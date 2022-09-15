Read full article on original website
Related
WKBW-TV
Gas prices drop another 11 cents in New York State; still 50 cents higher than a year ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices are continuing to drop in New York State, after spending much of the summer above the $4 mark. As of September 19, according to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.78 in New York, down 11 cents from September 12.
WKBW-TV
Sun gives way to clouds on Sunday as we conclude the final weekend of summer
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York has enjoyed some warm weather for this final weekend of summer. Sunday brings sunshine followed by increasing clouds. The day remains mainly dry although an isolated sprinkle is possible. By Sunday night rain showers and t-storms are likely and those remain a part of our Monday forecast. Temperatures will be lower by Monday thanks to cloud cover with highs in the lower 70s and a bit of a breeze out of the southwest. As of right now, rain becoming more scattered and even isolated late in the afternoon with mainly dry conditions during the game.
WKBW-TV
Private lots prepare for campers ahead of Buffalo Bills game Monday night
ORCHARD PARK, NY — The Buffalo Bills parking lot for campers and RV's has sold out for the season, leading campers to take to private lots for tailgating festivities. While the regular lots are still open for games, campers are looking to other spots around Abbott Road for parking options.
Comments / 0