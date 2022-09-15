Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Jimmie Hale Mission celebrates ownership with ‘note burning’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission celebrated getting a deed/ownership of its downtown location with a “note burning” Monday. The “note burning” is meant to celebrate having ownership or being paid up on a building. Jimmie Hale Mission leaders held the lease burning at...
New homes coming to Gadsden
GASDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of new homes could be headed to the city of Gadsden. Leaders are working with a developer who’s looking to build about 80 houses. Public Affairs Coordinator Michael Rodgers says the developer has set a goal to build about 80 homes using land through the Gadsden Land Bank. The land bank owns tax-delinquent and abandoned property throughout the city. The investment group has plans set for land near the old Gadsden High School on Cansler Avenue.
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Huffman High School students construct tiny home for family in need
A group of Huffman High School students are learning how to become future architects and construction workers and are giving back to the community.
Birmingham family says state fair not ADA compliant
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane.
‘Please adopt or foster’: Shelby Co. Humane putting dogs outside because they are full
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Referring to the situation as a ‘shelter emergency,’ leaders at the Shelby County Humane Society said they are so full of dogs they are having to put kennels outside. Shelby Humane posted on Facebook, “We are having to put dogs in kennels outside...
New Citizen’s Advisory Board in Talladega
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - People in Talladega will now have the opportunity to share their opinions and concerns with their new Citizen’s Advisory Board. Talladega County NAACP President Rev. Hugh Morris says this is something he’s tried to bring to Talladega since 2015. He thinks it’s a great way to address public concerns and get problems resolved.
“Turnaround Schools Initiative” hoping to help 15 schools across Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of dollars are heading into at least 15 schools around the state in hopes of turning them around. The “Turnaround Schools Initiative” is a new effort to improve elementary schools identified as failing. $15 million will be allocated to the schools. Five Birmingham schools are on the list.
Homicide investigation at Cordova Avenue, Pratt Highway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at Pratt Highway and Cordova Avenue. According to BPD, officers received a report of an accident just before 5:30 p.m. Officers arrived to the scene and checked on the occupants of the car. They saw an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.
How an impending HVAC worker shortage will impact you
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -You’re likely going to be paying more in the years ahead for work on your home heating and cooling systems. One industry expert is now telling us the industry could be 40% short on necessary workers in the next decade. Between the younger generations perceived lack...
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
Crews battle house fire in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Recue Crews are investigating a house fire that happened in Ensley on September 18. This happened in the 1600 block of 32nd Street Ensley. Police said there was smoke showing upon arrival, but crews had the fire out and the incident under control in 15 minutes.
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
More than 210 fentanyl deaths so far this year in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County health leaders are warning parents against the deadly opioid fentanyl. So far this year, there have been 212 deaths from fentanyl and leaders with the Health Department said it’s on track to surpass last year’s overdose deaths. Dr. Darlene Traffanstedt, Medical Director...
Homicides up nearly 40% in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homicides are up nearly 40 percent in Birmingham compared to this time last year. In September 2021, there had only been 73 murders by this time. So far this year, 102 people have been killed in Birmingham. Birmingham Police were able to arrest four different suspects...
Birmingham Fire & Rescue responding to fire on Richard Arrington Jr, Blvd S
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a fire at Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd S and 21st Ave S. The building is an old gas station that is currently unused. There are no injuries reported and BFRs is investigating the cause of the fire. Subscribe...
Pedestrian killed on I-65 SB in Pelham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. The Pelham Police Department has shut down all lanes of I-65 southbound from exit 246 to exit 242. A pedestrian was hit and killed on Sunday, Sept. 18. Around 1:30 a.m. officers were notified of a stranded motorist in the...
76-year-old Birmingham woman dies following multi-vehicle accident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 76-year-old Birmingham woman died following a multi-vehicle accident Sunday, September 18, 2022, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Shirley M. Blackmon sustained blunt force injuries as a passenger in a multi-vehicle wreck. The accident happened in the 2400 block of 35th Avenue...
BPD hoping for less violence in the city with less drugs on the street
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department posted several drug busts this week. In a tweet, the department said disputes over drugs have led to many people using guns to solve disagreements. With the rise in crime, they’re hoping for less violence in the city with less drugs on the street.
Manhunt underway in Jasper for 2 suspects potentially armed
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: As of 9:45 p.m., one suspect is in custody. Officers are still searching for another one. The Jasper Police Department is involved in a manhunt for two suspects who are potentially armed. According to JPD, the suspects are potentially armed in the area of Eagle’s Circle subdivision. Officers are asking […]
