ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Voices: Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott sent busloads of migrants to sanctuary cities. It backfired

By Carl Gibson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LiQVL_0hx2qCPu00

On Wednesday and Thursday morning, Governors Greg Abbott (R-Texas) and Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) – who is presumed to run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 – announced that they had transported dozens of undocumented immigrants to Washington DC and Martha’s Vineyard, respectively. DeSantis’ office said the migrants were sent out of state with money the legislature appropriated to relocate undocumented immigrants that arrived in Florida.

Abbott, for his part, has made a point of sending undocumented migrants in Texas to liberal “sanctuary cities” that refused to comply with the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant policies. Both governors have publicly stated that their decision to send busloads of immigrants to liberal cities is done as a means of criticizing President Biden’s border policy.

But according to state Representative Dylan Fernandes (D-Massachusetts), who represents Martha’s Vineyard, the immigrants were lied to by state officials, who allegedly told them that jobs and housing were waiting for them at the end of the long bus ride. Fernandes also said that the immigrants, some of whom had young children in tow, had to walk several miles after being dropped off in order to flag down someone to help them.

“Think about the governor of Florida, one of the largest states in the nation, spending his time hatching a secret plot to ship up [to] 50 immigrants here — families, children as young as four — and use them as political pawns just so he could get on Tucker Carlson and beat his chest about how he’s tough on immigration,” Rep. Fernandes told CNN. “He is a coward. And the real story here is about the island community that has rallied to come together to support these people.”

On Wednesday night, Fernandes posted a photo to his official Twitter account, saying that local residents mobilized to provide 50 beds and meals, a play area for children, and healthcare for those in need. “We are a community that comes together to support migrants,” he wrote.

Other communities that have received busloads of undocumented immigrants from Republican states have reacted in similar ways. On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city was launching the city’s first Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center . The center, which is operated by Catholic charities via a contract with the city, will assist immigrants arriving in New York City by helping them access appropriate services, including “legal assistance, medical care, school enrollment, or housing support.”

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency last week, allowing the city to allot $10 million toward establishing an office aimed at providing “a compassionate, consistent, and well-coordinated response” to the arrival of migrants. The national capital’s new Office of Migrant Services will “seek reimbursement from the federal government,” according to Politico.

Both Governors Abbott and DeSantis are practicing Catholics. In addition to numerous Bible verses in both the Old and New Testaments instructing Christians to be compassionate toward immigrants, Pope Francis – the head of the Catholic Church – said in 2019 that all Christians have a “ moral duty ” to help migrants and refugees.

“The Lord calls us to practice charity toward them. He calls us to restore their humanity, as well as our own, and to leave no one behind,” Pope Francis said. “We cannot be indifferent to the tragedy of old and new forms of poverty, to the bleak isolation, contempt and discrimination experienced by those who do not belong to ‘our’ group.”

If that weren’t clear enough, perhaps we should turn to the Bible itself. Leviticus chapter 19, verses 33-34 reads: “When a foreigner resides among you in your land, do not mistreat them. The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in Egypt. I am the Lord your God.”

As the residents of Martha’s Vineyard demonstrated, everyday Americans have plenty of capacity and compassion to care for displaced migrants. And as an April 2021 Cato Institute poll found, 72 percent of Americans believe that immigrants come to the United States to “find jobs and improve their lives” — as opposed to just 27 percent who think immigrants are only coming to “obtain government services and welfare.” Americans are virtually united on the issue of showing compassion to immigrants; the lack of compassion of Republican officials like Abbott and DeSantis is a sentiment not shared by the vast majority of the citizens they claim to represent.

My English, Irish, and Swedish ancestors – most of whom came to the United States by boat to Ellis Island – had a good view of the Statue of Liberty when they arrived. A plaque on the statue contains the full text of the famous Emma Lazarus poem, “ The New Colossus. ” The most famous section of that poem reads:

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-lost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!

Stuffing immigrants onto planes and buses and shipping them to far-off states after lying to them is not only anti-Christian, it’s anti-American. It’s against the values we’ve stood by for centuries. Thankfully, most Americans are far more compassionate than Abbott and DeSantis. The level of compassion Martha’s Vineyard residents showed migrants that arrived on their doorstep is something Republican elected officials should study and emulate.

Carl Gibson is a freelance journalist and columnist. Follow him on Twitter @crgibs

Comments / 600

Gary Harrigan
4d ago

Clueless reporter ignoring the cause of the illegal flood start with biden's disastrous policy at the border. The reporter conveniently didn't mention biden was flying illegals immigrants to cities all over the country in the middle of the night and never let any of the governors know. Pure partisan article lacking any real journalism.

Reply(53)
341
Kool Aid Free
4d ago

It didn't backfire. All these "sanctuary cities" are reaping what they sow. Time to put your money where your mouth is. As another commenter stated, what about the 2 AM flights to Westchester, NY by Biden. It's in between NYC and Greenwich, CT?

Reply(27)
297
Carmen
4d ago

It certainly did NOT backfire. The hypocrisy of the left is clear to anyone with eyes to see. Sanctuary states and cities should put their money where their mouth is. YOU invited them, YOU pay for them!

Reply(5)
184
Related
The Independent

Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Sean Hannity interview

Ted Cruz was forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.The Florida governor has been widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to the upscale island, where Barack Obama has a $12m home, as part of a Republican immigration publicity stunt.Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.Hannity asked the Canadian-born lawmaker whether he would likely face arrest if he had personally taken a truck, collected immigrants...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Egypt, TX
Local
Florida Government
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign

The gubernatorial race in Texas is one that not only Texans are paying close attention to, but many Americans. The tight race between incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke has been heating up since the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas in May. O'Rourke made headlines after calling out Abbott for not doing anything in regards to gun violence, according to Politico. O'Rourke, who was just a Democratic nominee at the time, confronted Abbott saying, "The time to stop the next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Emma Lazarus
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Pope Francis
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral: ‘Location is everything’

Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden on Monday for his 14th-row seating assignment at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle. “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries.”
POTUS
E.M. DuBois

Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican
The Independent

Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure

A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center.Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign written on a pillowcase for portability.Mr Dennison was seen on video being walked out by a security guard as Mr Trump continued to address the crowd - it wasn’t clear if the president or others beyond those in Mr Dennison’s vicinity had seen the banner.“Trump lost 3,000 Lordstown jobs – and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Daily Mail

'How much of that money is going to the migrants? Oh, none': Tucker Carlson notes that a GoFundMe for Martha's Vineyard migrants sent the cash to a $16m local non-profit instead of the 50 Venezuelans

Tucker Carlson on Friday night mocked the residents of Martha's Vineyard for their response to the arrival of 50 Venezuelan migrants, and pointed out that the $43,000 raised in a GoFundMe was not even going directly to those affected. The migrants were flown to the holiday island from Texas on...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump posts fat-shaming pic of old ally ahead of Ohio rally, amid new Mueller revelations

The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot will likely not release its report about the attempted insurrection before the midterms, but at the same time chair Bennie Thompson says October “won’t be a quiet period” and some information will be “pushed out” ahead of the election in the form of an interim report, Axios reported.Meanwhile, a Florida judge has appointed Donald Trump’s nominee as special master in the Justice Department’s investigation into top secret papers seized by FBI agents from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Judge Raymond Dearie will now review materials seized during the raid of the...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

What Liberals Don’t Want to Admit About Influxes of Migrants

When I first heard Republican governors were busing or flying migrants to liberal sanctuary cities, I was instantly opposed to it. To me, it felt like yet another cruel stunt meant to boost their standing with the GOP base.But then, I started hearing about leaders from these liberal cities signing “disaster declarations,” complaining that the “horrific” influx was creating a “humanitarian situation,” and reports saying it “strained a social safety net.”And then it hit me. While these stunts may be callow, there’s still a there there. Blue states are finally getting a taste of what red border states have to...
IMMIGRATION
Business Insider

Ron DeSantis holds a multimillion dollar lead over Trump, who's actually third behind a Democratic governor, in a hypothetical 2024 fundraising race: report

Ron DeSantis has more money to mount a 2024 presidential campaign than Trump. A review of campaign filing reports shows Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker leads the pack for Democrats. President Joe Biden trails the three highest fundraisers by around $120 million. While no one has officially thrown their hat in...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Abbott says he wasn’t involved in DeSantis action on migrants

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who has been sending migrants from the southern border to Democratic-led cities to protest immigration policies, wasn’t involved with the two planes of migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a spokesperson said Thursday. “Though we were not...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

850K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy