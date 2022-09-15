Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Kyle Dake wins fourth straight wrestling world title; U.S. breaks gold medals record
Dake notched the U.S.’ sixth gold medal this week, breaking the nation’s previous record of five golds in a single year, with a shot at two more on Sunday. The U.S. is guaranteed to finish worlds with the most medals of any nation, its first time ever doing that outright. Russia, banned this year due to the war in Ukraine, won the most medals at the last three world championships.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Russia's neighbors are close to creating a 'NATO sea' that could deter Russia and help Ukraine, Estonia's defense minister says
Sweden and Finland joining NATO means the Baltic Sea will be surrounded by NATO states — and Russia. Estonia's defense minister told Insider he will consider it a "NATO sea" that could deter Russia. It would allow countries in the region to act faster and better use military equipment,...
Putin’s bodyguards look agitated as Russian leader briefly steps out of his bulletproof car to greet crowd – highlighting Kremlin’s fear of assassination
The sheer alarm shown by Vladimir Putin’s armed bodyguards when he made an 'impromptu' stop to greet a crowd shows their fears of an assassination attempt against the warmonger Kremlin leader. Putin was out of his official bulletproof Aurus limousine for no more than 15 seconds in what may...
Billionaire BMW heir urges Europe to do everything to help prevent Donald Trump’s reelection
Stefan Quandt, billionaire heir of luxury car brand BMW, urged Germans not to be fooled into thinking Trump’s first term was just a “historical aberration.”. The billionaire heir behind the BMW luxury brand urged the people of Europe to do whatever they can to prevent a second presidency under Donald Trump.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Russian troops in a new combat unit meant to turn the tide in Ukraine keep getting drunk and harassing locals, nearby residents say
Russia has suffered staggering losses in Ukraine and is looking to bolster its ranks. But one new combat unit in training is reportedly harassing locals and spending much of its time drunk. Locals have been complaining about the new unit on social media, The Wall Street Journal reported. Russia is...
Ukraine news LATEST: Vladimir Putin’s bloodthirsty Russian forces slay heroic Brit volunteer medic on war frontline
CRAIG Stanley Mackintosh, 48, was reportedly killed in an ambush while serving as a volunteer medic for Ukraine. The landscape gardener from Norfolk is believed to have been shot in the neck near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv while attempting to save a Ukrainian fighter. Mackintosh had always dreamed of...
Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening
Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
Turkey’s president warns West: ‘Russia is not a country that can be underestimated’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday criticized the West for its “provocation-based policy” toward Russia. “I say to those who underestimate Russia, you are doing it wrong. Russia is not a country that can be underestimated,” Erdoğan said at a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, per translations in the news outlet Anadolu Agency.
Russia Missile Launch Goes Spectacularly Wrong in Video
The missile deviated off-course, and hit a district in the Russian city of Belgorod, Ukraine's military said.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
americanmilitarynews.com
US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch
The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
U.S. Preparing for Russia to Bring War to NATO Countries
Part of a proposed $2 billion aid package would go to of countries neighboring Ukraine that are "potentially at risk of future Russian aggression."
Fear of Russian reprisals has countries lining up to oppose the EU's plan to target Moscow with a price cap on gas
EU countries fear a Russian gas price cap will push Moscow to cut supplies to Europe completely. At least 10 countries propose the cap to apply to all suppliers, as EU ministers meet Friday. Putin said a cap was stupid and threatened to cut off all energy exports to those...
UK says Biden is an exception to Queen funeral advice for world leaders to travel in buses with limited security
The UK said foreign leaders should use escorted buses to get to the Queen's funeral. But it later rowed back, saying President Joe Biden could use his own car for his security. The UK government reframed its seemingly hardline rules as "guidance" with exceptions. The UK said President Joe Biden...
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
Kim Jong-Un Orders Lockdown As North Korea Sees Suspected COVID-19 Cases Week After Declaring 'Shining Victory'
Just a week into declaring a "shining victory" on COVID-19, Kim Jong-un's isolated nation said it detected four fever cases in its border region with China. What Happened: North Korean health workers were testing the samples taken from people in the Ryanggang Province who exhibited fevers to confirm if they were suffering from a "malignant virus," the state news agency KCNA reported.
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods
In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
