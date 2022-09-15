Coney Island mom accused of drowning her three young children at tourist hotspot beach is charged with their murders

Related
Mom, 30, who 'drowned' her three young children at Coney Island beach 'slipped through the cracks’ of NYC child welfare agency just weeks before the tragedy
A New York City mom who has been charged with murdering her three children by drowning them on a Coney Island beach was reportedly released from the Administration for Children’s Services without having a psychiatric exam. Erin Merdy, 30, had mental health issues for years and suffered from post-partum...
Fears grow for 14-year-old girl who has not been seen since disappearing six days ago
Police have urged the public to keep an eye out for a 14-year-old school girl who went missing six days ago as fears about her safety grow. Lorisa Flattery-Pegg, 14, was last seen at her family home in Thurnby Lodge, Leicestershire, on Saturday at 10.30pm. She was reported missing shortly...
Sinister secret is discovered under piles of green waste during arrest of alleged Rebels bikie leader - as police uncover terrifying haul of drugs and weapons
Police have arrested six alleged bikie gang associates and their alleged leader after discovering 13kg of dangerous drugs and firearms hidden in piles of green waste. Officers laid more than 50 drug, weapon and burglary charges after the raid of a south Brisbane property on Holloway Road in Chambers Flat on Friday.
Woman, 20, and 19-year-old man are arrested for murder after man was found with serious injuries and died soon after
A young man and woman were arrested on Saturday after a Greater Manchester man was found with serious injuries and died shortly after. The suspects, a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, were taken into custody Saturday morning on a suspicion of murder charge. Police believe the pair may have been...
Horrifying moment trapeze artist fails to grasp her husband's hand during new aerial routine and crashes down to the ground suffering spinal injuries at packed Russian circus
Footage shows the appalling moment when a 26-year-old trapeze artist fell into the circus ring during a new act in front of hundreds of children and their parents. Tatyana Zolotukhina was performing with her husband Sergey Zolotukhin, 34, when she failed to catch his hand and plunged 16ft crashing on the ground during a show in Russia.
Brazen moment man blocks a van from parking before a ute turns up and steals the spot as abuse is thrown - but whose side are you on?
A tense stand-off threatened to explode when a man stubbornly stood guard over an empty car park space and single-handedly stopped a van wanting to snap it up. Footage shows the moment the van tries to pull into a loading zone on Hill Street, Cabramatta in Sydney's south-west as the man on foot determinedly blocks it.
'Gentle giant' Household Cavalry horse named Apollo appears at Queen's funeral procession - with rider holding drums but not beating them
A huge horse, which carries the military rank of major and is known as a 'gentle giant', has taken pride of place in the Queen's funeral procession. Apollo the Drum Horse was ridden by Lance Corporal Chris Diggle from the Band of the Household Cavalry. The nine-year-old horse stands at...
Moment police officers are pelted with bottles 'after flag was torn down from a temple' during another night of violence on streets of Leicester 'between young Muslims and Hindus'
This is the shocking moment police officers are pelted with bottles on another night of violence in Leicester, with two men having been arrested for the 'serious disorder'. The footage shows a chaotic scene in Green Lane Road, east Leicester, with police separating the two sides of an 'unplanned protest' as they shout for people to get back and go home.
Hoods used to protect police from biting and spitting by suspects are banned: 'No good reason to put a bag over someone's head'
Queensland Police has banned 'spit hoods' that prevent officers from being bitten or spat at in watchhouses. The ban, that the came into force on Friday, was welcomed by civil liberties groups, who said there was 'no good reason to put a bag over someone's head'. Increased PPE, protective screens,...
Man, 22, is charged after 'deeply loved' mother, 47, was found dead near home in Aberdeen
A man has been charged after a 'deeply loved' 47-year-old mother was found dead in Scotland. Jill Barclay's body was found on Stoneywood Road near her home in Dyce, Aberdeen, at around 3.30am on Saturday. Police said a 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.
'He's on the severe side which even shocked me!' Marnie Simpson reveals son Oax, four months, has skull disorder and is 'unable to move his head left' due to position in womb
Marnie Simpson has revealed her son Oax has been diagnosed with Torticollis, a skull muscular disorder which causes the head to tilt. The former Geordie Shore star, 30, wrote in a lengthy Sunday Instagram post that she was 'shocked' to learn the four-month-old's condition was 'severe', adding that he is currently having physio appointments and will soon get a helmet fitted.
Breakthrough in alleged execution of one of Australia's top crime bosses as a prisoner is charged with murdering Bilal Hamze more than a year after he was gunned down outside restaurant
A man has been charged with murdering Sydney crime boss Bilal Hamze in Sydney's CBD. Hamze, the cousin of Brothers 4 Life gang leader and murderer Bassam Hamzy, was gunned down in a hail of bullets on Bridge St in Sydney's CBD by a man in a black Audi in June last year.
BEL MOONEY: What deep emotions for young hearts to handle. But it's right that George and Charlotte were there... William and Kate showed wisdom and sensitivity as parents - and an awareness of their family's duty towards the institution
Was it only three months ago that we saw Prince George and Princess Charlotte giggling, convulsed by surprise and glee, as they watched their beloved 'Gan-Gan' taking tea with Paddington Bear?. William and Kate's two eldest children shared in the spectacle of rejoicing at the Platinum Jubilee in June, just...
