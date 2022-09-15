ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Analysis: Illinois housing market cooling off

(The Center Square) – A new analysis of listings on Zillow has found that the housing market in Illinois is cooling off. RubyHome, the luxury California brokerage firm that examined 12 months worth of Zillow sales, put Illinois at number 9 on their top 10 list of states where sellers are walking away with less than their asking prices.
Auto Insurance Rates Climbing In Illinois

Two Illinois-based auto insurance companies have substantially raised rates for Illinois drivers, with increases well above the national average. The Chicago Tribune reports Allstate raised rates in Illinois by 14-percent last month, while State Farm hiked its premiums for Illinois drivers by eight-percent. The increases are above the rate of...
Illinois Locations Among Sites Being Renamed To Remove Derogatory Term

Two Illinois sites are among hundreds around the country being renamed to remove a term for Native American women that is now seen as derogatory. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a federal cabinet agency, ordered the changes at 650 sites. They include Laughing Squaw...
State Promotes Voter Registration Efforts

This Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and the State Board of Elections plans a big push to encourage Illinoisans to get registered. The board will promote voter registration all week across its social media platforms, and is encouraging local election jurisdictions and community groups to host voter registration drives. You can get information about getting registered to vote at elections.il.gov… or through your local election jurisdiction.
Deadline To File For Share Of Google Settlement Approaching [LINK]

You only have about a week left to file a claim for a potential financial settlement stemming from Google’s use of biometric information. Like a similar recent agreement with Facebook, Google has acknowledged collecting and storing biometric info of Illinois residents through its Google Photos feature, in violation of a state privacy law. If you appeared in a Google photo between May of 2015 and April of this year, you could be eligible for a payment of $200 or more. The deadline to submit a claim is September 24th.
