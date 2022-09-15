Read full article on original website
Dad Forced Kids to Eat Their Own Feces, Beat Each Other With Spiked Bat, Police Say
A father has been arrested over a string of horrific alleged abuses that include locking one of his kids in a closet as a punishment and then forcing them to eat their own feces in front of their siblings, police say.An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Grant, of Naugatuck, Connecticut, after authorities learned of new allegations relating to a child-abuse case investigated in October 2020, NBC New York reports.An affidavit said Grant, 33, repeatedly subjected his children to abuse or made them witness their siblings’ abuse. It states the children, aged between 5 and 11, sometimes had extreme violence...
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
Lawyer accused of beating wife to death as she clung to infant son and two other children watched
A Minnesota mother-of-five was allegedly beaten to death by her lawyer ex-husband while she held their three-year-old child in her arms during a custody exchange. Thirty-one-year-old Anders Odegaard has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his ex-wife Carissa, also 31. Authorities in Warren responded to Mr Odegaard’s residence around 5pm on Tuesday after his nine-year-old son alerted a motorist of the attack. Ms Odegaard had arrived at the home to pick up her five children and take them to church, the Daily Mail reported. Mr Odegaard then allegedly refused to let the children leave and began choking...
Parkland mass shooter Nikolas Cruz watched his adoptive father die from a heart attack when he was five, death sentence trial hears
Mass shooter Nikolas Cruz watched his adopted father die from a heart attack before his sixth birthday – and soon after started exhibiting ‘violent and troubled’ behavior. A court heard that Cruz, who shot dead 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland high school in...
Cops Said She Hung Herself With Her Underwear in Jail. Her Family Says She Was Murdered.
A 30-year-old woman from a small town in the state of Oaxaca was arrested last week by local police officers and found dead five hours later in her jail cell. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz by a group of local police officers after having a discussion with her boyfriend that, allegedly, turned physical.
insideedition.com
Texas Man Arrested After 5-Year-Old Daughter Finds Her Mother's Body
A Texas teacher was found dead after her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her, leaving the body for her 5-year-old daughter to find, according to reports. Shereena Webster, 36, was allegedly shot multiple times by ex-boyfriend Erik Mitchell Rivas early in the morning of Aug 18, reported Fox 17. Webster’s daughter was the one to find the body and called her grandma, Patricia Byington, who then called the police, said the news outlet.
Iowa man accused of murdering woman he just met, putting her head on a stick
MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was arrested on murder charges more than one year after investigators said he killed a woman and left her decapitated head on a stick in a park. Officials said in a news release that Nathan James Gilmore was arrested and charged with...
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
Complex
17-Year-Old Who Killed Her Alleged Rapist Ordered to Pay $150,000 to His Family
An Iowa teenager, who was a victim of human trafficking, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 for killing her alleged rapist, NBC News via the Associated Press reports. Peiper Lewis was sentenced on Tuesday after she pleaded to involuntary manslaughter and willful...
Major update after woman held captive and raped for 2 days by ex-husband who left chilling note for their kids
A MAN has been found guilty of raping and holding his ex-wife captive for two days, according to a jury. Trevor Summers, 45, kidnapped mom-of-five Alisa Mathewson in Florida in 2017 while they were divorcing after 16 years of marriage. He was accused of tying Mathewson to the bed with...
Wife claims hitting her cheating husband and his mistress with her car seconds after she saw them kissing was an 'accident'
When Christie Lee Kennedy saw her husband kissing another woman she felt her 'whole life had been torn apart'. But the 37-year-old has denied deliberately driving into her cheating spouse and his mistress just seconds later. Kennedy had been married to David Larkin for almost a decade when she discovered...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Family of father executed after wrongful murder conviction given police apology after 70 years
The family of a father executed for a murder he did not commit have finally received a police apology after 70 years.Mahmood Hussein Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged at Cardiff prison on 3 September 1952 after he was wrongly convicted of murdering shopkeeper Lily Volpert, 41, at her clothing store in the city.The father of three, who was just 28 at the time, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal after a 46-year battle by his widow Laura.He was the last person to be hanged in Cardiff and the final innocent person to be...
‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide
A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
Woman gets DNA test, finds out biological father died while in prison for murder
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. If you don’t know me very well you’d think I have a very small family, but the truth is it’s big and sprawling with half-sisters and brothers, step-sisters and brothers, aunts, uncles, and more illegitimate cousins than you can count.
Police apologise for wrongful conviction of man executed 70 years ago
Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali, was hanged in 1952 after he was found guilty of a murder in Cardiff
EXCLUSIVE: South Sudanese diplomat accused of raping his neighbor is shown passed out in the street as neighbors reveal he's a married 'drunk' with four young kids who police let go after he invoked immunity... and now he's nowhere to be found
The South Sudanese diplomat accused of rape is a drunk who is often passed out in the street outside the Bronx building where he is accused of forcing his way into a neighbor's apartment and sexually assaulting her, DailyMail.com can reveal. Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, lives in the building...
Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers
A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
Father who tortured his baby son so severely that the child lost both his legs will be kept in prison after Justice Secretary Dominic Raab blocked his scheduled release next month
A father who tortured his baby so severely that the child lost both legs will be kept in jail under new powers. Anthony Smith was handed a ten-year sentence in 2018 for torturing his son, Tony Hudgell. The boy, now seven, was just 41 days old when he suffered multiple...
Devastated family pay tribute to charity worker, 26, who was raped and murdered: Relatives mourn 'bubbly young lady with the biggest heart' - after man, 51, was arrested over death
The family of Elizabeth McCann, who was murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne on Thurday, have paid tribute to the 'bubbly young lady' who had the 'biggest heart'. Lizzy McCann, 26 years, sadly died at a property on Manchester Road in the Ashton Under Lyne area on Thursday, August 25. Simon Goold, 51,...
