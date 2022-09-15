Read full article on original website
Campbell earns national & B1G honors after walk-off kick
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After his walk-off 51-yard field goal against Western Kentucky, redshirt senior Charles Campbell has been tabbed the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week and a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week. It is the second time in his career Campbell has been honored...
“He’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around”
There is a reason why Cam Jones is a three-time captain for the Indiana football team. The fifth-year senior from Memphis, Tennessee is constantly doing what he can to make the Hoosiers the best they can be on and off the field. There are numerous stories about Jones and what...
Hoosier Newsstand, September 19
We begin with extended coverage of Indiana's overtime win against Western Kentucky to improve to 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. - Inside Charles Campbell’s game-winning 51-yard kick that sent IU football to 3-0: Indianapolis Star. - What Worked and What Didn't in Indiana's 33-30 Win Over Western Kentucky: Hoosier Huddle.
Boilers blow by Ball State
Purdue volleyball remains undefeated at home, outing Ball State in three sets Saturday evening and picking up its third sweep in a row. The third and final set was a back-and-forth battle. Teams took turns serving, and trading 1-point leads until the Boilermakers (9-1) finally mounted two consecutive attacks in the form of an Eva Hudson kill and block respectively, ending the set and match against Ball State (8-3).
“This means so much to him” — Caleb Murphy’s unexpected start at center brought emotions and earned praise
Although Cameron Knight came out for pregame warmups in a boot, there was no indication Caleb Murphy would see the field at center on Saturday against Western Kentucky. When he arrived at IU in 2020, there was no indication he’d ever play that position in college. Murphy was recruited...
Charles Campbell's 'higher standards' led him to IU football heroics against Western Kentucky
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Exactly one week ago to the day, Tom Allen looked into Charles Campbell's eyes and told the redshirt senior kicker that he had no problem benching him. Campbell looked right back at Allen in agreement, knowing his performance last Saturday against Idaho wasn't nearly to the standard that the third-year starter holds himself to. Torrential rain or not, missing two field goals in a game – one of which was fortunately negated by a penalty – wasn't acceptable, not for Allen and certainly not for Campbell.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana's Donaven McCulley sparks scoring drive with huge reception
Donaven McCulley is on one to start Indiana’s Week 3 battle against Western Kentucky. He took a pass from Connor Bazelak for a huge gain across midfield, setting up Indiana’s first touchdown of the day. The sophomore receiver threw quite the stiff arm too. Here’s the eventual score...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Sheridan Wins 700th Football Game and Bud Wright Wins 440th Game 42-0 Over Clinton Prairie
Coach Bud Wright and the Sheridan Blackhawks defeated Clinton Prairie Friday night 42 to 0 and brought the total number of Sheridan Blackhawk football wins to 700 and took Coach Wright’s Football career wins to 440, best in the state of Indiana and one of the best in the United States.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers are currently setting the pace at rebuilding in the NBA after trading Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics. The Pacers finished with a 25-57 record last season while also ending the season on a ten game losing streak. Fortunately, Indiana had three picks in this year's NBA Draft. Here is a look at who the Pacers selected.
thedailyhoosier.com
Look: IU football locker room scenes after dramatic win over Western Kentucky
Watch below celebratory scenes from Indiana’s post-game locker room after a dramatic 33-30 overtime win over Western Kentucky. The Hoosier improved to 3-0 and will travel to Cincinnati next weekend. Bazelak and Allen postgame, highlights and stats. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”...
Operation Football scores - Sept. 16, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around the state of Indiana on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood vs. Indpls Attucks, ccd.
WLFI.com
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 16:. Delphi def. Tri-Central, 34-17. Fountain Central def. Attica, 49-6. Lebanon def. Frankfort, 63-27. LCC def. Tipton, 35-21. Lafayette Jeff def. Munice Central, 55-0. Carmel def. Lawrence North, 38-14. Lewis Cass...
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
WISH-TV
Dr. John Morton-Finney: A lifelong student
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. John Morton-Finney was a professional student, educator, and the longest-practicing attorney, who worked until he was 106 years old. He was the son of a woman born free and a former enslaved man. They both placed a high emphasis on education early in his life.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Carmel Indiana Restaurants
Downtown Carmel, Indiana, is a vibrant cultural hub with year-round festivals and events. Its location is north of Indianapolis. With the combination of music, entertainment, food, and theater offered in this small town environment, from delicious restaurants to family-friendly activities, Downtown Carmel is genuinely one of a kind. The downtown...
Pat Sullivan: How to take care of patio furniture at the end of summer
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday, Sept. 22 is the first official day of fall, but we still have mid-80s in the forecast in the days ahead in central Indiana. With summer coming to a close, the time of enjoying the outdoors on the patio furniture will eventually end as the colder weather ensues.
Strong storms headed towards Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. The rest of Sunday Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low […]
showmegrantcounty.com
Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812
Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
Current Publishing
Student’s cookie designs find sweet success in Carmel
Carmel resident Paige Mangum discovered she loved cookie design when she was 9 years old while helping her grandmother decorate the sweet treats. “I have always loved art in a variety of forms, whether it’s painting, illustrating, writing, making jewelry, but this artistic endeavor is a lot more tasty than drawing,” the Carmel resident said. “Growing up, my, grandma, Jill Cooke, would always set out cookies for my cousins and I to decorate for fun over the holidays. My very first paying job was in June of 2021 for a bridal shower of a family friend looking to give me my first big break. She joked that I could hang up her picture when I opened my first bakery. I was positively ecstatic at the prospect of earning money for an activity that I was so passionate about.”
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings visited “All Indiana” on Thursday with a special announcement!. Watch to see her fun fall forecast turn out to be a pregnancy announcement.
247Sports
