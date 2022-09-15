Read full article on original website
State Pickleball Tournament hosted in Macon
MACON, Ga. — This weekend, pickle ball athletes are putting their skills to the test. The Macon Pickleball Association at Tatnall Square Park hosted the Pickleball State Tournament for the second time. The tournament was sponsored by the Georgia Recreation and Park Association. Pickleball is one of the fastest...
Chief Wagner retires, Magnolia Court torn down and other top stories this week in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. The debate is on: Sen. Warnock accepts Herschel Walker's Savannah date. The "debate" is over - the candidates vying to Georgia's U.S. Senate seat have finally agreed to take their campaign tough talk to Savannah for a traditional war of words. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock's campaign confirmed Tuesday he's accepted Herschel Walker's invitation to debate. The two will take to the stage on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Amid his acceptance, Warnock again asked his Republican challenger to consider his other invitations to debate in either Macon or Atlanta.
24-Year-Old Austin Ryan Hammock Died After A Fatal Accident In Macon (Macon-Bibb County, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Sardis Church road. According to the officials, a motorcyclist lost control, left the [..]
'Walking, talking history,': Tubman Museum honors longtime Bibb County educator with award
MACON, Ga. — As a Bibb County educator for the past 38 years and patron of the arts, James Caldwell has made many contributions to the community. He started his career back in 1968 at Central High School back when it was known as Lanier High– as the second black educator to teach there– two years before mandatory integration.
41nbc.com
Macon man dies in crash early Monday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A male passenger is dead after a fatal crash on Pio Nono Avenue a little in the early hours of Monday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck took place just before 12:30 a.m., on Monday, September 19th, at the intersection between Pio Nono and Rocky Creek Road.
Saint Peter AME Church welcomes FVSU students for service
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Students and faculty at Fort Valley State University met up with a local church to fellowship as one on Sunday. Saint Peter AME Church on University Drive invited the school out to it's annual FVSU day. This has been a tradition for the church for...
'It is still my identity': Visitors catch a glimpse of history in Macon's Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration
MACON, Ga. — Before the settlers took over central Georgia in 1827, the Muscogee Creek Nation occupied the region. Friday, the Ocmulgee Mounds Association brought back their Indigenous Celebration after going virtual because of the pandemic. Many visitors came for a preview before the event, and it's their first time.
Man dead after pedestrian accident in Warner Robins
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after being hit in Warner Robins, according to Houston County Coroner James Williams. He says around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Chief Wager says a man was struck by Kia Sorento. It happened near 2010 Watson Boulevard. The man was transported to...
Houston County man brings the laughs to Central Georgia through regular comedy shows
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — What started as a way to bring people laughter around Central Georgia turned into a long running show that's run more than six years in Houston county. Milton Wynn has been putting together comedy shows in Central Georgia for nearly 8 years. While booking a comedian for a private party he got the idea to bring more chuckles to the area.
'Officially Inside Out' art show happening in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Saturday in Warner Robins, a solo art show is happening at the Fine Arts Society that displays the work of artist Ver'neen Hill and featured artist Raina Greene. "Officially Inside Out" is the name of the exhibition, and Several pieces will be displayed, each with...
Republican candidate Chris West makes campaign stop in Central Georgia
ROBERTA, Ga. — The Republican Candidate for Georgia’s Second Congressional District hit the campaign trail in Central Georgia, making a stop in Crawford County. Chris West, the man opposing long-time incumbent Sanford Bishop, made a stop last week in Roberta at the Crawford County Young Farmers meeting. Bishop...
Bibb County homeowner discovers she has been paying taxes to the wrong county
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County homeowner says she realized that for the past 10 years, she has been paying taxes to the wrong county. She says she's confused, but Jones County says there's a good explanation. Shurlena Hargrove has lived in her Bibb-County home for more than 10...
All lanes on Highway 96 eastbound near Fort Valley reopened after accident
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — All lanes of Highway 96 eastbound near Fort Valley are closed due to a wreck, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The accident happened near Allendale Road west of I-75 and was clear around 4 p.m., according to the 511 website. There is no...
School of the Week: Mount De Sales Middle School launches new foreign language initiative
MACON, Ga. — Mount de Sales Middle School just started a new language program for their middle schoolers this year. "Its an initiative with Rosetta Stone. Its a K12 curriculum and it's different than the consumer version. Its not like what you would use as an adult," Head Master Michael Franklin said.
'We can't do anything about it': 162 cremated remains unclaimed by deadline in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — Monday marks the deadline for people to claim their loved ones' ashes in Macon-Bibb. However, the county says still 162 boxes of ashes remain unclaimed by family members nearly two months after it called for families to claim them. Downstairs in the basement of the Bibb...
Businessowners 'optimistically cautious' of city plans for a downtown area in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Businessowners near Commercial Circle have been waiting for a new Warner Robins downtown area for years. Last month, the city announced what they hope will be a breakthrough. Six weeks ago, the City of Warner Robins announced plans to build a downtown area here at...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb is preparing families for emergencies
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is educating the public how they can be prepared for emergencies. The Emergency Preparedness Fair gave something for the whole family to do and learn how to be safe. The event had a passport to fill out to ensure everyone visited all the different agencies including the Bibb Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, Animal Welfare, and the American Red Cross. Moranda Guy, an Administrative Offfice for EMA, says it takes more than just one agency to keep people safe and getting families prepared for an emergency is their goal.
From OK to GA: Muscogee and Yuchi artists come to ancestral homelands for the first time
MACON, Ga. — The first event of the Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration is happening Thursday night on Second Street Lane. The event is called Okmulgee, OK to the Ocmulgee River: Rekindling the Fires and it’s an art gallery featuring photographs from five Muscogee and Yuchi photographers. The goal was...
'It borders on blight': Carolyn Crayton softball park renovations behind schedule as weeds take over
MACON, Ga. — Over two years after Macon-Bibb County signed off on renovations to the Carolyn Crayton park softball fields, they're behind schedule. The county's parks and recreation director, Robert Walker, says it was only supposed to take 8-10 months. Mark Rostvold and his wife, Lynn noticed the work stop a few months ago, as the weeds took over.
nationalblackguide.com
21-Year-Old Black Autistic Woman Makes History, Opens New Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah's Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
