YCSO Scam Alert

Scammers have been targeting Yavapai County residents by asking them to pay a fake fine or probation bill with gift cards. They may also use a compromised email account to send emails requesting gift card purchases for friends, family, or co-workers.

YCSO would like to remind the public that gift cards are for gifts, not for paying fines. YCSO will never ask anyone to make a payment with a gift card.

**Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office WILL NEVER call you or a loved one advising of a warrant and/or asking for payment via telephone or mail**

Scammers are relentless in the pursuit of taking advantage of and ripping people off. Do Not Be a victim.

If you or someone you know is being scammed, please contact local law enforcement immediately.

