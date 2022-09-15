ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsburg, IN

Hoosier Newsstand, September 19

We begin with extended coverage of Indiana's overtime win against Western Kentucky to improve to 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. - Inside Charles Campbell’s game-winning 51-yard kick that sent IU football to 3-0: Indianapolis Star. - What Worked and What Didn't in Indiana's 33-30 Win Over Western Kentucky: Hoosier Huddle.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Exponent

Boilers blow by Ball State

Purdue volleyball remains undefeated at home, outing Ball State in three sets Saturday evening and picking up its third sweep in a row. The third and final set was a back-and-forth battle. Teams took turns serving, and trading 1-point leads until the Boilermakers (9-1) finally mounted two consecutive attacks in the form of an Eva Hudson kill and block respectively, ending the set and match against Ball State (8-3).
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Charles Campbell's 'higher standards' led him to IU football heroics against Western Kentucky

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Exactly one week ago to the day, Tom Allen looked into Charles Campbell's eyes and told the redshirt senior kicker that he had no problem benching him. Campbell looked right back at Allen in agreement, knowing his performance last Saturday against Idaho wasn't nearly to the standard that the third-year starter holds himself to. Torrential rain or not, missing two field goals in a game – one of which was fortunately negated by a penalty – wasn't acceptable, not for Allen and certainly not for Campbell.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana's Donaven McCulley sparks scoring drive with huge reception

Donaven McCulley is on one to start Indiana’s Week 3 battle against Western Kentucky. He took a pass from Connor Bazelak for a huge gain across midfield, setting up Indiana’s first touchdown of the day. The sophomore receiver threw quite the stiff arm too. Here’s the eventual score...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are currently setting the pace at rebuilding in the NBA after trading Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics. The Pacers finished with a 25-57 record last season while also ending the season on a ten game losing streak. Fortunately, Indiana had three picks in this year's NBA Draft. Here is a look at who the Pacers selected.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Look: IU football locker room scenes after dramatic win over Western Kentucky

Watch below celebratory scenes from Indiana’s post-game locker room after a dramatic 33-30 overtime win over Western Kentucky. The Hoosier improved to 3-0 and will travel to Cincinnati next weekend. Bazelak and Allen postgame, highlights and stats. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 16:. Delphi def. Tri-Central, 34-17. Fountain Central def. Attica, 49-6. Lebanon def. Frankfort, 63-27. LCC def. Tipton, 35-21. Lafayette Jeff def. Munice Central, 55-0. Carmel def. Lawrence North, 38-14. Lewis Cass...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Dr. John Morton-Finney: A lifelong student

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. John Morton-Finney was a professional student, educator, and the longest-practicing attorney, who worked until he was 106 years old. He was the son of a woman born free and a former enslaved man. They both placed a high emphasis on education early in his life.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants

Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Strong storms headed towards Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. The rest of Sunday Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low […]
INDIANA STATE
showmegrantcounty.com

Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812

Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Student's cookie designs find sweet success in Carmel

Carmel resident Paige Mangum discovered she loved cookie design when she was 9 years old while helping her grandmother decorate the sweet treats. “I have always loved art in a variety of forms, whether it’s painting, illustrating, writing, making jewelry, but this artistic endeavor is a lot more tasty than drawing,” the Carmel resident said. “Growing up, my, grandma, Jill Cooke, would always set out cookies for my cousins and I to decorate for fun over the holidays. My very first paying job was in June of 2021 for a bridal shower of a family friend looking to give me my first big break. She joked that I could hang up her picture when I opened my first bakery. I was positively ecstatic at the prospect of earning money for an activity that I was so passionate about.”
CARMEL, IN
