ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 20

Issiah Brown
3d ago

Just 28...thats "28" yrs for Murdering ex husband! What's wrong with Our Judicial System? How bout 50 yrs, 75 or Life? it's obvious She planned it, that's automatically MALICE! There's NO justice these days, wonderful Job, Judge!!!

Reply(2)
10
Trap Ketchum
4d ago

why you crying you didn't cry before pulling the trigger don't cry now judge ain't trying hear that if you had any ounce of remorse you wouldn't have taken his life

Reply
9
Rhonda Wesson
3d ago

I hope she serves all 28 years cuz that's what she deserves.... well actually she deserves more but if that's all they're going to give her and she should do the entire time

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Man gets 12 years for role in Tyler shooting death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A San Antonio man has pleaded guilty for his role in the shooting death of a man on Vance Street in Tyler. Trey Malik Allen Barreau was in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom Monday for a plea docket agreement. Barreau pleaded guilty to the offense of burglary of habitation, a second-degree felony. According to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, the murder charge against Barreau was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, considering he was one of the least culpable in the murder case and he cooperated with law enforcement.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

Man shot by SAPD officers after he threatens to shoot, chief says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting with San Antonio police officers on the city’s West Side, according to Chief William McManus. McManus said the incident started around 9 a.m. Sunday, when officers received a call from the suspect’s family stating he has 11 outstanding warrants, including four felony warrants and seven misdemeanor warrants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Shooting#Prison#Violent Crime#Pine Country
KSAT 12

Hays County commissioner pleads to lesser charge in 2021 DWI crash case

AUSTIN, Texas – UPDATE -- This story now contains a statement from Commissioner Smith. A Hays County commissioner who was charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into a vehicle in Austin last year has been sentenced to nine months of community supervision in the case, Travis County court records show.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Police, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit and run

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in locating the driver in a fatal hit and run that left one dead and a five-year-old injured. On September 3 at 3:35 p.m., Henry Stevenson was driving a black Chevrolet Blazer...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy