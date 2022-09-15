ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren rips DeSantis over flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard: ‘He has reached a new low’

By Alexander Bolton
 4 days ago
Leading progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) Thursday for sending two plane loads of Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, the picturesque island off the coast of Massachusetts where U.S. presidents often vacation.

Warren took a shot for treating the migrants, who were dropped off on the island without advance notice to local authorities, like props in a political stunt.

“It is cruel to treat human beings like pawns in a political game. He has reached a new low,” Warren said of DeSantis.

She also ripped DeSantis in a tweet sent earlier Thursday.

“Exploiting vulnerable people for political stunts is repulsive and cruel. Massachusetts is fully capable of handling asylum seekers, and I’ll keep working with local, state and federal partners to ensure we have the necessary resources to care for people with dignity,” she tweeted.

Warren, the senior senator from Massachusetts, was one of several Democratic senators who angrily criticized DeSantis for flying the group of about 50 migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to a small island with about 17,000 year-round residents, sending local officials scrambling to house and feed the migrants.

DeSantis’s gambit risks causing tension with Massachusetts’s Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, whose office said he’s in touch with local officials to make sure the migrants are being cared for.

Terry MacCormack, a spokesman for Baker, told media outlets that the governor’s administration is “in touch with local officials regarding the arrival of migrants in Martha’s Vineyard” and that “short-term shelter services are being provided by local officials.”

david jones
4d ago

haha look how mad the democratic people get upset when there dropped into there back yard yet they go on TV during presidential debates n praise they want them.here see it shows how they really feel its all good till there in there neighborhood these people say border is secure kamala Harris I quote her words n we don't need a wall we welcome them n yet there properties have giant wall n gates n security cameras why let them stay at your houses democrats

Matt Leggieri
4d ago

You reached a new low by subjecting the American people to talk he danger of illegals running through out American neighborhoods The democratic party is the blame take responsibility. .

Craig
4d ago

😂😂😂 She always hits new lows. I think she/he is just shocked that a Republican would go as low as they have to fight the evil democrat cult. She is getting what she asked for - why is she complaining. Oops, lol I know, she/he is a democrat. Lol

