ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

12-year-old killed after being hit by pickup truck in Arcadia

Florida Highway Patrol says a 12-year-old is dead and two others are hurt after they were hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Arcadia Saturday afternoon. Troopers say the truck stopped on West Pine Street at the intersection with US-17. Then went to turn left onto US-17, which is when it hit the three pedestrians crossing the street.
ARCADIA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident
ABC Action News

1 dead, 3 injured after Bradenton crash

BRADENTON, Fla. — One person has died and three others have been injured following a crash in Bradenton on Saturday, according to a release from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The release stated that a sedan was traveling east on State Road 70 approaching Robert McGee Road when it crossed...
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Motorcyclist fighting for his life following hit-and-run crash in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a motorcyclist Saturday morning and fled the scene. According to police, a 21-year-old man was traveling east on Central Avenue in the 5100 block around 11 a.m. when a car swerved into his motorcycle. Investigators say this caused the motorcycle to go into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC 2

Man arrested after woman found dead in Punta Gorda home

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A man was arrested after Charlotte County deputies found a 20-year-old woman dead in a Punta Gorda home. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Nicholas Fontanez, 22, called 9-1-1, saying he hurt the woman during an argument on Friday, Sep. 16. The...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
fox13news.com

Man shot after walking into Pasco County woods, deputies say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an adult man Sunday morning. Deputies say the man was walking near the intersection of State Road 52 and Colony Road in New Port Richey when he entered the woods and was shot and killed by an unknown individual.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy