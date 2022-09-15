You only have about a week left to file a claim for a potential financial settlement stemming from Google’s use of biometric information. Like a similar recent agreement with Facebook, Google has acknowledged collecting and storing biometric info of Illinois residents through its Google Photos feature, in violation of a state privacy law. If you appeared in a Google photo between May of 2015 and April of this year, you could be eligible for a payment of $200 or more. The deadline to submit a claim is September 24th.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO