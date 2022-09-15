Read full article on original website
Analysis: Illinois housing market cooling off
(The Center Square) – A new analysis of listings on Zillow has found that the housing market in Illinois is cooling off. RubyHome, the luxury California brokerage firm that examined 12 months worth of Zillow sales, put Illinois at number 9 on their top 10 list of states where sellers are walking away with less than their asking prices.
Auto Insurance Rates Climbing In Illinois
Two Illinois-based auto insurance companies have substantially raised rates for Illinois drivers, with increases well above the national average. The Chicago Tribune reports Allstate raised rates in Illinois by 14-percent last month, while State Farm hiked its premiums for Illinois drivers by eight-percent. The increases are above the rate of...
Illinois grappling with nurse shortage which officials say will get worse
(The Center Square) – A shortage of nurses has been developing in Illinois for many years and officials say things could get worse. The COVID-19 pandemic caused nurses to retire or leave the profession, but there were regional shortages before then, especially in downstate rural Illinois. According to the...
Op-Ed: What a comic strip teaches about changing the Illinois Constitution
In a popular Peanuts comic strip, Charlie Brown muses about how much their teacher, Miss Othmar, is paid. Linus, indignant, shouts, “PAID?” and pronounces the idea she accepts money for teaching as outrageous. His favorite teacher approaches teaching as a “pure art form.”. Purist. Innocent. Romantic, as...
Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term
Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
State Promotes Voter Registration Efforts
This Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and the State Board of Elections plans a big push to encourage Illinoisans to get registered. The board will promote voter registration all week across its social media platforms, and is encouraging local election jurisdictions and community groups to host voter registration drives. You can get information about getting registered to vote at elections.il.gov… or through your local election jurisdiction.
Deadline To File For Share Of Google Settlement Approaching [LINK]
You only have about a week left to file a claim for a potential financial settlement stemming from Google’s use of biometric information. Like a similar recent agreement with Facebook, Google has acknowledged collecting and storing biometric info of Illinois residents through its Google Photos feature, in violation of a state privacy law. If you appeared in a Google photo between May of 2015 and April of this year, you could be eligible for a payment of $200 or more. The deadline to submit a claim is September 24th.
DHS Avoids Contempt Hearing Over Inmate Transfer, But Delays Persist
The Illinois Department of Human Services has once again averted a contempt of court hearing in Sangamon County with a last-minute transfer of a county jail inmate to a mental health facility. The department had been ordered to appear in court earlier this week to answer for delays in the...
