Yavapai County, AZ

YCSO Scam Alert

By Sedona.biz Staff
 4 days ago

Verde Valley News – Gift cards are a popular and convenient gift for all occasions. They’re also a tool that scammers use to steal money from people.

Scammers have been targeting Yavapai County residents by asking them to pay a fake fine or probation bill with gift cards. They may also use a compromised email account to send emails requesting gift card purchases for friends, family, or co-workers.

YCSO would like to remind the public that gift cards are for gifts, not for paying fines. YCSO will never ask anyone to make a payment with a gift card.

**Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office WILL NEVER call you or a loved one advising of a warrant and/or asking for payment via telephone or mail**

Scammers are relentless in the pursuit of taking advantage of and ripping people off. Do Not Be a victim.

If you or someone you know is being scammed, please contact local law enforcement immediately.

