FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Bussed' Venezuelan families flood Denver’s homeless servicesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
5 things you can do in Douglas County this weekNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Denver attempts to make marijuana delivery easierDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Metro Denver HBA members provide discounts, rebates for Marshall Fire victimsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Flammable freight trains pass downtown Denver venues, housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
sentinelcolorado.com
EDITORIAL: Aurora’s winging-it lawmakers impede real progress by peddling more partisan snake oil
There’s real danger for Aurora — and every other Colorado town and community — from a surge in political theater substituting for legislation posed by jejune lawmakers and others too timid to reject this growing dangerous absurdity. Welcome to Aurora in 2022, suffering this week under yet...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora council to talk about car part theft, paramedics’ use of sedatives and Houston trip on Monday
AURORA | A full docket awaits Aurora City Council members Monday night for a study session, including a spectrum of items related to public safety and homelessness. The group’s agenda includes a proposal to tighten regulations on the resale of gift cards as well as catalytic converters. Catalytic converters...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora’s star machinery operators giddy up for national plow-driving competition
AURORA | Aurora will send three of its best heavy equipment operators to snow under the competition at the National Snow Roadeo — a precision plow-driving event coming to Loveland later this month. When winter weather threatens Aurora’s streets, the city dispatches its team of plow drivers, who work...
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Golf: Cherokee Trail qualifies pair from 5A Northern Region
BOULDER | The Cherokee Trail boys golf team had an outstanding season in the loaded Centennial League and found itself in an even deeper regional tournament Monday. Assigned to the Class 5A Northern Region tournament based on a third-place finish in the league standings, coach Jason Leclaire’s Cougars were unable to earn one of the two team automatic state tournament berths, but didn’t leave Flatirons G.C. empty-handed.
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Golf: Week full of regional tournaments starts Monday
AURORA | Monday marks the first of four days of regional state-qualifying tournaments in involving Aurora boys golf teams, with four teams in play. Eaglecrest trekked to the Western Slope for the Class 5A Western Regional tournament, which will be played at the Mesa-Desert course at Adobe Creek National with tee times that begin at 8:02 a.m.
sentinelcolorado.com
Parkside residents return to find Aurora apartments ‘ransacked’ after explosion
AURORA | Residents of the Parkside Collective apartment complex in central Aurora are reporting a rash of burglaries after they were forced to leave due to an explosion last week. In a Facebook group set up to organize victims of the disaster, numerous posts show pictures of holes smashed in...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora prep sports scoreboard, 9.17.22
AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. FOOTBALL. Centaurus 54, Hinkley 0. Score by quarters:. Centaurus 13 28 7 6 — 54 Hinkley 0 0 0...
sentinelcolorado.com
Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Longmont, 3 dead — VIDEO
LONGMONT | Two small airplanes collided in mid-air Saturday near Longmont, killing three people, authorities said. The two occupants of one of the planes were found dead in the wreckage and the body of the person aboard the second plane was found in that aircraft’s wreckage at a separate location, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
sentinelcolorado.com
Man shot, killed, inside his car Saturday afternoon
AURORA | Aurora police are asking for the public’s help in searching for whoever shot and killed an unidentified man inside a car Saturday afternoon in south-central. Police were called to the area of East Tennessee Avenue and South Ironton Street at about 12:45 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
