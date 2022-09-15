Read full article on original website
St. Petersburg man killed after getting hit by pickup truck while crossing US-19
A St. Petersburg man died on Saturday night after he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing a highway in Pasco County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Bicyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Pinellas County
The police said that interviews claimed the bicyclist darted out in front of a Nissan sedan traveling west between Ulmerton Road and Tall Pines Drive around 9:15 a.m.
12-year-old killed after being hit by pickup truck in Arcadia
Florida Highway Patrol says a 12-year-old is dead and two others are hurt after they were hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Arcadia Saturday afternoon. Troopers say the truck stopped on West Pine Street at the intersection with US-17. Then went to turn left onto US-17, which is when it hit the three pedestrians crossing the street.
Highway closed after gasoline spill in Hillsborough County
Part of a highway in Hillsborough County is closed until further notice after a truck carrying gasoline overturned and caused a large spill.
WATCH: Tampa police officer almost crashes with 2 wrong-way cars
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer heading eastbound on the Selmon Expressway almost crashed with two other cars traveling in the wrong direction of the 78th Street ramp exit at 2:34 a.m. Sunday, authorities say. While driving on the exit, officer Scott Van Treese swerved his patrol car...
1 dead, 3 injured after Bradenton crash
BRADENTON, Fla. — One person has died and three others have been injured following a crash in Bradenton on Saturday, according to a release from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The release stated that a sedan was traveling east on State Road 70 approaching Robert McGee Road when it crossed...
Motorcyclist fighting for his life following hit-and-run crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a motorcyclist Saturday morning and fled the scene. According to police, a 21-year-old man was traveling east on Central Avenue in the 5100 block around 11 a.m. when a car swerved into his motorcycle. Investigators say this caused the motorcycle to go into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle.
A St. Petersburg man died Saturday night after he was hit by a pickup truck on US-19, troopers said.
Florida college student shot dead after trying to get into the wrong car
TAMPA, Fla. — A University of Tampa student died after trying to get into someone else’s car early Saturday morning. The Tampa Police Department said the man was shot by the driver, who feared for his life. “It’s so scary and awful that happened,” said freshman Erika Roberti....
Pasco Deputies Seeking Tips In New Port Richey Shooting That Claimed Life Of 35-Year-Old Man
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting that occurred this morning in New Port Richey. The victim’s family has waived their Marsy’s law protections and has given PSO permission to release the decedent’s information in the hopes of finding additional
Man arrested after woman found dead in Punta Gorda home
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A man was arrested after Charlotte County deputies found a 20-year-old woman dead in a Punta Gorda home. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Nicholas Fontanez, 22, called 9-1-1, saying he hurt the woman during an argument on Friday, Sep. 16. The...
Breaking: Man Shot And Killed In Wooded Area Of SR-52 In New Port Richey
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting near the intersection of SR 52 and Colony Rd. in New Port Richey. According to deputies, the preliminary investigation suggests that an adult male was walking along the road when he entered the
PCSO found that the victim was walking near State Road 52 and Colony Road when he decided to enter the woods. Shortly after, an unknown person shot and killed the victim.
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of an adult man Sunday morning. Deputies say the man was walking near the intersection of State Road 52 and Colony Road in New Port Richey when he entered the woods and was shot and killed by an unknown individual.
A man was fatally shot in a wooded part of New Port Richey, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.
1 dead after car crashes into HART bus
One person died Friday morning following a crash involving a city, according to authorities.
73-year-old man found dead in Big Island Gap
St. Petersburg police are investigating a suspicious death case after a body was found at Big Island Gap on Saturday.
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
Tampa Police investigators said one person, identified later as a UT student, died after gunshots rang out early Saturday morning in West Tampa.
