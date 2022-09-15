Read full article on original website
Settlement date set for $30 million lawsuit regarding woman who died in southern Indiana jail
A settlement date has been set for the lawsuit regarding a woman who died in a southern Indiana jail last year. Ta'neasha Chappell died while in custody at the Jackson County Jail in July 2021. In October, Chappell's family filed a $30 million lawsuit on her behalf, which named several...
Judge agrees Kentucky cop who cuffed teen during traffic stop violated his rights
A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop when the teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. The teen, Tae-Ahn Lea, was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right...
Change of plea expected for former LMPD officer facing charges in death of David McAtee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former Louisville Metro Police officer facing federal charges in connection with events that led to David McAtee's death is expected to change her plea. Katie Crews was among the LMPD and National Guard members dispersing a crowd at the corner of 26th Street and Broadway...
Madison Woman Arrested on Numerous Theft Related Charges
September 15, 2022, a Jefferson County, Indiana woman was arrested on numerous theft related charges following an Indiana State Police investigation that began in February 2022, after a woman reported a family member had stolen thousands of dollars from her. The investigation by an Indiana State Police detective revealed that...
Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
Madison Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Money From Relative
The charges stem from an investigation that started in February. (Madison, Ind.) – A Madison woman has been arrested on numerous theft related charges. Sherri L. Dorten, 41, turned herself in to investigators at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday morning. Dorten is charged with Defrauding a Financial Institution,...
Second fight breaks out at a Louisville courthouse in less than one week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second time in a week, a fight broke out following a court proceeding in Louisville. Both involve murder cases, where attorneys say emotions are already running high. Last week, screams and shoves followed a court appearance by murder suspect Ronnie O'Bannon. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney...
Jefferson County coroner releases cause, manner of death for 7-year-old who died while in state care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the cause and manner of death for a 7-year-old who died while in state care. The coroner's office said Ja'Ceon Terry died at Norton Children's Hospital on July 17, 2022. The cause of death was positional asphyxia and the manner of death was homicide.
LMPD: Man flags down officer on Watterson Expressway after car shot up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A car was hit by several bullets Thursday night, leaving the driver injured, the Louisville Metro Police Department said. According to LMPD, just before midnight, an off-duty LMPD officer was on I-264 near the Breckenridge Lane overpass when a driver flagged them down for help. When...
'It's a little bit unsettling:' Woman records likely gunshots as man injured in apparent Poplar Level drive-by shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured following an apparent drive-by shooting on an interstate in Louisville around midnight Thursday night. An off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department officer was driving down I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane Overpass when they were flagged down by a motorist, according to a press release.
Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
Local News from Monday, September 19th, 2022
The meeting for Trimble Co will take place this Wednesday beginning at 11am. Courtney Penn named director and Courtney Hott named ELAC director. EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. Madison Pilot Club of Madison presents the Annual Fall Old...
Louisville man arrested after double homicide in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who fatally shot two people Saturday afternoon near a closed nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar...
'It's not real': Family of mother killed in Russell shooting prepare for long road of grieving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After yet another violent weekend in the metro, the family of 24-year-old Alexis McCrary is demanding justice for her death. Police found McCrary's body in an alley in the Russell neighborhood Saturday. She had multiple gunshot wounds. "When my mom called me and told me, I...
Obituary: Bobby Dee Terrell
Bobby Dee Terrell, 54, of Mitchell, passed away September 12, 2022. Born December 4, 1967, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Robert Eugene and Dorothy Jane (Mounce) Terrell. Bobby was a mechanic. He enjoyed working on cars. Bobby loved being with his family, especially his grandson. Survivors include...
