ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Best Record Players For Spinning This Year’s Top Hits

By Thomas Hindle and Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KmSI1_0hx2r80S00

Whether you’re inspired by the 2022 MTV VMAs winners or you’re catching up on new artists ahead of this year’s fall festivals , there’s no shortage of new music to add to your playlist — and some of the best record players can deliver every note, melody and bass line exactly as the artists intended.

Harry Styles took home the MTV VMA album of the year award for Harry’s House , winning over Adele’s 30 , Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Si Ti , Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy . At the Billboard Awards , Mary J. Blige was presented with the Billboard Icon Award, Doja Cat was named best new artist and won best R&B album for Planet Her , Megan Thee Stallion won top female rap artist and Glass Animals took home the top rock artist award. And at the Grammys in April, Jon Batiste’s We Are took home a golden gramophone for album of the year, Silk Sonic ‘s “Leave the Door Open” won song and record of the year, Olivia Rodrigo won best new artist and best pop solo performance and Doja Cat and SZA won best pop duo/group performance for “Kiss Me More.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

While all of those artists are available at the click of a button via streaming services, some music lovers might crave a more hands-on listening experience. Therein lies the appeal of vinyl — the ability to listen to a full album, front to back with more richness, warmth and depth than you might get on your laptop speakers.

That’s because audio engineers often master for vinyl differently than for digital (including lossless formats like Tidal) or CD, and some listeners prefer that more dynamic sound quality. And with Neil Young , Joni Mitchell, India.Arie and other musicians pulling their catalogs from Spotify, vinyl offers another way to listen to their tracks offline.

Whether you’re an avid collector with an ever-expanding trove, or a new listener just getting into the vinyl game, there are tons of options these days, spanning from the entry-level — but still solid — Crosley Voyager to the best-selling Sony PS-LX310BT turntable to the investment-worthy Regar Planar 3 deck. Each has a clear spot in the market, and with it, an excellent reason to buy.

But finding the right machine isn’t a simple case of the best price point. Keep reading for more things you’ll need to consider when buying a record player.

Manual vs. automatic If you prefer to be hands-on in every sense of your music listening experience, a manual turntable will require you to lower or lift the tonearm onto the record. On the other hand, an automatic turntable (you guessed it) automates that work for you. Automatic record players tend to be more expensive, but there are some of options (like our pick from Sony below) that won’t break the bank.

Built-in pre-amp and speakers Not all decks come with a built-in pre-amp (also called a phono stage), which is the internal audio component that essentially amplifies the sound so that it can be received by speakers.(Think of it as the control hub of your vinyl before the sound is sent to the amplifier.) If yours doesn’t include a pre-amp or you prefer to upgrade from the built-in one, you can buy one for as low as $129 (like this compact one from Pro-Ject ) or higher-end ones for upwards of $600. Some turntables might have a pre-amp but no built-in speakers, so you’ll need to consider the full cost of your setup, which might also require a receiver in addition to a pre-amp, a receiver and speakers.

Turntable mat Depending on your sound preferences, you’ll want to think about the material of the platter (the spinning surface that you place the record on) or adding a turntable mat to maintain consistency in speed, reduce vibrations and dampen any resonances that might affect the audio.

Cost of accessories Although turntables are advanced, high-tech machines these days, they still need to be looked after. A bonafide wax enthusiast might want to keep extra styluses and cartridges (the part that holds the stylus and turns the vibrations from the record grooves into sound) on hand, as well as a cartridge stylus cleaner .

There are many other components (such as different types of cartridges), but these are the most basic ones that beginners need.

Ahead, here are some of the best record players for every budget — and every level of sound snob.

1. Rega Planar 3 Record Player

BEST INVESTMENT

  • Cartridge Not included
  • Phono pre-amp No
  • Drive type and operation Manual belt drive
  • Built-in speakers No
  • Speeds 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM
  • Bluetooth No
  • USB output No
  • Dimensions 17.5 x 14 x 4.5 inches
  • Weight 13.25 pounds
  • Included accessories 45 RMP adapter, detachable audio cable

MORE BUYING OPTIONS Amazon | Audio Advice | World Wide Stereo

Rega has long been atop the list for music fans who are willing to spend a little more on their listening experience. The Planar 3 record player has been finely tuned to get the crispest and clearest sound, thanks to the new RB-330 tonearm.

It all starts with an emphasis on weight distribution, meaning that there’s never excess stress put on the record, helping extract the best audio possible. Alongside the redesigned tonearm, the plinth — the surface on which the record spins — also boasts an upgrade to optimize performance and now comes in three high gloss acrylic finishes to suit your style. The motor tray now has a cooling device (so your vinyl won’t get damaged) and the redesigned foot increases stability and reduces vibration transfer. Even the dust cover has received an upgrade. The result is an excellent deck that puts a premium on performance.

Beginners should note that they’ll also need to purchase a pre-amp and/or a receiver as well as speakers. (This deck doesn’t include a cartridge, but you can find options like this one at Amazon with a pre-mounted Elys2 cartridge or choose from a variety at Audio Advice or World Wide Stereo .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EX1As_0hx2r80S00

Buy: Rega Planar 3 Turntable with RB303 Tonearm and Elys2 Cartridge $1,349.99

2. Fluance RT80 Record Player

BEST BEGINNER TURNTABLE FOR $200

  • Cartridge Audio Technica AT91 cartridge
  • Phono pre-amp Yes
  • Drive type and operation Manual belt drive
  • Built-in speakers No
  • Speeds 33 1/3 and 45 RPM
  • Bluetooth No
  • Outputs RCA line
  • USB No
  • Dimensions 13.75 x 16.50 x 5.50 inches
  • Weight 10 pounds
  • Included accessories 45 RPM adapter, felt slip mat, RCA cable, dust cover

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Walmart

Beginners on a budget who want a basic turntable that delivers bright and full sound as artists intended can trust Fluance’s entry-level RT80 record player to get the job done, thanks to the S-shaped tonearm that accurately tracks record grooves and multi-layered wood chassis that cuts out resonance. (You’ll need to hook up your own speakers or sound system.) You can switch between photo or line signal and turn on or off the auto stop.

It comes pre-mounted with Audio Technica’s AT91 cartridge for high-definition audio, and the aluminum platter, engineered wood and adjustable feet help to isolate from unwanted vibrations. Those who want to upgrade will find excellent options in the Canadian company’s other turntables , including the RT81 Elite with a rubber slip mat and sleek walnut wood plinth ($250), or the models from RT82 and up (which don’t have built-in preamps) for the more involved vinyl listener.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vnT41_0hx2r80S00

Buy: Fluance RT80 Record Player $449.99

3. House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable

BEST ECO-FRIENDLY UNDER $250

  • Cartridge 1/2-inch mount ATL3600 MM cartridge
  • Phono pre-amp Yes
  • Drive type and operation Manual belt drive
  • Built-in speakers Yes
  • Speeds 33 1/3 and 45 RPM
  • Bluetooth Yes
  • Outputs USB, Bluetooth, RCA line, 3.5mm headphone
  • Dimensions 15.75 x 15.75 x 3.15 inches
  • Weight 13.2 pounds
  • Included accessories 45 RPM adapter

OTHER BUYING OPTIONS Amazon | House of Marley | Urban Outfitters

Eco-conscious audiophiles will dig this wireless record player from House of Marley, the audio brand created by the estate of music legend Bob Marley. We found that it delivers rich sound from the built-in speakers, but you can also switch the internal amp off and plug it into your own speaker setup or headphones, or connect to a Bluetooth speaker or soundbar. It’s a great option for most music lovers who want a great modern turntable for under $250 that can also record to a computer using the USB output — just note that it only offers two speeds, 33 1/3 and 45 RPM, so you won’t be able to play 78s.

Other things we love are eco-conscious touches, such as the natural bamboo, the aluminum alloy platter and the silicone slip mat and canvas dust cover (both made of recycled materials). In addition to using 100 percent recyclable materials, the company supports One Tree Planted, a nonprofit that supports global reforestation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IHpSN_0hx2r80S00

Buy: House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable $249.99

4. Crosley Voyager Record Player

BEST ENTRY-LEVEL RECORD PLAYER

  • Cartridge Ceramic NP6
  • Phono pre-amp Yes
  • Drive type and operation Manual belt drive
  • Built-in speakers Yes
  • Speeds 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM
  • Bluetooth Yes
  • Inputs Auxiliary, Bluetooth
  • Outputs RCA line, Bluetooth 3.5mm headphone
  • USB No
  • Dimensions 12 x 14.5 x 6 inches
  • Weight 7.25 pounds
  • Included accessories 45 RPM adapter

MORE BUYING OPTIONS Amazon | Best Buy | Target | Urban Outfitters

Yes, you’ve seen them beautifully displayed at Target and Urban Outfitters . And some sound purists might also tell you that they’re not quite the real thing. However, for someone new to the vinyl game, the Voyager is a good (and more affordable) investment. It’s certainly an aesthetic with its retro folding case and variety of trendy colorways. It has a surprisingly powerful speaker, while other perks include portability, convenient Bluetooth and an auxiliary input if you want to upgrade with external wired speakers or listen privately on headphones. (You can also upgrade to the Executive turntable if you want the option to record your vinyl’s music via USB).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzEK5_0hx2r80S00

Buy: Crosley Voyager Record Player $79.95

5. Technics SL-1500C Turntable

BEST RECORD PLAYER FOR DJS

  • Cartridge Ortofon 2M Red cartridge
  • Phono pre-amp Yes
  • Drive type and operation Semi-automatic direct drive
  • Built-in speakers No
  • Speeds 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM
  • Bluetooth No
  • Inputs Auxiliary
  • Outputs RCA line
  • USB No
  • Dimensions 17 x 14 x 6 inches
  • Weight 21.9 pounds
  • Included accessories 45 RPM adapter, balance weight, auxiliary weight, phono cable, phono earth lead

MORE BUYING OPTIONS Best Buy | Crutchfield

A favorite among vinyl DJs, Technics is known for its responsive turntables — and the brand’s latest SLC-1500C record player certainly does a lot to distinguish itself, especially in terms of sound. Listeners will immediately notice the quality and depth of bass, thanks to the fact that Technics is owned by Panasonic, so it benefits from the company’s precise engineering that squeezes every last note and tone. The motor, for example, is adapted from a Blu-ray player and has been pieced together to avoid clogging. Meanwhile, the tracking weight has been precisely measured to get the right resonance out of the record. If it’s precision you’re after, this might be the one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FN6bR_0hx2r80S00

Technics SL-1500C Turntable $1,200 Buy now

6. Sony PS-LX310BT Turntable

BEST UNDER $250 AUTOMATIC TURNTABLE

  • Cartridge Factory-installed MM
  • Phono pre-amp Yes
  • Drive type and operation Automatic belt drive
  • Built-in speakers No
  • Speeds 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM
  • Bluetooth Yes
  • Inputs Auxiliary
  • Outputs RCA line, USB, Bluetooth
  • USB Yes
  • Dimensions 14.5 x 17 x 4.3 pounds
  • Weight 7.9 pounds
  • Included accessories 45 RPM adapter, RCA cable, USB-B cable, removable dust cover, vibration dampening slip mat

MORE BUYING OPTIONS Amazon | Best Buy | B&H Photo | Crutchfield | Target

If you’re willing to take a step up in price for some additional features, consider the Sony PS LX310BT automatic turntable (also available with speakers ). It features one-step auto start, stop and return; Bluetooth for connecting to wireless headphones or speakers; a built-in switchable phono output; line out; and three gain settings.

The aluminum die-cast platter reduces vibration so you can enjoy crystal-clear sound. The biggest draws might be the sleek, minimalistic design and the fact that you can rip your vinyl records into digital MP3 files — perfect for bringing those rare tracks with you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f0gdK_0hx2r80S00

Buy: Sony PS-LAX310BT Record Player $248.00

7. Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo Record Player

BEST UNDER $500 FOR INTERMEDIATE USERS

  • Cartridge Sumiko Rainer cartridge
  • Phono pre-amp No
  • Drive type and operation Manual belt drive
  • Built-in speakers No
  • Speeds 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM
  • Bluetooth No
  • Inputs Auxiliary
  • Outputs RCA line
  • USB No
  • Dimensions 12.6 x 16.3 x 4.5 inches
  • Weight 13.2 pounds
  • Included accessories 45 RMP adapter, RCA cable

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Crutchfield | World Wide Stereo

Pro-Ject doesn’t often tweak its popular Debut line, but the Carbon Evo turntable bucks that trend, and is subject to a fairly holistic redesign. Their latest effort aims to perfect the mid-range turntable — all of the right pieces are there, such as redesigned motor suspension that reduces vibrations, the sleek carbon tonearm that reduces pressure on the vinyl, the adjustable damped aluminum feet for perfect leveling and the noiseless steel record platter. Choose from a range of colors available for the real wood veneer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5hD3_0hx2r80S00

Buy: Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO Record Player $599.00

8. Audio-Technica AT-LP5x Turntable

BEST UNDER $500 FOR BEGINNERS

  • Cartridge AT-VM95E Dual Moving Magnet stereo cartridge
  • Phono pre-amp Yes
  • Drive type and operation Manual direct-drive
  • Built-in speakers No
  • Speeds 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM
  • Bluetooth No
  • Inputs TV/optical, auxiliary
  • Outputs USB, RCA
  • USB Yes
  • Dimensions 9.5 x 17.5 x 21 inches
  • Weight 20 pounds
  • Included accessories 45 RPM adapter, rubber damping mat, dual-RCA stereo cable with grounding wire, USB cable, dust cover

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | B&H Photo | Target

Audio-Technica is a major part of the record player space, and that continues with the AT-LP5x turntable . The Japanese brand has long been an option for sound junkies who don’t want to break the bank — a trend that only expands with their latest offering. There are some tweaks here that make it more distinctive than its predecessor: a three-speed motor, a preamp gain switch for moving-magnet or moving-coil cartridges and an AT-VM95E dual moving-magnet stereo cartridge that allows the user to extract as much sound of their wax as possible. The J-shaped tonearm is inspired by the company’s original ’60s and ’70s models that were precisely engineered to minimize tracking errors, and the switchable built-in line/phono preamp lets you use the player with your home speakers or stereo system. A USB output lets you record your rare tracks onto a computer. It’s a simple piece of kit, too, and only takes about five minutes to set up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BkVh3_0hx2r80S00

Buy: Audio-Technica AT-LP5x Record Player $449.00

9. Victrola V1 Soundbar Turntable

BEST FOR SMALL SPACES

  • Cartridge Victrola VPC-190 cartridge
  • Phono pre-amp Yes
  • Drive type and operation Manual belt drive
  • Built-in speakers Yes
  • Speeds 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM
  • Bluetooth Yes
  • Inputs TV/optical, auxiliary, Bluetooth
  • Outputs RCA line, USB, 3.5mm headphone, vinyl stream
  • USB Yes
  • Dimensions 16.5 x 5.1 x 8 inches
  • Weight 17.4 pounds
  • Included accessories 45 RMP adapter, wireless subwoofer (select bundles), silicone slip mat, remote control with batteries, digital optical cable, dust cover

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Victrola | Amazon ( with subwoofer ) | Best Buy | Target | World Wide Stereo

Victrola has been a trusted name in the sound game since 1906, and its latest V1 turntable boats a built-in Bluetooth speaker that can double as your TV’s soundbar, making it a great analog and digital audio hub for small spaces.

You can bundle it with the company’s Premiere S1 wireless subwoofer (also sold separately) for even deeper bass and a wider sound range, and it has RCA, USB, and 3.5mm outputs, allowing you to plug in a stereo system, convert your vinyl to digital or listen on headphones. We found it easy to set up the balance weight, pair the wireless subwoofer and plug in our own speakers, and we were listening to our favorite records within 15 minutes of unboxing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0x2x_0hx2r80S00

Buy: Victrola V1 Soundbar Turntable $255.00

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had an Abortion to “Save My Life for a Baby That Had Absolutely No Chance”

Chrissy Teigen confessed Thursday that the miscarriage she said she had two years ago was actually an abortion — which came as a surprise to her. Teigen and husband John Legend had revealed that in September 2020 they lost their son Jack at 20 weeks as a result of a pregnancy complication. At the time, they said it was a miscarriage.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Legend to Perform at Carousel of Hope BallJohn Legend on How Chrissy Teigen's Miscarriage Made the Couple "Stronger," His Fallout With Kanye "Ye" WestB.J. Novak, Chrissy Teigen, Uzo Aduba Set for Propper Daley's A Day of Unreasonable...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expanding their family. Lively attended the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, where she revealed her baby bump in a sequined dress. The 35-year-old star is pregnant and expecting the couple’s fourth child, a source confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Welcome to Wrexham' Review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Try to Save a Soccer Team in Feel-Good FX DocuseriesRyan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Productions Strikes First-Look Unscripted Deal With FuboTVChrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Baby Nearly Two Years After Pregnancy Loss The couple, who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, met...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Anna Faris Is Supporting a Memoir by Her Husband’s Ex-Wife

Stars aligned on the night of Sept. 13 at NeueHouse Hollywood when actress Anna Faris interviewed Natasha Sizlo, an estates agent at The Agency, about her new, magical memoir, All Signs Point to Paris: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Destiny (Mariner Books, $28.99). The two share much in common (Faris’ husband, cinematographer Michael Barrett, is Sizlo’s ex-husband) and spoke candidly about love, growth and the beauty of having a blended family. Sizlo’s book follows her experiences navigating grief and lost love — including her divorce, her father’s death and a passionate romance followed by heartbreak when reality set in — and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Online Accusations That She’s Exploiting Her Pregnancy Loss and Abortion Story: “I’ve Already Seen You Do Your Worst”

After sharing her abortion story late last week, Chrissy Teigen is fending off social media users who have criticized and attacked her decision to publicly clarify her pregnancy loss wasn’t a miscarriage as she had previously described it. While speaking Thursday at the social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit, Teigen opened up about how her pregnancy loss in the fall of 2020 wasn’t a miscarriage as she had treated it. Instead, it would be defined as an abortion. More from The Hollywood ReporterChrissy Teigen Reveals She Had an Abortion to "Save My Life for a...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Adele
The Hollywood Reporter

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon on How AstraZeneca’s New “Up The Antibodies” Campaign Centers the Immunocompromised Community

On Wednesday morning, Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon led a virtual discussion in partnership with global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to educate the immunocompromised community about medical options, like a long-acting monoclonal antibody, that offer added protection against COVID-19. Academy Award-nominated writer and producer Gordon, who was diagnosed with adult-onset Still’s disease while dating her now-husband, actor, producer and Academy Award-nominated writer Nanjiani (who recently starred as Kingo in The Eternals), inspired their breakout hit The Big Sick, says that “immunocompromised people have been very much sidelined in this conversation,” but that this initiative, produced in collaboration with the Immune...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ TV Series for Amazon From Russo Brothers (Exclusive)

Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are headed West. The Bridgerton alum and Top Gun: Maverick grad are poised to star in an untitled reimagining of Butch and Sundance for Amazon. The straight-to-series drama, which landed at Amazon following a competitive situation with both Disney+ and Peacock bidding, will be exec produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Cousins Kaz and Ryan Firpo (The Eternals) will pen the scripts for the series, which is envisioned as a larger franchise with multiple series and spinoffs.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon's Live Audio App Launches Creator FundDufferin Gate Studios Unveils Toronto Soundstage Expansion (Exclusive)Amazon Orders...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Naomi Watts, ‘Goodnight Mommy’ Team on How They Navigated Those Bandages on Set and Used Them to Up the Film’s Tension

The bandages that envelope Naomi Watts’ mysterious mother character in Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy were a narrative element that the film’s cast and creative team say challenged them on set, but also helped better tell their emotionally infused version of the Austrian psychological horror film. Director Matt Sobel, writer Kyle Warren, Watts and young actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti were on hand during the film’s New York premiere at The Metrograph Wednesday night to discuss the film based on the 2014 feature helmed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blade Runner 2099' Limited Series a Go at Amazon'Goodnight...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Record Company#Record Players#Eco#Mtv#Vma#Un Verano Si Ti#R B#Silk Sonic#Sza
The Hollywood Reporter

Blake Lively Confirms Pregnancy, Calls Out Paparazzi: “You Freak Me and My Kids Out”

Blake Lively confirmed that she and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby number four and called out paparazzi in the process. The actress took to Instagram to share photos of herself with friends and family, where her baby bump shows. In the caption, she explained that she hopes these photos will get the paparazzi to stop waiting outside of her home to get a photo of her. More from The Hollywood ReporterNominations Open for Hollywood Reporter's Top Entrepreneurs FeatureBlake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds'Welcome to Wrexham' Review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Try to Save a Soccer...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor to Lead Miramax Spy Thriller ‘Inheritance’ (Exclusive)

The actress behind Daphne Bridgerton has landed another major role. Phoebe Dynevor, who broke out after playing the main character in the first season of Netflix’s Regency-era smash hit Bridgerton, is set to play the lead in the upcoming Miramax spy thriller Inheritance, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Written by Olen Steinhauer (Berlin Station) and Neil Burger (Limitless, Divergent, The Marsh King’s Daughter) with Burger directing and producing, the film is also being produced by Bill Block and Charles Miller.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gran Turismo’ Casts ‘See’ Actor Archie Madekwe in Starring Role Opposite David Harbour (Exclusive)

Archie Madekwe, who appears with Jason Momoa in the dystopian Apple TV+ series See, will star opposite David Harbour in Gran Turismo, the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions feature adaptation of the best-selling racing video game. The move is potentially career-changing as it gives the rising actor a top spot in a sizable studio movie that is a big IP play and a hoped-for franchise. Madekwe will literally be in the driver’s seat for the feature.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Harbour Set to Star in 'Gran Turismo' for Sony and PlayStation (Exclusive)'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Discusses Martial Arts Devotion After...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Men’s Halloween Costumes Inspired By This Year’s Top Films and TV Shows

From Top Gun: Maverick to the penultimate series of Stranger Things, blockbuster films and shows continue to capture the imagination — and spark some of the best Halloween costume ideas. While you can always fall back on the classics (like a vampire, devil, ghost or werewolf), there are many other options for pop culture fanatics who want to nod to the big and small screen. Ahead, check out 12 of this year’s best men’s Halloween costumes for men inspired by this year’s hit movies and TV series.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe 30+ Best 'Stranger Things' Merch and Gifts, from Hellfire Club...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Audience Award

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans picked up the top People’s Choice honor Sunday at the Toronto Film Festival, which wrapped up its 47th edition. Spielberg’s latest film grabbed TIFF’s top audience award, which is often a barometer of future Academy Award nominations. “This is the most personal film I’ve ever made, and the warm reception from everyone in Toronto made my first visit to TIFF so intimate and personal for me and my entire Fabelman family,” the director said in a statement following the announcement of his win. More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Iran Picks 'World War III' as Best International Feature...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Farrell Recalls Impactful Friendship With Elizabeth Taylor, Says She Loved ‘CSI’ and Mark Harmon

As the story goes, Colin Farrell was at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 2009 for the birth of his son, Henry, when he bumped into Elizabeth Taylor’s manager who was visiting the legendary star following a heart procedure. Days later, Farrell found himself thinking about Taylor and wanting to send flowers to wish her well on her recovery. He phoned his publicist who reported that she happened to be staring at an orchid delivered for Farrell from Taylor. Thus began a close but brief friendship that featured many late night phone calls, continuing until Taylor passed away in March 2011.More from The...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Film Festival Names Julie Taymor as Jury President

The 35th Tokyo International Film Festival has named acclaimed stage and film director Julie Taymor as the president of its main competition jury. Taymor will be the festival’s third consecutive female jury chief, following French screen icon Isabelle Huppert in 2021 and Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi in 2019 (the festival didn’t hold a competition in 2020 due to the pandemic).  Taymor is perhaps best known on an international basis as the director of the wildly successful stage musical version of The Lion King, which has played continuously for 25 years in over 100 cities in 20 countries. As a filmmaker, she has directed the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Murmur’ Review: An Unscary Horror Film for TikTok Attention Spans

Mark Polish, the less prolific filmmaking twin of Michael Polish, has little nice to say about today’s youngsters in Murmur, which aims to be a Blair Witch for digital natives. Throwing a half-dozen annoying social-media producers into the forest with only their cell phones and a deeply dubious game they won’t stop playing, it might’ve looked like a cautionary fable if only it maintained any sort of distance from its protagonists. Instead, it’s wholly on board for screens-based storytelling and TikTok attention spans, the result being that most viewers not addicted to such stuff will find it insufferable from its...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Subject 101’ Review: A Murky but Topical Dystopian Thriller

For long stretches of Subject 101, our protagonist — identified in the end credits only as “101” (Cem Ali Gültekin) — has no idea what’s going on. He finds himself in ghastly scenes of violence and carnage, sometimes with himself holding the gun. He seems to wake up from them, only to discover he’s in some other cruel unreality. A scar on his shoulder comes and goes. A tattoo on his arm changes shape. He’s lost any sense of time, of self, of control. And for much of that time, we’re as clueless as he is. What’s happened to him isn’t...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Comcast, Verizon, AT&T Sued for Failing to Stop Movie Piracy

The production companies behind Dallas Buyers Club, I Feel Pretty and Colossal are taking internet service providers to court for allegedly facilitating mass piracy of their movies. Verizon Wireless, AT&T and Comcast were hit with copyright lawsuits accusing them of turning a blind eye to customers who illegally distribute and download pirated films. The production companies seek to force the internet providers to implement policies that provide for the termination of accounts held by repeat offenders and to block certain piracy websites.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharter CEO On Political Ad Spending: "The More Contentious the Elections, the Better"Sky Cuts Queen Elizabeth...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: David Bowie Debuted as ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ in 1976

David Bowie, the subject of Brett Morgen’s new documentary Moonage Daydream (in theaters and on Imax screens Sept. 16), appeared in 12 scripted movies — everything from the high-minded (1983’s Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, from Japanese New Wave director Nagisa Ôshima) to the lowbrow (2001’s Zoolander, in which he judges a runway walk-off). But for many fans, his most successful big-screen outing was his first. Based on the 1963 sci-fi novel by Walter Tevis (whose books The Hustler and The Queen’s Gambit were also adapted to great success), 1976’s The Man Who Fell to Earth tells the story of an...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy