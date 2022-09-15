Read full article on original website
Eastern Illinois Foodbank Making Hoopeston Stop; Sat Sept 24th
Where: McFerren Park Civic Center, 1 McFerren Way, Hoopeston, IL. Hoopeston, IL – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at McFerren Park Civic Center (1 McFerren Way) in Hoopeston, Illinois on 09/24/2022 from 9:30 – 10:30am and is open to residents of Vermilion County.Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
DHS Class of ’82 Reunion: Big Sun Oct 9th Outreach Program in Lincoln Park
The Danville High School Class of ’82 is celebrating a 40 year reunion the weekend of October 7th through the 9th, and a big part of the weekend will be Sunday the 9th, 10 AM to 1 PM, in Lincoln Park. As Class of ’82 graduate Wesley Lewis explains, this is going to be a Community Outreach Program. It will include a church service, activities for the kids, and feeding the community; whomever happens to come by to be fed. He says plans have been in the works since March of 2021. And if necessary, depending on how many come by, they could go past 1 PM.
Danville Woman Arrested in Indiana for Dealing Methamphetamine
Warren County – Yesterday afternoon, just before 6:45 p.m., Trooper Turchi and Probationary Trooper Howell were patrolling US 41 near County Road 300 North. Trooper Turchi and Howell initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer for traveling 75 mph in a 60 mph zone. While speaking with the driver, she initially provided troopers with a fake name. Troopers later identified the driver to be Lynette Brandt, 55, from Danville, IL.
Vermilion River Fall Festival Brings Crowds to Ellsworth Park
The 47th annual Vermilion River Fall Festival this past weekend included the popular Friday night return of live music, along with beautiful weekend weather to bring out the crowds. Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr was heading back from a conference in Chicago when everything got started Friday night. But when...
Chris Oberheim Memorial Softball Game Brings Out Law Enforcement Supporters
Supporters of Peacemaker Project 703, named after Officer Chris Oberheim’s badge number, showed up at Saturday’s 2nd Annual Chris Oberheim Memorial Softball Game at Danville Stadium for a very special day of serious reflection, along with the fun of softball. A little skydiving took place beforehand, and incredible renditions of the National Anthem and God Bless America were sung by Retired Police Officer Dennis Rogers.
Packets Available 8 AM Tues from County Clerk’s Office for APRIL 4, 2023 ELECTION
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE RELEASE. Petition packets for candidates who wish to run for Community College Trustee, School Board or Regional Board of School Trustees in the Consolidated Election to be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023will be available in the Elections Department of the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office beginning Tuesday, September 20th. Packets may be picked up between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Packets are also available via email by sending a request to Carrie Wilson at ccelections@vercountyil.gov.
Danville Police Seeking Information on Accident at Bowman and Myers
On 09/18/22, around 10:25pm Danville Police responded to the area of Bowman Ave and Myers St for a traffic accident with injuries. Upon arrival officers located a white Jeep Cherokee had crashed head on into a grey Chevrolet Trailblazer. Officers located a 19 year old Danville woman at the scene with life threatening injuries after being ejected from the Jeep Cherokee. The 19 year old victim was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in critical condition.
