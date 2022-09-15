ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

953wiki.com

Madison Woman Arrested on Numerous Theft Related Charges

September 15, 2022, a Jefferson County, Indiana woman was arrested on numerous theft related charges following an Indiana State Police investigation that began in February 2022, after a woman reported a family member had stolen thousands of dollars from her. The investigation by an Indiana State Police detective revealed that...
MADISON, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Clarksville, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Clarksville, IN
wpsdlocal6.com

Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
LOUISVILLE, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Madison Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Money From Relative

The charges stem from an investigation that started in February. (Madison, Ind.) – A Madison woman has been arrested on numerous theft related charges. Sherri L. Dorten, 41, turned herself in to investigators at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday morning. Dorten is charged with Defrauding a Financial Institution,...
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

Second fight breaks out at a Louisville courthouse in less than one week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second time in a week, a fight broke out following a court proceeding in Louisville. Both involve murder cases, where attorneys say emotions are already running high. Last week, screams and shoves followed a court appearance by murder suspect Ronnie O'Bannon. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney...
wdrb.com

Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
NEW ALBANY, IN
953wiki.com

Local News from Monday, September 19th, 2022

The meeting for Trimble Co will take place this Wednesday beginning at 11am. Courtney Penn named director and Courtney Hott named ELAC director. EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. Madison Pilot Club of Madison presents the Annual Fall Old...
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville man arrested after double homicide in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who fatally shot two people Saturday afternoon near a closed nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar...
wbiw.com

Obituary: Bobby Dee Terrell

Bobby Dee Terrell, 54, of Mitchell, passed away September 12, 2022. Born December 4, 1967, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Robert Eugene and Dorothy Jane (Mounce) Terrell. Bobby was a mechanic. He enjoyed working on cars. Bobby loved being with his family, especially his grandson. Survivors include...
MITCHELL, IN
