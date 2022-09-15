ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

EVAA Artist of the Month for September is Mike Trulson

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 4 days ago

Verde Valley News – El Valle Artist Association (EVAA) Artist of the Month for September is Mike Trulson for his watercolor painting titled SAC.

Ever since I can remember, drawing and painting has held a place in my soul. I was always drawing in Grade school, cartoons mainly. When art classes became electives in Junior high and high school I made sure I was enrolled in a class every semester. I enjoyed the biographies of the great masters.
Being honest with myself and the reality of pursuing fine art as a career, (I had no desire to be a starving artist) I enrolled at the “Burnley School of Professional Art. Back in the early 70’s it was a well-known Commercial Art school in the Pacific N.W.
After graduating it was suggested I relocate to an area of the country with a larger advertising presence. Seattle was still a relatively small city. I did not want to move away from friends and family so after a time of trying free-lance work I resigned myself to the fact that art would be one of my hobbies.
When life, marriage, children, full time job, etc. became of paramount importance I put away the paints and tended to the task at hand. Forty years later retired, and with lots of time to spare, it was my time to get back in to something I had always loved doing and that was painting.
I have painted in all different mediums but watercolor was what I had finished with 40 years earlier so that is what I decided to jump back in with.
My style is my own in as much as I do not emulate anyone, though I do study the masters and contemporary artists I try to do what comes naturally.
Choosing Sedona as a place to retire was a perfect fit for me. Artists abound and classes are abundant. I do not believe you ever stop learning. And lest I forget, the magic of the landscape and light found in the Southwest is inspiration for us all.

The next EVAA meeting will be held on Oct 13th at 1pm at the Methodist Church in Cottonwood, AZ. For more information see elvalleartists.org. Each meeting includes an Artist of the Month selection, artist demonstration, workshop opportunities and information. There is still time to get in on the next workshop with Jan Saunders, Not Just Any Card on September 24. Participants will explore many techniques for creating beautiful cards including iris folding, collage, adding ephemera and watercolor. Call (928) 274-1788 to sign up.

This post EVAA Artist of the Month for September is Mike Trulson originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

Related
Sedona.Biz

Clarkdale Museum to open

Verde Valley News – The CHSM Board of Directors is immensely pleased to announce that the Museum will open its doors on October 1, 2022, coinciding with Clarktoberfest. Visitors are welcome from noon until 5:00 pm. Volunteers have been busy during the Museum’s hiatus and are excited share their hard work. New exhibits have been [...] This post Clarkdale Museum to open originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CLARKDALE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

The Beauty of Sedona

By Tommy Acosta Sedona Az: As a Sedonan I can say with great pride and sincerity that there is no other place on earth I would rather live. Sure, there’s traffic every once-in-a-while but so what? Compared to driving in New York where I lived most of my life, driving in Sedona is a piece [...] This post The Beauty of Sedona originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

WILLOWS KITCHEN & WINE BAR OPENS AT POCO DIABLO RESORT

SEDONA, AZ — The Willows Kitchen & Wine Bar has just opened at Poco Diablo Resort, a longtime cornerstone of Sedona hospitality. Part of a $22 million dollar renovation project, Willows offers a superb new dining option for resort guests, Sedona locals and visitors alike, promising to become a culinary destination in its own right. Under [...] This post WILLOWS KITCHEN & WINE BAR OPENS AT POCO DIABLO RESORT originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

City art exhibit celebrates nature with three artists

Sedona News – The city invites the public to attend its next artist reception on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers and Vultee Conference Room at City Hall. On display are oil landscapes painted by Melanie Chambers Hartman and nature photography by husband and wife, Stan and Susie [...] This post City art exhibit celebrates nature with three artists originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Sedona, AZ
Sedona, AZ
Entertainment
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘God’s Country’ premiere Sept. 23-29

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “God’s Country” showing Sept. 23-29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “God’s Country” is a character-driven thriller set in the snowy wilderness of the American West. Thandiwe Newton plays Sandra Guidry, a Black professor living and working in [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘God’s Country’ premiere Sept. 23-29 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival presents ‘A Cabaret of Consciousness’ Sept. 23

Sedona News – GC Productions and Sedona International Film Festival Present: “A Cabaret of Consciousness” A Brilliant Leading-Edge Powerhouse of a Performance that is “The Voice of The Earth Herself!” This amazing one-woman musical will make its 2022 debut on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D, Fisher Theatre. “A Cabaret of [...] This post Sedona Film Festival presents ‘A Cabaret of Consciousness’ Sept. 23 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Make Way

… The Osprey flying directly at me with his catch firmly gripped in the talons of his right foot is one of my favorite shots … we are eye level and I am directly in his path … “clear a path” “make way” or else! Still to follow as he gains altitude is to line [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Make Way originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Discovering Sedona Magic : Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village Annual Fall Events

Sedona News: Locals and tourists look forward to the annual events of Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village. Exquisitely curated with attention to history and their entertainment value… these events are some of the most delightful in Sedona. The outside ambiance of Tlaquepaque enhances the decorations, and colorful, large installations—creating a feeling of magnificence. While the [...] This post Discovering Sedona Magic : Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village Annual Fall Events originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Art#Watercolor Painting#Advertising#Paints#Evaa Artist Of The Month#Verde Valley News#El Valle Artist
Sedona.Biz

Housing Opportunities In Sedona

By City Council Vice-Mayor Scott Jablow Sedona News: A vibrant and healthy community boasts an adequate stock of diverse housing opportunities to meet the needs of the residents and the workforce that supports our economy.  The Sedona City Council vision includes housing for all levels of income and care needs, from rental apartments to home [...] This post Housing Opportunities In Sedona originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival Ted Grussing photographic program Sept. 24

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival presents “An Evening with Ted: Pursuing Beauty in Northern Arizona” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.  Join Ted as he guides you through the wonders and beauty of Sedona, the Colorado Plateau and Northern/Central Arizona from a perspective that [...] This post Sedona Film Festival Ted Grussing photographic program Sept. 24 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival joins theater venues around the world to present the Manhattan Short Film Festival at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Sept. 23-29

Sedona News – Film lovers in Sedona will join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world to view and judge the work of the next generation of filmmakers when the 25th Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre, Sept. 23-29, hosted by the Sedona International Film Festival. The final ten Manhattan [...] This post Sedona Film Festival joins theater venues around the world to present the Manhattan Short Film Festival at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Sept. 23-29 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Crowded Out’ premiere Sept. 22

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the third film in its four-week Sustainable Tourism Film Series. “Crowded Out: The Story of Overtourism” will show on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre at 4 p.m. The event will also include a selection of “Sustainable Travel: Where Next?” [...] This post Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Crowded Out’ premiere Sept. 22 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
Sedona.Biz

Creating a New Business within a Business

By Beverly Kievman Copen Verde Valley News – It seems ironic that during the 2+ years of the pandemic, so many creative, innovative businesses were invented.  That has been fantastic.  And now I present another way to create a new idea – within an existing business.  Two women became friends in Arizona.  One, Mary Rush, [...] This post Creating a New Business within a Business originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Zig Zag Path

By Amaya Gayle Gregory We each have our own thing. It’s where our paths have taken us and it is precious and valuable, not to mention it feels right to us. Some of us catch fire with our things, so much so that we teach our path to others, endorsing it as the way to [...] This post Zig Zag Path originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

8th Annual Clarktoberfest Event, October 1

Verde Valley News – The Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance in partnership with the Clarkdale Foundation is excited to bring you the 8th annual Clarktoberfest event. The business members of the Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance are planning a scaled back Clarktoberfest this year show casing the wonderful businesses on Main Street and several other businesses located [...] This post 8th Annual Clarktoberfest Event, October 1 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CLARKDALE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Origami Swan

By Amaya Gayle Gregory Energetically, I had mastered the trick of folding my body in upon itself. It happens at the energetic level even if it doesn’t manifest in the physical appearance. I folded myself up, tipping the crown chakra energy down towards my little Buddha belly and wrapping my shoulders inward to fill in [...] This post Origami Swan originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Up Canyon and Mountains

… over the last 20+ years I have spent hundreds of hours in the air photographing the landscape of Sedona and northern Arizona from the air and especially the last fifteen or so years my motorglider served as an aerial tripod as I experimented with shooting the terrain from various altitudes, angles, times of day [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Up Canyon and Mountains originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Camp Verde Chess Club starting at Camp Verde Community Library

Camp Verde News – Camp Verde Community Library will be hosting a Chess Club on the first and third Tuesday of each month, beginning Tuesday, September 20. The event will be held in the Founders Room. For all ages and skill levels, whether you are new to the game, or an experienced player, join other community members during [...] This post Camp Verde Chess Club starting at Camp Verde Community Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona VortiFest Returns Sept. 23rd and 24th with Arrested Development, G. Love and Special Sauce

SEDONA, ARIZ. (September 10, 2022) – Magical, spiritual and just plain musically awesome VortiFest, Sedona’s premier music festival, returns this fall with a two-day celebration of music, art, culture and community in the vortex of Sedona’s mystical red rock country. Presented by Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, multi-platinum two-time Grammy-Award winning Arrested Development and Grammy Award-nominated [...] This post Sedona VortiFest Returns Sept. 23rd and 24th with Arrested Development, G. Love and Special Sauce originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedonan Offers Home Theatre to Help Veterans (SAVCO

Sedona News: The SAVCO (Sedona Area Veterans Community Outreach) Golf outing was featured in the September 1st issue of Sedona.BIZ. It is being held on October 15th at the Oak Creek Country Club in the Village. One of the silent auction items is a night at Sedonan Mike Schroeder’s home theater for 10, with a [...] This post Sedonan Offers Home Theatre to Help Veterans (SAVCO originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
343
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy