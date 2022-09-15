LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The cast of Reboot, premiering Tuesday on Hulu, said the show's meta premise caused some confusion on set. "There'd be a moment where there's a camera," one of the show's stars, Keegan-Michael Key, 51, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "That's a fake camera. You realize the camera behind the camera is a real camera."

