Macon, GA

13WMAZ

State Pickleball Tournament hosted in Macon

MACON, Ga. — This weekend, pickle ball athletes are putting their skills to the test. The Macon Pickleball Association at Tatnall Square Park hosted the Pickleball State Tournament for the second time. The tournament was sponsored by the Georgia Recreation and Park Association. Pickleball is one of the fastest...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Chief Wagner retires, Magnolia Court torn down and other top stories this week in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — 1. The debate is on: Sen. Warnock accepts Herschel Walker's Savannah date. The "debate" is over - the candidates vying to Georgia's U.S. Senate seat have finally agreed to take their campaign tough talk to Savannah for a traditional war of words. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock's campaign confirmed Tuesday he's accepted Herschel Walker's invitation to debate. The two will take to the stage on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Amid his acceptance, Warnock again asked his Republican challenger to consider his other invitations to debate in either Macon or Atlanta.
MACON, GA
Macon, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man dies in crash early Monday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A male passenger is dead after a fatal crash on Pio Nono Avenue a little in the early hours of Monday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck took place just before 12:30 a.m., on Monday, September 19th, at the intersection between Pio Nono and Rocky Creek Road.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after pedestrian accident in Warner Robins

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after being hit in Warner Robins, according to Houston County Coroner James Williams. He says around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Chief Wager says a man was struck by Kia Sorento. It happened near 2010 Watson Boulevard. The man was transported to...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb is preparing families for emergencies

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is educating the public how they can be prepared for emergencies. The Emergency Preparedness Fair gave something for the whole family to do and learn how to be safe. The event had a passport to fill out to ensure everyone visited all the different agencies including the Bibb Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, Animal Welfare, and the American Red Cross. Moranda Guy, an Administrative Offfice for EMA, says it takes more than just one agency to keep people safe and getting families prepared for an emergency is their goal.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
