapter, wireless subwoofer (select bundles), silicone slip mat, remote control with batteries, digital optical cable, dust cover

Victrola has been a trusted name in the sound game since 1906, and its latest V1 turntable boats a built-in Bluetooth speaker that can double as your TV’s soundbar, making it a great analog and digital audio hub for small spaces.

You can bundle it with the company’s Premiere S1 wireless subwoofer (also sold separately) for even deeper bass and a wider sound range, and it has RCA, USB, and 3.5mm outputs, allowing you to plug in a stereo system, convert your vinyl to digital or listen on headphones. We found it easy to set up the balance weight, pair the wireless subwoofer and plug in our own speakers, and we were listening to our favorite records within 15 minutes of unboxing.

Buy: Victrola V1 Soundbar Turntable $255.00