Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Woman charged with murder in deadly South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting in South Linden. A warrant has been issued for Mercedes Reyes, 25, in the shooting death of Shomari Little, 26, police said. Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old accidentally shot by roommate mishandling gun in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old is recovering from a shooting in Franklinton early Monday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. along Cable Avenue. Police said the victim was accidentally shot by his roommate who was mishandling a gun on the front porch. The victim isn't pressing...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Deputies find boy locked in make-shift cage, his sister with meth pipe

LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — After about twelve hours on the lam, a Hocking County couple was arrested Monday afternoon in woods less than a mile from their home on Bear Run Road. Deputies said they were investigating after a woman said she was sexually assaulted and robbed by Megan Smith and Franklin TJ Varney at the residence.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

'Person of interest' sought in deadly southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are hoping to identify a person of interest wanted in connection with a homicide in August. Police said two people exchanged gunfire behind a CVS Pharmacy on Parsons Avenue and Frebis Avenue on Aug. 6. Antom Stargell, 19, was dropped off at Nationwide...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man severely injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while inside a car Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road on a report of a shooting. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

58-year-old man shot in alley by suspect in ski mask, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot in the leg by a masked suspect in an alley Saturday night. Columbus police said officers responded to a shooting in the area of South Highland Avenue and Sullivant Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Burglary suspect dies from injuries sustained from homeowner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police say a man accused of breaking into a home died weeks later from injuries from the homeowner. Officers said they originally arrived in the 400 block of Hinman Avenue on Aug. 18 around 10 p.m. on a report of a burglary. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

ABC 6 news car hit while reporting on dangerous intersection in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While reporting on a Linden intersection that has been the site of multiple crashes, our crew saw first-hand how dangerous the intersection can be. We have received numerous calls and emails from neighbors who said accidents happen weekly along Loretta Avenue, with drivers blowing through stop signs.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

55-year-old man dies following crash in Delaware County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Delaware County man has died after a crash in Liberty Township Sunday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 7 p.m. on Liberty Road. 55-year-old Patrick Petrime was driving northbound in a 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray when it traveled off the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Combatting crime with connection at Northland Unity Festival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus organizations joined forces to bring the Northland community together with the goal of making it stronger. "The more we get together, the better it will be for all of us," said Rubye Kyles, who has lived in Northland for more than 46 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSYX ABC6

Video shows bird taking down military jet trainer in Texas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Navy released a cockpit video showing the moments a bird caused a jet trainer aircraft to crash into a Texas neighborhood. On Sept. 19, 2021, a Navy T-45C Goshawk in crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, around 11 a.m. The aircraft was attached to the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Canine Companions DogFest spreads awareness for service dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Today is National Service Dog Day, a day to celebrate the four-legged friends who play a huge role in helping humans. Canine Companions Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator Emily Oliver and Puppy Raiser Carolyn Odom join Good Day Columbus to spread awareness for service dogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

ODNR awards Columbus Zoo $500,000 for wildlife conservation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has awarded the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium $500,000 for wildlife conservation efforts in the state. ODNR said the money will be used for facility upgrades to the Freshwater Mussell Conservation and Research Center and for conservation...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Is the coronavirus pandemic over? An OhioHealth doctor weighs in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — President Joe Biden said in a "60 Minutes" interview on CBS Sunday night that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past but that we still have a problem with COVID. As of last Thursday, Ohio reported 20,500 new cases, a third straight week...
COLUMBUS, OH

