ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Benton County mayors voice support for jail expansion

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUZQd_0hx2q0uR00

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Intergovernmental Cooperation Council met on September 14 and unanimously adopted a resolution in support of the general election ballot questions to expand and operate the Benton County Jail.

In a press release from the county, the council said that it “recognizes that Benton County’s continual population growth has put a strain on the criminal justice system and has led to overcrowding of the current jail facilities.” The release added that “an expansion is needed to provide adequate facilities for the future population of Benton County, increase mental health assessment, and drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs among other improvements.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fIUH8_0hx2q0uR00

There were 13 council members present for the vote, including one appearing virtually. Eight were absent.

“I am thankful the mayors of our great communities have recognized the importance of preserving our quality of life here in Benton County, and ensuring the safety of our families in the future,” said Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway.

Benton County considers jail expansion

“The unanimous passage of this resolution is a resounding message to all Benton County citizens that our mayors and police departments support the critical role a safe, right-sized and well-run jail plays in our ability to ensure public safety and protect our quality of life”, said Benton County Judge Barry Moehring.

“This expansion of the jail is critical to the safety of Rogers residents and of Benton County as a whole,” said Mayor Greg Hines of Rogers. “I saw first-hand the need to expand the facility and ensure the safety of our community. I support this expansion and believe it will provide sufficient space to protect the public.”

“I am grateful that the mayors in Benton County unanimously recognized the need to prioritize public safety,” said Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith. “For our community to remain one of the best places in America to live, work, and raise a family, we must invest in the infrastructure we need to keep criminals off our streets.”

“As the City of Bella Vista continues to welcome in new residents, the safety of the community is a pivotal pillar for the Bella Vista Police Department and the City,” said Mayor Peter Christie of Bella Vista. “The additional space and increased funds into inmate rehabilitation are critical to continuing to keep our area as one of the safest in the Country. We wholeheartedly support the expansion of the Benton County jail facility.”

Benton County hopes voters approve jail expansion

Benton County voters will decide whether to support the expansion and operation of the criminal justice facility expansion through two ballot initiatives in November. The first initiative will ask voters to support a county-wide one-fourth (.25%) sales and use tax to operate and maintain the jail facility.

The second initiative will ask voters to support levying a county-wide one-eighth (.125%) sales and use tax for the purpose of financing the criminal justice expansion. The one-eighth sales and use tax will expire after the principal amount of improvements and construction has been paid off.

The Benton County Intergovernmental Cooperation Council is comprised of the 20 cities within Benton County, the Benton County Judge, and Benton County Clerk. The Council meets annually in a public meeting to review and discuss services and issues relevant to the public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Escapee still at large; “Appearance/clothing may have changed”

NEOSHO, Mo. – Early Sunday morning Newton County Inmate Michael R. Durison escaped custody while under medical treatment at Freeman Neosho Hospital. Monday morning marked 24 hours and he has not been located. “Michael R Durison is still at large. Please continue to call in any sighting of him. His appearance/clothing may have changed.” — Newton Co. Sheriff’s office Sources...
NEOSHO, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
NEOSHO, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benton County#Mayor#County Jail#County Judge#Politics Local
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Rangeline bridge overpass of KCS railroad; Access to businesses remain open from Rangeline

| RELATED >> Rangeline access to all businesses continues through the Rangeline KCS overpass construction JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a little over a week since  south Rangeline was closed at the bridge overpass of the KCS railway and things are looking very different. “Work on Range Line Road bridge is well underway. Originally rebuilt in 1976, with a target...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Fairland shooter identified

MIAMI, Okla. – Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. confirmed the identity of the woman taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at another person. Micaela Renee Venis, 47, of Fairland, is being held on complaints of aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
FAIRLAND, OK
talkbusiness.net

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas hires new COO

Mike Mudd has joined Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers as chief operations officer (COO). Mudd joins Mercy from his previous role as COO of service lines for Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, N.Y. According to a Thursday (Sept. 15) news release, Mudd supervised the operational leadership of multiple service...
ROGERS, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City

A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
PRYOR, OK
Lawrence County Record

Monett's Creekmore accused of murdering own father

A Monett man was arrested after he was accused of shooting his own father 19 times outside a house they shared. Michael Lee Creekmore, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to the probable cause statement in the case, Monett police officers responded to a call...
MONETT, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy