ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Opinion: SDSU fumbled public safety during a hot first football game and is hanging SDPD out to dry

By Jarod Wilson
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPycb_0hx2oTXF00
San Diego, CA - September 03: Aztecs marching band during opening ceremonies for the teams first game at the new Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in San Diego, CA. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune) (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Wilson is a sergeant at the San Diego Police Department and president of the San Diego Police Officers Association.

Every government agency's first duty and highest obligation is public safety. This is not only limited to municipal governments, but educational institutions as well.

As a San Diego State University public administration alumnus, as a first responder and as president of the San Diego Police Officers Association, I have grown very concerned over SDSU's lack of focus on public safety issues that affect the students, staff and the community at large.

The first football game at Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 3 exposed critical errors in both the planning of the facility and events held there. SDSU was unable to hire enough special event officers and called on San Diego Police Department officers to staff much of the law enforcement needs in the stadium as temperatures hit 100 degrees. Those SDPD officers could have been used to meet minimum staffing levels across the city, which has been a struggle for months. SDSU's lack of planning for police staffing at Snapdragon Stadium places a burden on the entire city during its large events.

In the article in The San Diego Union-Tribune last week headlined, “ Did SDSU do enough to prevent heat-related injuries at blistering Snapdragon Stadium game ?,” a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson commented on the last-minute planning demonstrated by SDSU and said the department had offered to help SDSU with its medical plan for the day but that its “input was not solicited.” As the article details, SDSU officials countered that they gave the fire department their plan two days before the game and never heard back. Two days’ notice is a completely insufficient amount of time to plan a major event. SDSU's positioning and “pushing back” are unhelpful and show a lack of concern, responsibility and understanding for public safety issues and working with first responders to protect the community.

Of equal concern is the design of the stadium itself. While the stadium contains a command center for managers, it does not contain sufficient facilities for frontline first responders, such as policing facilities or first aid centers . At the game, SDSU police brought an RV-type vehicle to work out of in the parking lot and SDPD officers had no other option but to work from their cars. Emergency Medical Services personnel treated people in the parking lot.

This design flaw was not an oversight. San Diego Police Officers Association members who are experts in special events management made suggestions about best practices for the facility during the design phase and their concerns were ignored by officials.

Beyond the failures in planning for the new stadium, we have seen rising crime in the College Area. College Area residents have expressed their concerns numerous times in community meetings and to the media . Numerous parties in the College Area have grown out of hand in the last year and as a result, violent crimes such as shootings, robberies, and sexual assaults have occurred . Swift police responses might have prevented these crimes. SDPD is at historically low staffing levels and response times to calls for service have drastically risen. We need help.

In an Aug. 8 CBS 8 news story, an SDSU spokesperson addressed criticism about its police responses by pointing the finger back at SDPD and stating “ SDPD has policing authority for the College Area neighborhood .” In reality, SDSU police have concurrent jurisdiction within a one-mile radius of the campus. However, their policy manual discourages off-campus policing even within the area of concurrent jurisdiction. In 2008, per its annual report , the SDSU Police Department had 33 sworn authorized positions. As of July, in statistics given to the state law enforcement training agency, SDSU police had 33 sworn personnel on the books – the same number. This is concerning given significant growth over the last 14 years. In recent back-to-school weeks, additional patrols from SDSU and SDPD have been added. This is only a temporary and partial solution.

Like many law enforcement agencies, frontline SDSU police officers are doing their best, but it is clear they need more support from campus leadership to increase staffing, plan for events and respond to the community's needs.

In SDSU's current five-year strategic plan , there is zero mention of the word safety, much less an indication that public safety is a priority for the university.

SDSU's responses to public and media criticism lead me to believe they treat these issues as a public relations crisis instead of addressing the root cause: a public safety crisis. San Diegans need SDSU leadership to take responsibility and address poor planning, an understaffed police force, restrictive policies and a lack of infrastructure. SDSU needs to seek and accept input from frontline public safety workers. As SDSU's campus grows in Mission Valley, there is a critical need for a public safety facility within the complex. SDSU leadership owes it to their students, alumni, faculty, staff, visitors and neighbors to invest in public safety infrastructure and personnel.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego weekly Reader

Newsom signs DUI driver Ben Hueso's SDSU booze promotion bill

Championed by state Senate Democrat and drunk driver Ben Hueso, a legislative waiver signed September 13 by Governor Gavin Newsom will let alcoholic beverage makers pay to promote their wares to crowds at San Diego State University's new Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley and other campus venues. The special waiver,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kslsports.com

No. 14 Utah vs. San Diego State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

SALT LAKE CITY – The 14th-ranked Utah football team is back at Rice-Eccles Stadium to battle former Mountain West Conference foe San Diego State. Utah has a lot of places they can pull frustration from and use it in revenge against SDSU Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Coming up a total of six points short against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl and Florida to open the season at the Swamp are two areas of contention. Another is simply remembering that the Aztecs got the better of them a season before in triple overtime.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Football
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
calbears.com

Just A Kid From Chula Vista

I've always struggled with my identity, not because I don't know who I am or because I'm going through a crisis, but rather because I just find it difficult to describe myself to others in a way in which they can understand my unique experience. I was born and raised in Chula Vista, California, a city in the South Bay region of San Diego a couple of miles north of the Mexican border. Both of my parents were born and raised in Mexico, and with my dad's family being from Tijuana (Mexico's bordering city to San Diego), I must've been a few days old when I applied for my first passport.
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#Infrastructure#Police Sergeant#American Football#Aztecs#Snapdragon Stadium
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: bill walton is not happy with the mayor

One of San Diego’s most famous residents has been filling up the mayor’s inbox with angry emails. Bill Walton, basketball legend and San Diego’s biggest hype man, is not happy with Mayor Todd Gloria’s approach to the city’s homelessness crisis. “you have failed, us and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

‘Do you ever give up on someone you love?’

Anita Fisher has been here before. Her son has stopped taking his medication. Again. “Nothing has changed,” she said. “Yes, there have been new programs out there, but unless he voluntarily” — Anita gives a quick, doubtful chuckle — “accepts it, that doesn’t work.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Thrillist

The Best Oyster Bars in San Diego

With 70 miles of coastline at our disposal, San Diego is home to some of the best beaches on the West Coast and has no shortage of great seafood. And while our fresh and flaky fish tacos get a lot of the attention, we can’t think of anything better than sitting down to a platter of freshly shucked oysters, each plump bivalve perched on a pearly white half-shell in a puddle of its own briny juice, just waiting for a squeeze of lemon, a drizzle of tangy mignonette, or a shot of hot sauce before we slurp it all down.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Oceanside's Victor Roy stories go on

Victor Roy, whose signature is used to certify the validity of checks issued by the City of Oceanside, says the reason he was viewing “inappropriate material” at a city library was because he was on a fact-finding mission to see if one could access naughty material at an Oceanside library.
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

DNA, video and a new lawsuit in San Diego State rape investigation

SAN DIEGO — There are major developments in the case involving a young woman accusing several former San Diego State University football players of rape. DNA rape kit testing results are in. A video of the alleged victim on social media is raising questions. And a new lawsuit has been filed against the city of San Diego seeking public records in the case.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
52K+
Followers
90K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy