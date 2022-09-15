ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOULDER | The Cherokee Trail boys golf team had an outstanding season in the loaded Centennial League and found itself in an even deeper regional tournament Monday. Assigned to the Class 5A Northern Region tournament based on a third-place finish in the league standings, coach Jason Leclaire’s Cougars were unable to earn one of the two team automatic state tournament berths, but didn’t leave Flatirons G.C. empty-handed.
Boys Golf: Week full of regional tournaments starts Monday

AURORA | Monday marks the first of four days of regional state-qualifying tournaments in involving Aurora boys golf teams, with four teams in play. Eaglecrest trekked to the Western Slope for the Class 5A Western Regional tournament, which will be played at the Mesa-Desert course at Adobe Creek National with tee times that begin at 8:02 a.m.
Parkside residents return to find Aurora apartments ‘ransacked’ after explosion

AURORA | Residents of the Parkside Collective apartment complex in central Aurora are reporting a rash of burglaries after they were forced to leave due to an explosion last week. In a Facebook group set up to organize victims of the disaster, numerous posts show pictures of holes smashed in...
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.17.22

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FOOTBALL. Centaurus 54, Hinkley 0. Score by quarters:. Centaurus 13 28 7 6 — 54 Hinkley 0 0 0...
Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Longmont, 3 dead — VIDEO

LONGMONT | Two small airplanes collided in mid-air Saturday near Longmont, killing three people, authorities said. The two occupants of one of the planes were found dead in the wreckage and the body of the person aboard the second plane was found in that aircraft’s wreckage at a separate location, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Man shot, killed, inside his car Saturday afternoon

AURORA | Aurora police are asking for the public’s help in searching for whoever shot and killed an unidentified man inside a car Saturday afternoon in south-central. Police were called to the area of East Tennessee Avenue and South Ironton Street at about 12:45 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
