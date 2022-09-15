Former All-Pro Blasts Patriots Coach: ‘It’s Over for Belichick’

Is the era of playoff football in New England coming to an end?

It was an ugly start to the 2022 season for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

New England continued its losing ways in Miami, dropping its season opener 20-7 in an anemic offensive effort. And as the Patriots sputter without Tom Brady, one former NFL star seems to think this is the new normal.

“It’s over for Belichick. It’s over,” former Eagles and Bills running back LeSean McCoy said during an appearance on Fox Sports “I’ve never seen the Patriots pay so many guys on defense at one time. They’re doing it now that Tom is gone. It’s over. This is the real Belichick. The winning percentage, playing with Brady, is 77%. Without Tom Brady, you wouldn’t even guess. 47%. He don’t win no games without Tom Brady.”

McCoy didn’t have nearly the same success as Belichick during his time in the NFL, but the Pitt product was one of the league’s best running backs in his day. McCoy tallied 89 career touchdowns, adding 11,102 yards on the ground.

Belichick and the Patriots will return to the field in Week 2 in a road battle against the Steelers.

