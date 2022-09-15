OAN returns to cable with new telecommunications company



One America News N etwork is returning to cable after two other distributors ended contracts with the right-wing network.

OAN will broadcast its 18 hours of live news and 24/7 coverage with Zito Media, a telecommunications company that serves over 75,000 subscribers across 100 communities in 22 states, according to its website . Zito Media is not available in any of the states that house OAN's news bureaus in Washington, D.C., New York, California, or Florida.

“Our customers have been asking for One America News,” Zito Media Co-President James Rigas said in a press release. “We are excited to add OAN to Zito’s channel lineup along with its sister entertainment channel, AWE.”

“We are thrilled to have Zito Media as a distribution partner as consumer demand continues to drive new deployments across multiple platforms,” said OAN EVP of Content Distribution and Strategy Bo LaMotte.

This comes as OAN is suing AT&T, the parent company of DirecTV, after the company's decision to stop carrying the news channel. AT&T reportedly informed OAN at the beginning of 2022 that its contract would not be renewed. The contract ended in April.

After failing to reach a contractual agreement, Verizon similarly announced it would no longer contain the rights to OAN after July. The network was still available via Alaska-based General Communications Inc. as its only cable provider in the United States, in addition to lesser-known digital platforms Vifgo and KlowdTV. OAN also has a subscription service, offering all its programs via the internet for a monthly plan of $4.99 or $59.99 annually.

OAN, along with Newsmax and others, is facing a lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems and others for defamation amid allegations that the defendants spread harmful misinformation about the 2020 election.