Coney Island mom accused of drowning her three young children at tourist hotspot beach is charged with their murders

By MailOnline Reporter
 4 days ago
A New York City mom accused of drowning her three children on the beach next to a popular tourist spot has been charged with their murders. Authorities announced the charges on Wednesday, two days after Erin Merdy, 30, was found wandering barefoot and soaking wet, about two miles from where children were discovered at the water's edge off Brooklyn's Coney Island boardwalk.
The city medical examiner determined Tuesday that Zachary Merdy, 7, (pictured), Liliana Merdy, four, and Oliver Bondarev, three months, died by drowning. Merdy has undergone a psychiatric evaluation and remained in the hospital Wednesday, according to police. Relatives have said in media interviews that Merdy appeared to have been struggling with the children and was suffering from postpartum depression. Her estranged ex-husband, Derrick Merdy, told The New York Times his son, Zachary, would arrive for visits dirty and complaining that he wasn't getting enough to eat.
Merdy now faces charges of three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of depraved indifference to human life, and three counts of murder with the victims under 11 years old, an NYPD spokesperson said. NY Daily News reported a visibly distressed Merdy told family members 'the babies are gone' before she was arrested, while NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said the mother had told cops she had a dream about walking her kids into the water.
'We believe she went into water and drowned the kids... Regarding the motive, we're going to leave that up to the healthcare professionals,' Essig said. The grandmother of the three children who were drowned, Jacqueline Scott, told the New York Daily News that her daughter was a good mother. 'She might have been going through postpartum depression. She was a good mother,' she told the publication. 'I reached out to her yesterday, and she said she was doing laundry and I said I wanted to speak to the kids. I tried to call her twice on the phone and there was no answer.' Scott added that she was one of a number of concerned relatives who had been trying to reach Merdy on Sunday night.
Police were called to an apartment on Neptune Avenue, Brooklyn, at 1:40 a.m. Monday morning after a call from a concerned family member. The caller said that they believed Merdy may have harmed her three children, and officers attended but could not find the family. At 3:15 a.m. police received a second call of a woman in 'distress' walking around barefoot on the boardwalk of Brighton Beach, Brooklyn.
Merdy claimed her three children were missing before they were found unresponsive on the beach two miles away. The three children were found unconscious on the beach and transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Merdy was initially taken to the police precinct on Monday but was later driven to a hospital in an ambulance.
Cops had previously responded to six domestic incidents involving the distressed mother, including one on July 2 where she refused to hand over the children to her husband. Court records indicated that Merdy had also been threatened with eviction for being thousands of dollars behind on her rent.
Alfred Brown, Zachary's football coach, said the last time he saw the little boy was on June 25. He told DailyMail.com: 'This year he did not play, he was supposed to stay with his dad over the summer. He'd always say ''coach, coach, coach'' - to not hear him say it today is just heart breaking.' Brown continued:  'I called him Zac Attack. His mom looked pretty normal but we can all mask our problems. Zach was very bubbly, bright, giggly and full of life. The smile on his face was worth the world to me.' Pictured: The Coney Island Boardwalk the day after the three children were drowned. 
Joseph, 60, a maintenance worker in the building where Merdy lives, said: 'I'm speechless... To go and drown your children - I wonder what was on her mind and what led up to that. People love their children, was she overwhelmed by the responsibility? It's just a sad situation.' Pictured: A police officer guarding Murdy's apartment on September 12, 2022. 
Victor Rodriguez, 54, another neighbor, added: 'I used to see her all the time, her kids would always ask if they could pet my dog. Everything seemed fine with her but when Covid hit she looked depressed. She wasn't so friendly anymore. And kept to herself.' Rodriguez continued: 'It's devastating, especially when you know the kids. They were very sweet and respectful they seemed happy kids - not a care in the world. I think Covid had something to do with it. Before Covid and after Covid it was like Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde - two different people.' Pictured: Murdy's apartment building in Brooklyn, New York. 
An NYPD spokesman added that there were no known prior instances of abuse or neglect against the children. Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information on the tragedy to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
