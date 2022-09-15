Read full article on original website
Woman charged with murder in deadly South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a 25-year-old woman has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting in South Linden. A warrant has been issued for Mercedes Reyes, 25, in the shooting death of Shomari Little, 26, police said. Just after 8 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers...
17-year-old accidentally shot by roommate mishandling gun in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old is recovering from a shooting in Franklinton early Monday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. along Cable Avenue. Police said the victim was accidentally shot by his roommate who was mishandling a gun on the front porch. The victim isn't pressing...
Deputies find boy locked in make-shift cage, his sister with meth pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — After about twelve hours on the lam, a Hocking County couple was arrested Monday afternoon in woods less than a mile from their home on Bear Run Road. Deputies said they were investigating after a woman said she was sexually assaulted and robbed by Megan Smith and Franklin TJ Varney at the residence.
'Person of interest' sought in deadly southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are hoping to identify a person of interest wanted in connection with a homicide in August. Police said two people exchanged gunfire behind a CVS Pharmacy on Parsons Avenue and Frebis Avenue on Aug. 6. Antom Stargell, 19, was dropped off at Nationwide...
Man severely injured in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while inside a car Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road on a report of a shooting. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center.
Suspect in northeast Columbus catalytic converter theft caught on security camera
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle on East Dublin Granville Road. Police said the man stole the catalytic converter from the vehicle as it sat in a parking lot in...
58-year-old man shot in alley by suspect in ski mask, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot in the leg by a masked suspect in an alley Saturday night. Columbus police said officers responded to a shooting in the area of South Highland Avenue and Sullivant Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot...
Burglary suspect dies from injuries sustained from homeowner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police say a man accused of breaking into a home died weeks later from injuries from the homeowner. Officers said they originally arrived in the 400 block of Hinman Avenue on Aug. 18 around 10 p.m. on a report of a burglary. Police said...
ABC 6 news car hit while reporting on dangerous intersection in Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While reporting on a Linden intersection that has been the site of multiple crashes, our crew saw first-hand how dangerous the intersection can be. We have received numerous calls and emails from neighbors who said accidents happen weekly along Loretta Avenue, with drivers blowing through stop signs.
55-year-old man dies following crash in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Delaware County man has died after a crash in Liberty Township Sunday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 7 p.m. on Liberty Road. 55-year-old Patrick Petrime was driving northbound in a 1975 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray when it traveled off the...
Combatting crime with connection at Northland Unity Festival
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus organizations joined forces to bring the Northland community together with the goal of making it stronger. "The more we get together, the better it will be for all of us," said Rubye Kyles, who has lived in Northland for more than 46 years.
Reynoldsburg man carves out names for himself as The Pumpkin Guy, hosts master classes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's no better way to say hello to fall than with pumpkins. For one Reynoldsburg man, that's his specialty. World-renowned pumpkin carver Deane Arnold has tips that can take your Halloween to the next level. Arnold holds the 2018 Guinness World Record for Gigant-o'Lantern. His...
Video shows bird taking down military jet trainer in Texas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Navy released a cockpit video showing the moments a bird caused a jet trainer aircraft to crash into a Texas neighborhood. On Sept. 19, 2021, a Navy T-45C Goshawk in crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, around 11 a.m. The aircraft was attached to the...
Canine Companions DogFest spreads awareness for service dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Today is National Service Dog Day, a day to celebrate the four-legged friends who play a huge role in helping humans. Canine Companions Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator Emily Oliver and Puppy Raiser Carolyn Odom join Good Day Columbus to spread awareness for service dogs.
ODNR awards Columbus Zoo $500,000 for wildlife conservation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has awarded the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium $500,000 for wildlife conservation efforts in the state. ODNR said the money will be used for facility upgrades to the Freshwater Mussell Conservation and Research Center and for conservation...
Ohio business owner reflects on Great Britain's ambiance on the day of the Queen's burial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On the somber day of Queen Elizabeth II's burial, Good Day Columbus chats with Wanderlust Shops' Gita Chari Mattes live from London with a check in on how things are on ground. Wanderlust Shops is a lifestyle store with unique gift finds from around the...
Central Ohio gathers for return of UNCF Walk for Education at McFerson Commons
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Every step makes an impact on someone's future. This year's United Negro College Fund Walk for Education returned at McFerson Commons, and thousands of community members took part. "We're so happy to be able to be here," Steve Miller, the area development director for UNCF,...
CCS superintendent cites progress in mixed state report card, predicts public support
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After mixed marks from the state of Ohio, the superintendent of the Columbus City Schools predicts the district will have the support of the community as it works to improve scores — and looks forward to putting a levy on the ballot. On a...
Is the coronavirus pandemic over? An OhioHealth doctor weighs in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — President Joe Biden said in a "60 Minutes" interview on CBS Sunday night that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past but that we still have a problem with COVID. As of last Thursday, Ohio reported 20,500 new cases, a third straight week...
3 manatees return to Florida after completing rehabilitation at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
POWELL, Ohio (WSYX) — Three manatees, Scampi, Acorn, and Einstein have arrived in Central Florida after completing their rehabilitation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Scampi, Acorn, and Einstein were all rescued off the coast of Florida and have completed multiple rehabilitation milestones before being released back into the wild.
